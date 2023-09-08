Almont Resort 10209 CO 135
GUIDE LUNCHES
GUIDE LUNCH
A generously stacked roast beef sandwich, made using trimming from our prime rib. Chips, fruit, juice and a cookie included. Roast beef sandwich - Onion, tomato, creamy horseradish and provolone cheese. and marble rye bread.
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Menu
LA Dog
$8.00
Bacon-wrapped, avocado, pico, crema, and krispiez
Bar 47 Nachos
$11.00
Black beans, cheese, tomato, onion, olives, and lettuce
Almont Wings
$12.00
Ten fried wings, choice of Carolina Reaper, BBQ, lemon pepper garlic Parmesan, Cajun, Korean BBQ, or teriyaki sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Almont Steak Tacos
$12.00
Three chicken or beef barbacoa, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, Cheddar, and soft or crunchy tortilla
Bomb Cali Burger
$15.00
Cali-style with 1000 island dressing, American cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun
Mussels
$10.00
Prince Edward Island mussels with wine, butter, marinara, French herbs (parsley, tarragon, chives), and grilled sourdough
Almont Chicken Tacos
$12.00
Battered Cheese Curds
$6.00
Bar
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Titos
$9.00
Deep Eddy
$9.00
Mccormick
$4.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Spring 44
$6.00
Svedka Flavor
$6.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$10.00
New Amsterdam Gin
$6.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Spring 44 Gin
$6.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
$9.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
$7.00
Montonya Platino
$9.00
Montonya Oro
$12.00
Montonya Exclusiva
$14.00
Goselings Black Seal
$6.00
Myers Dark Rum
$6.00
Montanya Valentina
$14.00
Montanya Querencia
$16.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Sauza
$6.00
Casamigas Blanco
$10.00
Casamigas Repo
$11.00
Casamigas Anejo
$12.00
Don Julio Silver
$11.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Patron Repo
$11.00
Patron Anejo
$12.00
Illegal Joven
$10.00
Don Julio Repo
$12.00
Hornitos Silver
$9.00
Hornitos Repo
$10.00
Hornitos Anejo
$11.00
Well Bourbon
$6.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Woodford Bourbon
$11.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Tin Cup Bourbon
$10.00
Weller Special Reserve
$8.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Jim Beam Bourbon
$6.00
Henry Mckenna Sour Mash
$5.00
Henry Mckenna 10 year
$8.00
Jim Beam Fire
$6.00
291 Single Barrel
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Woodford Rye
$12.00
Tin Cup Rye
$10.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$11.00
Pendelton Rye
$8.00
Larceny
$8.00
Russels Reserve
$12.00
Jeffersson Small Batch
$12.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$12.00
Well Scotch
$6.00
Macallan 12yr
$12.00
Glenmorangie
$13.00
Dewars White Label
$10.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$13.00
Johnny Walker Red Label
$13.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$13.00
Laphroaig 10 Yr
$10.00
Cutty Sark Prohibition
$10.00
Auchentoshan American Oak
$10.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
jameson
$7.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Green Chartreuse
$7.00
Luxardo Cherry Liqueur
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Aperol
$5.00
Campari
$5.00
Rumplemintz
$6.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
DeKuyper Triple Sec
$5.00
St-Germain
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Benedictine
$6.00
Baileys
$7.00
Pernod Absinthe
$7.00
Cinzano Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Cinzano Bianco Vermouth
$7.00
Cinzano Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Francesca
$5.00
Cocktails
Jolly Old Fashioned
$13.00
Guava mamma
$12.00
Strawberry Fields Forever
$12.00
Bluebird day
$12.00
Sleigh ride Sour
$13.00
Fireside Martini
$12.00
Bacon Bloody Mary
$12.00
Boozy hot Cocoa
$10.00
Marstin's Mimosa
$10.00
Caffeine Injection
$14.00
Almont Seasonal Sangria
$14.00
Freshwater Pirate
$13.00
Raspberry Forever
$12.00
Whetstone Buck
$12.00
Blackberry Relaxer
$13.00
Cucumber Cooler
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
NOjito
$8.00
Le Mont
$7.00
Beer
DFT Irwin Cervesa
$6.00
DFT Modus Hoperandi
$6.00
BTL Pacifico
$6.00
BTL Coors
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Eddyline Epic Day
$7.00
Bells Amber Ale
$7.00
Lagunitas Hazy Wonder
$7.00
Guinness
$6.00
Voodoo Ranger
$7.00
White Claw
$6.00
Can Pacifico
$6.00
Can Coors light
$5.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon Tall Boys
$3.50
Becks NA
$6.00
Budlight
$5.00
Montucky
$5.00
Athletic Brewing NA
$6.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Miller Light
$4.00
Wine
Angeline Pinot Noir
$10.00
Juggernaut
$10.00
Felino
$10.00
Troublemaker
$10.00
Simi
$18.00
Elk Cove
$18.00
BTL Walt
$68.00
BTL Prisoner Unshackled
$82.00
BTL Hall Cab
$100.00
BTL Frogs Leap
$105.00
BTL Chateau Mongravey
$98.00
BTL Ponzi Pinot noir
$70.00
BTL St. Suprey Cab
$95.00
BTL Lucente Red blend
$72.00
BTL Fellino Malbec
$34.00
BTL Juggernaut Cab Sav
$34.00
BTL Red Blend Trouble Maker
$34.00
Josh Chard
$10.00
Kellerei Pino Griigio
$10.00
Mohua Sauv Blanc
$10.00
Sonoma Cutrer
$13.00
BTL Josh Chard
$32.00
BTL Kellerei Pino Griigio
$32.00
BTL Mohua Sauv Blanc
$32.00
BTL Sonoma Cutrer
$42.00
Cotes de Rose Gerard
$15.00
Fabre en Provence
$10.00
Bisol Crede Prosecco
$16.00
Marques de Caceres
$10.00
BTL Cotes de Rose Gerard
$58.00
BTL Fabre en Provence
$32.00
BTL Bisol Crede Prosecco
$62.00
BTL Marques de Caceres
$32.00
NA Beverages
Soda
Hot Drinks
Almont Resort 10209 CO 135 Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 716-1757
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM