Almyra 1636 Chancellor Street
Cold Mezze
- 3 Spreads$19.00
Choice of 3 of our house made spreads. Choose from: Tirokafteri (Spicy Cheese), Smoked Eggplant, Fava, Patzaria (Beet), Tzatziki, or Edamame Hummus. Served with grilled pita and crispy rice crackers.
- Vegetable Crudite$3.00
Small mixture of vegetables to compliment our house made spreads.
- Tuna Crudo$19.00
Olive oil poached yellowfin tuna (5 pieces), topped with a black olive tapenade, sliced green olive, meyer lemon ailoi, and ponzu.
- Greco Roll$18.00
Salmon, avocado, sushi rice, and cucumber wrapped in grape leaves served with spicy aioli on the side. 5 pieces to an order.
- Crispy Rice$18.00
Tuna and avocado mixed with ponzu and spicy aioli over crispy rice topped with a green olive relish.
- Duo Tartare$20.00
Half tuna tartare, half Salmon tartare. Served with wasabi tobiko and crispy lotus chips.
- 5 Spreads$25.00
Choice of 5 of our house made spreads. Choose from: Tirokafteri (Spicy Cheese), Smoked Eggplant, Fava, Patzaria (Beet), Tzatziki, or Edamame Hummus. Served with grilled pita and crispy rice crackers.
- Single Spread$6.00
Choose from: Tirokafteri (Spicy Cheese), Smoked Eggplant, Fava, Patzaria (Beet), Tzatziki, or Edamame Hummus. Served with grilled pita and crispy rice crackers.
- Extra Pita$2.00
Hot Mezze
- Shrimp Kadaifi$16.00
Two pieces of marinated (U-10) shrimp wrapped in kadaifi (shredded phyllo) and fried. Served with spicy aioli.
- Bifteki Dumplings$14.00
Beef and feta stuffed dumplings served with cucumber-dill yogurt.
- Almyra Chips$15.00
Crispy zucchini chips. Served with tzatziki sauce.
- Octopus$19.00
Charred octopus served over a fava puree with red and yellow peppers, capers, kalamata olives, shallots, pickled red onions and a red wine vinaigrette.
- Saganaki$15.00
Pan sauteed kafalograviera cheese served with an ouzo-honey emulsion.
- Mussels$17.00
Sauteed Bangs Island (Maine) mussels with an ouzo infused roasted tomato sauce. Finished with shredded feta cheese and crispy pita chips.
- Spanakopita$14.00
Spinach and feta stuffed crispy wonton shells served with tzatziki sauce.
Salads
- Romaine Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, scallions, dill, crumbled feta, kalamata olives, and crispy phyllo with a creamy dill dressing.
- Cretan Village Salad$15.00
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, green pepper, capers, Oregano, Cretan dakos, and Feta Mousse with a red wine vinaigrette.
- Almyra Salad$16.00
Cucumber, hearts of palm, kefalograviera cheese, and kalamata olives with a yuzu vinaigrette.
- Sea Bean Salad$15.00
Sea beans, edamame, and haricot verts in a lemon vinaigrette.
Kebabs
- Chicken Kebab$22.00
Mediterranean seasoned ground chicken grilled on a skewer with onions.
- Shrimp Kebab$24.00
4 (U-10) shrimp skewered with red onion and cherry tomato finished with a metaxa- ladolemeno sauce
- Filet Kebab$33.00
Filet mignon skewered with sweet onions and red peppers finished with chimichurri.
Entree
- Lamb Chops$39.00
3 Australian broiled lamb chops served with tzatziki and layered potato fries.
- Short Ribs$30.00
Braised beef short ribs served over feta mashed potatoes.
- Chicken$30.00
Grilled 1/2 chicken with ladolemeno sauce served with basmati rice.
- Lavraki$32.00
Grilled whole European seabass (Branzino) served with oregano, capers, and ladolemeno.
- Lobster Pasta$34.00
House made linguini with creamy roasted tomato sauce and butter poached lobster tail.
- Chilean Seabass$38.00
Soy marinated chilean seabass finished with a sherry-truffle vinaigrette served over braised horta greens
Sides
- Grilled Vegetables$9.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, eggplant, peppers (yellow & red), red onions. Served with mint yogurt
- Basmati Rice$8.00
Basmati rice with lemon zest, parsley, and mint.
- Crispy Potato Fries$9.00
Layered potato fries
- Horta$8.00
Braised green chard and spinach with lemon and olive oil.
- Feta Mashed Potato$8.00
Mashed potatoes whipped with feta cheese.