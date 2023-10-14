Breakfast Online

*Omelettes

All omelettes made with three farm-fresh eggs served with that choice of home fries or fresh fruit, and choice of pancakes or toast. Substitute egg whites/beaters for $1.00.

The Works Omelette

$10.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Country Farm Omelette

$10.99

Ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, and American cheese topped with sausage gravy.

Colorado Omelette

$9.99

Ham, green peppers, and onions.

Rio Grande Omelette

$9.99

Ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.

Greek Omelette

$9.99

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.

House Omelette

$9.99

Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese.

Cheese Omelette

$7.75

Choice of one: American, Swiss, cheddar, feta, or pepper jack cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

May substitute bacon or sausage at no charge. Choice of one: American, Swiss, cheddar, feta, or pepper jack cheese.

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$9.99
Veggie Om. NO Cheese

$6.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheddar.

Veggie Om. With Cheese

$9.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Egg White Delight Omelette

$9.99

Egg whites with spinach, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Mega Omelette

$11.99

Five eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese.

Plain Omelette

$6.49

*Skillets

Made with home fries topped with cheese and two eggs any style. Served with choice of pancakes or toast.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$10.50

Chopped bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Skillet

$9.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Grecian Skillet

$10.50

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.

Farmhouse Skillet

$10.50

Ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.

Southern Skillet

$10.50

*Scrambles

Made with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of home fries or fresh fruit, and choice of pancakes or toast.

House Scramble

$9.99

Sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Western Scramble

$9.99

Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Spanish Scramble

$9.99

Bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.

Veggie Scramble

$9.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers. onions, and cheddar cheese.

Ham & Cheese Scramble

$9.99

Ham and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Feta, or Pepper Jack.

*Eggs

Served with the choice of home fries or fresh fruit, and choice of pancakes or toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.99

Two egg breakfast with corned beef hash.

Diced Ham & Eggs Breakfast

$9.49

Diced ham in two scrambled eggs.

One Egg Breakfast NO MEAT

$6.49

Two Egg Breakfast NO MEAT

$6.99

One Egg With Meat Bfast

$8.49

Two Eggs With Meat Bfast

$8.99

Big Bob's

$8.99

Belly Buster

$10.99
Brothers Four Breakfast

$11.99

Four eggs any style, four slices of bacon, and four sausage links.

Hungry Man Breakfast

$10.99

Three eggs any style, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, and ham.

The Abner Breakfast

$10.50

Home fries topped with diced ham, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and two eggs any style. *Does not include choice of fresh fruit.

*Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Two warm biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

One warm biscuit topped with sausage gravy.

Belly Buster

$10.99

*French Toast

Make a half order for $0.50 less. Add breakfast meat for $2.00. Add topping for $1.29.

French Toast-3 pcs

$6.99+

Made with three pieces of Texas bread.

*Pancakes

Make a short stack for $0.50 less. Add breakfast meat for $2.00. Substitute multigrain pancakes for $1.00.

Pancakes

$7.49+

Three buttermilk pancakes served with warm syrup.

Pancakes W 1 topping

$7.78+

Three buttermilk pancakes with choice of one topping: Banana, blueberry, peach, or strawberry.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.78+

Pecan Pancakes

$7.78+

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.99

*Breakfast Sides

1 Egg Side

$1.99

2 Egg Side

$3.99

3 Egg Side

$5.99

4 Egg Side

$7.99

2 bacon

$2.99

2 links

$2.99

1 patty

$2.79

1 ham

$3.59

Side Bacon

$3.59

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

Side Ham

$3.59

Side Links

$3.59

Side Patties

$3.59

Bagel

$2.29

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.19

Cottage Cheese Side

$3.55

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Fruit Side

$2.49

Home Fries Side

$2.99

Home Fries w/ onion

$2.99

Half Toast

$1.99

Toast

$2.29

Veggie Home Fries

$4.99

Home fries topped with spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Side Saus. Gravy

$1.50

Applesauce

$2.99

Tomato Slices

$2.99

Side of Hollandaise

$1.49

*Breakfast Sandwiches

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, feta, or pepper jack cheese. Served on choice of toast or English muffin. Does not include breakfast sides.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

*Fresh & Light

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.49

Fruit Bowl

$5.85

Healthy Delight

$8.49

Egg whites, spinach, onions and tomatoes served with an English muffin, fresh fruit, and a small juice.

