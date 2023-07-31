Fit Mealz Silicon Valley
FIT PACKZ
10 Pack Your Way-4oz
We give you the freedom to choose your 10 Pak your way. Build your 10 Pak with 4 OZ of Protein, Seasoning or Sauce and any 2 sides. Fully Customizable.
10 Pack Your Way-6oz
We give you the freedom to choose your 10 Pak your way. Build your 10 Pak with 6 OZ of Protein, Seasoning or Sauce and any 2 sides. Fully Customizable.
10 Pack Your Way-8oz
We give you the freedom to choose your 10 Pak your way. Build your 10 Pak with 8 OZ of Protein, Seasoning or Sauce and any 2 sides. Fully Customizable.
10 Chicken Fit Pack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of chicken, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
10 Tri-Tip Fit Pack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of tri-tip, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
10 Ground Turkey Fit Pack
Can't decide which meals you want? Let our team choose them for you! We'll build 10 perfect meal combinations for you! Each meal will come with your choice of 4, 6, or 8 OZ of ground turkey, a 4 OZ serving of carbs, and 1 cup of vegetables. It's that easy! Have any special requests? Please let us know in the order notes section below!
Build Your Own Meal
Tri-Tip Steak Meal
Our tri-tip meal comes with your choice of tri-tip flavor, and two sides. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Chicken Breast Meal
Our chicken breast meal comes with your choice of chicken breast flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Chicken Thigh Meal
Our chicken thigh meal comes with your choice of chicken thigh flavor and two sides. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Turkey Breast Meal
Our turkey breast meal comes with your choice of turkey breast portion size, carb selection and vegetable selection.
Ground Turkey Meal
Our ground turkey meal meal comes with your choice of turkey flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Ground Beef Meal
Our ground beef meal comes with your choice of ground beef flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Pork Chorizo Meal
Our Pork Chorizo meal comes with your choice, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Turkey Meatball Meal
Our turkey meatball meal comes with your choice of turkey meatball flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Bison Patty Meal
Our Bison Patty is housemade from ground bison and grilled to perfection! The meal is served with your choice of carb selection and vegetable selection, it's that easy!
Hawaiian Patty Meal
Our Hawaiian Patty is made from ground turkey and topped with a delicious pineapple slice. The meal is served with your choice of carb selection, vegetable selection and a side of Teriyaki.
Meatza Meal (carbless pizza)
Our Carbless Pizza is made from a ground turkey crust and topped with marinara, monterrey jack cheese, and turkey pepperonis. The Meatza meal is served with a 4 oz Meatza patty your choice of carb selection and vegetable selection.
Salmon Meal
Our salmon meal comes with your choice of salmon flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Shrimp Meal
Our shrimp meal comes with your choice of shrimp flavor, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Cod Meal
Our Atlantic Cod meal comes with your choice of seasoning, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Swai Meal
Our Swai (whitefish) meal comes with your choice of seasoning, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Signature Dishes
Fajita Bowl
Our Fajita Bowl is served with 2 oz of our grilled chicken, 2 oz of our seasoned tri-tip, 1/2 cup of black beans, 1/2 cup of fajita mix, your choice of 4 oz of white or brown rice and a signature sauce. It's the perfect fajita combination!
Taco Tuesday
Our Taco Tuesday dish is served with your choice of 4 oz of ground turkey or ground beef, 4 oz of white or brown rice, 1/2 cup of black beans, 1/2 cup of corn, 1/2 cup of fajita mix and choose your favorite seasoning and sauce to top it all off! It doesn't need to be Tuesday for a great Taco Tuesday dish!
Mixed Grill
Our Mixed Grill is served with 2 oz of shrimp, 2 oz of our seasoned tri-tip, & 2 oz chicken breast, 1/2 cup broccoli, 1/2 cup zucchini, 1/2 cup red bell peppers, your choice of 4 oz of white or brown rice and a signature sauce.
Surf N' Turf
Our Surf N Turf Meal comes with 3 oz of seasoned tri-tip and your choice of 3 oz of shrimp or 3 oz of salmon. Plus a veggie and carb. The Best of both Worlds.
Pomodoro Rice Bowl
Our Pomodoro Rice Bowl comes with your choice of 4 oz of white or brown rice, topped with 4 oz ground turkey, covered in 1/2 cup of marinara, 1/4 cup monterey jack cheese, and 1 cup of zucchini. It's Fit Mealz take on what Nona used to make for the Market.
Gluten Free Pasta Bowl
Our Gluten Free Pasta Bowl comes with 4 oz of Protein, 1/2 cup of marinara sauce and 1 cup of vegetables. Add some cheese for that Italian Flair
Meatza (carbless pizza)
Our Carbless Pizza is made from a ground turkey crust and topped with marinara, monterey jack cheese, turkey pepperonis, and italian seasoning. It's the perfect cheat day meal!
B.Y.O. Salad
Breakfast
Build Your Own Breakfast Meal
Our breakfast mealz come with your choice of eggs, breakfast meat, and carb selection. We also have a meatless option.
Steak & Eggs
Our Steak & Eggs Signature Breakfast dish comes with 4oz of our Seasoned Tri-Tip, 4oz of Egg Whites, 1 Cup of Spinach, and 1 Cup of our Shredded Hash. It's our healthy take on a classic diner breakfast meal!
Chick'n & Waffles
Our Chick'n & Waffles Signature Breakfast dish comes with 4oz of our Grilled Chicken, 2 Protein Waffles, your choice of 1 Cup Shredded Hash or 4oz of Egg Whites. You also have a sugar free syrup cup on the side. This dish is sweet, salty , and protein packed!
Protein Oatmeal
Yup Protein Oatmeal. You get 1 cup of Gluten Free Oatmeal with a scoop of Protein Powder mixed right in. Just add Hot water or Your Favorite Milk Product.
Egg Bites (per pair)
Our Egg Bites are housemade with egg whites, turkey sausage and spinach, then topped with a little jack cheese and Cloves On garlic seasoning. Perfect for a quick morning breakfast.
Plant Based
Plant Based Meatballs Meal
Our Vegan plant based meatball meal comes with your choice of meatballs (each meatball is 1 OZ), carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Plant Based Nuggets Meal
Our plant based nugget meal comes with your choice of nuggets each nugget is about 1 OZ, carb selection, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
Plant Based Ground Meal
Our Plant Based ground meal comes with your choice of protein ounces, and two sides.
Anything But Meat
Our Anything But Meat meal comes with two servings of carbs and two servings of vegetables. You just need to select what items you'd like in your meal, it's that easy!
Bulk
Tri-Tip (per ounce)
If you can't get enough of our perfectly grilled tri-tip, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Chicken Breast (per ounce)
Looking for those gains? you can purchase our chicken breast by the ounce.
Chicken Thigh (per ounce)
Need some more chicken thigh in your life? Feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Turkey Breast (per ounce)
If you can't get enough of our roasted turkey breast, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Ground Turkey (per ounce)
If you can't get enough of our delicious ground turkey, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Ground Beef (per ounce)
Where's the Beef? Oh it's right here. You can purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Pork Chorizo (per ounce)
Missing some spice in your life? Order our pork chorizo by the ounce.
Bison Patty (per patty)
If you can't get enough of our premium bison patties, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the patty!
Hawaiian Patty (per patty)
If you love our Ono Hawaiian Patties, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the patty!
Salmon (per ounce)
Don't go fishing we have plenty of salmon, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Shrimp (per ounce)
Craving our tasty shrimp, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Swai (per ounce)
If you can't get enough of our delicious swai, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Atlantic Cod (per ounce)
Want more of our Atlantic Cod, feel free to order more by the ounce.
Turkey Meatball (per ounce)
Want more of our housemade turkey meatballs, feel free to purchase them in bulk by the ounce. Fit Tip: Each meatball is 2 oz
Turkey Sausage (per link)
Love our turkey sausages, feel free to purchase them in bulk by the link!
Egg Whites (per ounce)
These egg whites you don't have to drink. Feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Plant Based Meatball (per ounce)
Can't get enough of our vegan plant based meatballs, feel free to purchase them in bulk by the ounce. Fit Tip: Each meatball is 1 oz
Plant Based Nuggets (per nugget)
If you can't get enough of our delicious plant based nuggets, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the nugget.
Carb (per ounce)
If you can't get enough of our tasty carbs, feel free to purchase it in bulk by the ounce!
Vegetables (per cup)
Mom always said eat your vegetables, feel free to purchase them in bulk by the cup!
Protein Pancakes (Each)
If you can't get enough of our awesome protein pancakes, feel free to purchase them a la carte!
Protein Waffles (Each)
Love our protein waffles, feel free to purchase them a la carte!
Sauces & Seasonings
Black Cherry BBQ (8 oz)
Love our Sauces, take one home with you. We Feature Elda’s Kitchen Sauces, they are low sodium, low sugar & gluten free.
Ginger Teriyaki (8 oz)
Love our Sauces, take one home with you. We Feature Elda’s Kitchen Sauces, they are low sodium, low sugar & gluten free.
Honey Ginger Soy (8 oz)
Love our Sauces, take one home with you. We Feature Elda’s Kitchen Sauces, they are low sodium, low sugar & gluten free.
Kentucky Bourbon (8 oz)
Love our Sauces, take one home with you. We Feature Elda’s Kitchen Sauces, they are low sodium, low sugar & gluten free.
Garlic Herb (8 oz)
Love our Sauces, take one home with you. We Feature Elda’s Kitchen Sauces, they are low sodium, low sugar & gluten free.
Black Pepper Sauce (8 oz)
Love our Sauces, take one home with you. We Feature Elda’s Kitchen Sauces, they are low sodium, low sugar & gluten free.