Alora Alora SF
BAR
COCKTAILS
- Alora spritz$18.00
- Love and Romance$21.00
- Orchard of Venus$17.00
- Prosperity of Time$19.00
- Fruit of Desire$21.00
- Grove of Tranquility$20.00
- Ruby and the Phoenix$20.00
- Neptune’s Journey$18.00
- Parole Che Durano$22.00
- Olive’s Dream$20.00
- Victory of Longevity$18.00
- Casa della Nonna$19.00
- Turkish Tea Delight$16.00
- The Meadow$19.00
- The Sea$17.00
WINE BY GLASS
- (GLS) Rosario Vera TEMPRANILLO$14.00
- (GLS) Massaya CINSAULT$16.00
- (GLS) Alfaro PINOT NOIR$18.00
- (GLS) Chevalier Burgundy PINOT NOIR$24.00
- (GLS) Pataridze ALEKSANDREULI$19.00
- (GLS) Domaine Eden CABERNET SAUVIGNON$23.00
- (GLS) Aperture BORDEAUX BLEND$25.00
- (GLS) Pasaeli Seahorse ROSE$13.00
- (GLS) Materra SAUVIGNON BLANC$16.00
- (GLS) Guiraud Sec SAUVIGNON-SEMILLON$16.00
- (GLS) Stonestreet SEMILLON$15.00
- (GLS) Aperture CHENIN BLANC$15.00
- (GLS) Pala VERMENTINO$15.00
- (GLS) Wine Art ASSYRTIKO$16.00
- (GLS) Johannishof RIESLING$16.00
- (GLS) Massican FRIULANO$18.00
- (GLS) Rhys CHARDONNAY$21.00
- (GLS) Anna de Codorniu CAVA$13.00Out of stock
- (GLS) Nicolas Feuillate CHAMPAGNE$22.00
- (GLS) Albert Bichot BRUT ROSE$16.00
- (GLS) Symphonie SAUTERNES$15.00
- (GLS) Nonino GRAPPA$17.00
- (GLS) Sandeman 20yr PORT$20.00
WINE BY BOTTLE
Alora Alora SF Location and Ordering Hours
(425) 681-1491
Closed