Alma Smokehouse
Menu
sandwiches
- SLICED BRISKET SANDWICH$6.50+
- CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH$6.50+
- SAUSAGE SANDWICH$6.50+
- RIB SANDWICH$10.50
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.50
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$5.50+
- DAILY COMBO$10.50
chopped sandwich chips tea
- Hamburger combo$11.95
large hamburger ,chips tea .
- large hamburger$7.50
- double meat hamburger$10.50
- Fish Sandwhich$9.00
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwhich$8.50
- Hot Link Sandwhich$8.50
- Roll Over$3.00
- Trucker Buster$13.00
fish
plates
- 1 meat plate$15.99
choose one of the following meats sliced or chopped brisket, sausage, hot link. or pulled pork. your choice of two of our sides, and tea pickles onion jal and bbq sauce
- 2 meat plate$18.99
your choice of two meats of brisket, sausage, hot link, pulled pork. to add ribs is an additional charge. your choice of two of our sides comes with tea, pickles onion jalp bread
- 3 meat plate$19.99
your choice of three meats of brisket, sausage, hot link, pulled pork. to add ribs is an additional charge. your choice of two of our sides comes with tea, pickles onion jalp bread
- 3 taco plate$11.50
Three ground beef tacos with a side of homemade Spanish rice and homemade beans corn or flour tortillas. upgrade to a bbq meat for an additional cost
- sampler$28.50
This is a sampling of all our meats brisket , sausage , hot link , pulled pork , ribs
- ribeye steak$27.95
ribeye baked potato salad
- chicken fried steak plate$13.99
chicken fried steak 2 sides toast
- loaded potato$13.95
our 2 pound potato your choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or hot link comes with butter. bacon bits bbq sauce and sour cream upgrade in price for ribs
- family meal$39.95
1.5 pound chopped or sliced 2 pints
- Rib Plate$18.95
- Ribeye Steak Dinner$27.95
- CHICKEN STRIP BASKET$4.50+
chicken strips side of your choice between French fry onion rings or sweet fry and tea small is 2 strips. large is 4 strips.
sides
meat
breakfast
- BREAKFAST TACO$3.75+
3 OPTIONS
- BURRITO PLATE$10.25
burrito / side of potato
- breakfast sandwich$8.25
- omelet$10.99
3 options / one side
- pick two plate$7.50
egg choice with 2 sides
- texas big breakfast$13.25
egg option 4 sides
- alma ranchero$7.50
egg option potato and beens
- migas$7.99
egg option 2 side options
- chicken fried steak and eggs$12.99
chicken fried steak /egg option /one side
- chorizo con huevos$7.25
chorizo and eggs 2 side options
- 3 pancake plate$6.99
3 pancakes / bacon or sausage
- 2 pancake plate$4.99
2 pancake /bacon or sausage
- french toast$11.99
french toast 2 eggs bacon or sausage
- pancake breakfast$3.99
1 pancake 2 eggs
- Menudo$9.00+