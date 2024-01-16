2x points for loyalty members
Almost Home General - Old City
Beverages
Specialties
Espresso
Philly Specials
Almost Famous
Matcha
Lemonade
Tea
Pour Over Coffee
Breakfast Sando's
Breakfast Sandos
- BYO Egg and Cheese$9.95
Choice of eggs, choice of cheese on an english muffin
- Biscuit Sando$11.95
House blend sausage, cabot clothbound cheddar, fried egg, on a house made biscuit
- Brioche Sando$11.95
Pork roll, two fried eggs, American cheese, dill pickle aioli, house made ketchup on a fresh brioche bun
- Scrapple Sando$11.95
Tempura fried scrapple, olive oil poached egg, truffle fondue, crispy potato sticks on a hoagie roll
- Sinful Sando$13.95
Pork roll, scrapple, jambon, cooper cheese, crispy potatoes, truffle fondue, hoagie roll
Morning Plates
- Avocado Toast$13.95
Whipped avocado, olive oil poached eggs, over pain sante bread
- Two Eggs Any Style$15.95
Choice of meat, style of eggs, potatoes, toast points
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$14.95
Choice of bagel, whipped cream cheese, chives, cured egg
- Almost Home Benny$15.95
Choice of meat, style of potato, hollandaise, on an english muffin
- Croque Monsieur$11.95
Jambon, melted swiss cheese, on french toast style pullman bread
- Stuffed French Toast$14.95
Thick brioche, bananas fosters whipped ricotta, topped with toasted almonds and fresh mint
All Day Sando's
All Day Sandos
- Beef Shank Redemption$14.95
Roast beef, wasabi tiger sauce, spicy pepper jack cheese, on a poppy seed kaiser roll
- Race Street Hot Chicken Sando$14.95
Triple flash fried chicken thigh, umami sauce, hot honey butter, lettuce, tomato, onion on a seeded milk bun
- 2nd Street Cheese Steak$14.95
Chopped cheese style ribeye, cooper cheese, duck fat braised onions, on a kaiser roll
- Ratatouille Sando$12.95
Eggplant cutlet, piri piri, brie de nangni, on a vegan hoagie roll
- Lamb Merguez Sando$15.95
House made lamb sausage, gorgonzola dolce, dried cherries, sesame brittle on a hoagie roll