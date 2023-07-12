Almuerzo
Breakfast
Starters
Omelette
Green Chili Omelet
Chicken or Pork, Green Chili, Cream, Monterey Jack Cheese
Maple Meat Lovers Omelette
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Maple & Cheddar Cheese
Slow Cooked Beef Omelette
Slow Cooked Beef in Red Sauce & Monterey Jack Cheese
Veggie Omelette
Broccolini, Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms
Benedict
Surf N Turf Benedict
English Muffin Topped with Buttery Lobster, Tenderloin, Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce
Green Chili Benedict
Corn Cake Topped with Green Chili Pork or Chicken, Poached Egg, Hollandaise
Signature Red Benedict
Corn Cake, Topped with Slow Cooked Beef and Poached Egg, Hollandaise
Specialties
Chefs Favorite Eggs
Corn Flatbread Topped with 3 Eggs, Chef Sauce, Slow Cooked Beef and Cotija. Paired with Papas Almuerzo or Hash Browns. Sub with Green Chili Pork or Chicken
Jr's Favorite Green Chip Skillet
Tortilla Chips Drenched in Green Sauce, Cream, Monterey Jack Cheese, Green Chicken or Pork, Topped with 3 Eggs. Sub with Red Sauce and Slow Cooked Beef +1.00
Broccolini and Eggs
3 Eggs with Broccolini, Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, Chef Sauce. Hash Browns or Papas Almuerzo, Toast
Slow Cook Beef and Eggs
Signature Slow Cooked Beef in Red Sauce. Topped with 3 Eggs, Papas Almuerzo or Hash Browns, Toast
Steak and Eggs
3 Eggs, Tenderloin, Papas Almuerzo or Hash Browns, Broccolini and Toast
Toast
Sr. Santos Toast
Tomato and Melted American Cheese Between 2 Toasted Potato Bread Slices
Santos Jr. Toast
Sourdough Toast, Cream Cheese, Nova Lox, Capers, Serrano Peppers, Red Pickled Onions
Amethyst Toast
Sourdough Toast, Avocado, Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, Seasoned Cherry Tomatoes
Mayita's Toast
Potato Toast, Seasoned Smashed Avocado, Fried Egg
Kate Toast
Texas French Toast, berries, maple syrup
Dessert
Waffles
Sides
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
1 Egg
Side Bacon
SIde Beans
Side Rice
Cup Fruit
Side Toast/Tortillas
Side Tomatillo Relish
Side Jalapeno
Sausage
Ham
Hashbrowns
Papas
Avocado
Berries
Green Chili Pork/Chicken
Side Beef
Add Tenderloin
Add Chicken
Veggies
Wraps
Weekend Specials
Pozole
Gordita Plate
Fresh corn cake stuffed with your choice of green chili chicken, green chili pork, or slow cooked beef. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, and cream. All complemented with rice and beans.
Nutella Waffle
Waffle topped with Nutella, whip, and fresh strawberries.