3 - ALOY THAI EATERY - CAP HILL NEW
Food
SMALL PLATES
- FRIED EGG ROLLS$8.00
Cabbage, carrot, bean noodle, sweet chili sauce **Contains: Gluten**
- CRAB CHEESE WONTON$8.00
Cream cheese, kani crab meat, sweet chili sauce **Contains: Gluten, Fish, Shellfish, Dairy & Eggs**
- THAI BBQ CHICKEN$12.00
Marinated and grilled. Served with spicy tamarind sauce **Contains: Gluten, Soy**
- POTSTICKERS$7.00
Pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, house tangy soy **Contains: Gluten, Sesame Oil, Soy, Dairy, Chives, Garlic & Eggs**
- FRIED SHRIMP ROLLS$9.00
Savory marinaded shrimps wrapped in fried rice paper, sweet chili sauce
- BIG OL' WINGS$12.00Out of stock
Stuffed boneless wings, marinated shrimp, pork, chicken, with water-chestnut, carrot, mushroom, bean noodles, coriander, bread crumbs, and pair with sweet and sour sauce.
SALAD
SOUPS
NOODLES
- PAD THAI NOODLE$16.00
Bean sprout, diced tofu, red onion, green onion, egg & chopped peanut *Contains: soy, garlic, egg, fish, shellfish, onion, chive, and peanut*
- DRUNKEN NOODLE$16.00
Sweet pepper, onion, Thai basil, egg & spicy garlic sauce *Contains: wheat, egg, soy, garlic, shallot, & shellfish*
- PAD SEE EW$16.00
Chinese bok choy, egg, thick rice noodle & sweet soy *Contains: wheat, egg, soy, garlic & shellfish*
FRIED RICE
- THAI FRIED RICE$16.00
Green onion, onion, tomato, cage free egg & house soy *Contains: wheat, soy, chives, garlic, shellfish, and egg*
- BASIL FRIED RICE$16.00
Thai basil, sweet pepper, onion, Thai chilies, and egg in spicy garlic sauce. *Contains: wheat, soy, shallot, garlic, and egg*
- CRUNCHY PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$17.00
house-roasted cashews, pineapple, raisin, turmeric rice, sweet bell peppers, white onion, green onion, and carrots
CURRY
- KHAO SOI$19.00
Egg noodle, slow cooked chicken, red onion, green onion, homeade Northen Thai tumeric paste, topped with fried egg noodles *Contains: Wheat, Shallot , Shellfish, Garlic, and Egg*
- PANANG CURRY$16.00
Red sweet pepper, carrot, broccoli, Thai basil, thick panang coconut curry with a side of black jasmine rice *Contains: Shellfish *
- GREEN CURRY$16.00
Green coconut curry with sweet pepper, zucchini, carrot & Thai basil served with black jasmine rice *Contains: Shellfish, Shallots, & Garlic *
- YELLOW CURRY$16.00
Potato and onion cooked in yellow coconutcurry and topped with fried onion. Served with a side of black jasmine rice *Contains: Soy, Tumeric, Shallots, & Garlic *
SWEETS
- MANGO STICKY RICE$8.00
Fresh Thai mango on top of savory sweet coconut sticky rice,
- BEIGNET BITES$9.00
Bringing a twit to the classic French beignet, in collaboration with Dochi. These Mochi donut beignets offer a light airy, chewy texture with a slight crisp on the outside. *Contains Wheat & Dairy*
- EXOTIC MOCHI ICE CREAM$10.00Out of stock
SIDE
- Side Chicken$5.00
- Side Chili Paste
- Side Fish Sauce Thai Chili
- Side Crispy Egg Noodle$4.00
- Side Curry Panang$7.00
- Side Curry Khao Soi$7.00
- Side Curry Green$7.00
- Side Curry Yellow$7.00
- Side Egg Noodle$4.00
- Side Fresh Thai Chili
- Side Black Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Side Kobe Beef$6.00
- Side Plain Sticky Rice$3.00
- Side Organic Tofu$5.00
- Side Peanut Dressing$0.50Out of stock
- Side Rice Noodle PT$3.00
- Side Noodle Flat$3.00
- Side Shrimp$6.00
- Side Sriracha Packets
- Side Soy Packets
- Side Sweet Rice$4.00
- Side Steamed Veggie$4.00
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- THAI ICED TEA$5.00
- RED BULL$4.25+
- WATER BOTTLE$4.00
- COCONUT WATER$5.00Out of stock
- COLA$5.00Out of stock
- BOYLAN GINGERALE$4.00Out of stock
- BOYLAN ROOT BEER$4.00Out of stock
- BOYLAN DIET COLA$4.00Out of stock
- BOYLAN ORANGE$4.00Out of stock
- THAI TEA BOBA$6.00
- TARO BOBA TEA$6.00
- GREEN BOBA TEA$6.00
- MILK BOBA TEA$6.00
- PELLEGRINO$5.00Out of stock
- TOPO CHICO$4.00
- TEAKOE ICED TEA$5.00Out of stock