Healthy Club

Healthy Club

$8.49

Two poached eggs served with an English muffin, cottage cheese, fresh fruit, and a small juice.

Lunch Online

Starters and Fries

Saganaki Opa

$8.89

Pita Bread

$2.79
Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.99
Breaded Mushrooms

$6.85

Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries

$9.99
Chili Fries

$3.88

Cheese Fries

$4.18

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.07

Supreme Fries

$6.59

Ground beef, chili, cheddar cheese, and chopped onions.

Onion Rings

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.25

Bowl of Chili

$5.09

Chicken Tenders App (5)

$8.99

Soups & Chili

Soups and chili are made in house and served with oyster crackers. We serve Chicken Noodle Soup plus one Soup of the Day Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, we serve Chicken Lemon Rice Soup. Please call to ask about our soup of the day and then specify which soup you would like under special request. Thank you and enjoy!

Bowl of Homemade Soup

$3.59

Bowl of Homemade Chili

$4.59

Fresh Salads

Salads served with dressing of your choice and pita bread.
Greek Salad

$7.59+

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, olives, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese served with Greek Dressing.

Greek Chicken Salad

$10.44+

Our most popular salad! Greek salad topped with grilled chicken breast.

Gyro Salad

$10.69+

Greek salad topped with gyro meat.

Chef Salad

$10.69+

Crisp lettuce, ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard-boiled egg.

Cobb Salad

$10.69+

Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, and hard-boiled egg.

Taco Shell Salad

$8.99

Crisp lettuce, ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and guacamole in a tortilla shell served with salsa and sour cream. Does not include pita bread.

Tossed Salad

$6.59

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Does not include pita bread.

Detroit Coney Dogs

Plain Hot Dog

$2.79

Coney Island Hot Dog

$3.09

Topped with warm chili, mustard, and onions.

New York Hot Dog

$4.09

Topped with sauerkraut.

Coney Platter

$7.79

Two Coney Island hot dogs served with fries.

Alpha Special

$7.39
Coney Combo

$7.39

Coney Island hot dog served with fries and a soft drink.

Greek Combo

$8.09

Coney Island hot dog served with fries and a mini Greek salad.

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.79

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$9.39

Gyro Quesadilla

$9.39

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.59

Healthy Plates

All healthy plates are served with cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, and raisin toast.

Fruit Plate

$6.89

Chicken Breast Plate

$9.99

Sandwiches

Make it a Diner Combo! Order any sandwich and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.
Reuben

$8.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.

Corned Beef & Swiss

$7.99

Chicken Fajita Pita

$7.99
Slim Niko

$9.29

Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a sub bun.

Club Sandwich

$9.09

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white toast.

BLT

$7.09

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise sandwich on white toast.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toast.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.59

Served with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toast.

Fish Sandwich

$7.79

Icelandic Cod battered & deep fried with lettuce & tomatoes on a sesame bun served with a side of tartar sauce.

Southwest Patty Melt

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled American cheese sandwich on white bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Sliced ham with American cheese, grilled to perfection.

Grilled BLT & Cheese

$8.19

BLT sandwich with American cheese, grilled to perfection.

Turkey Reuben

$8.49

Sliced turkey, coleslaw, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.

Monte Cristo

$9.29

Turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on French toast.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.49

Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white bread.

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.79

Served with a single 1/3-pound patty. We locally source our beef from Benjamin Beef, in Webberville, Michigan.

Cheeseburger

$7.79

Served with a single 1/3-pound patty. We locally source our beef from Benjamin Beef, in Webberville, Michigan.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99
Jackson Burger

$9.75

Smokehouse Burger

$8.99

Alpha Burger

$10.75
Patty Melt

$9.99

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.69

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.69

Northern Burger

$10.75

Submarines

All subs served with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese on a sub roll. Make it a Diner Combo! Order any sub and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.
Classic Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.50

Served on a sesame sub roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & melted swiss cheese.

Grilled Chicken Philly Sub

$9.50

Served on a sesame sub roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & melted swiss cheese.

Ham & Swiss Sub

$9.50

Grilled Turkey & Swiss Sub

$9.50

Gyros & Wraps

Make it a Diner Combo! Order any pita and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab. Add feta cheese for $0.50.
Greek Gyro

$8.99

Seasoned gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.

Gyro Platter

$12.99

Double meat gyro with fries & a soft drink.

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.65

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita.

Club Wrap

$9.09

Grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita.

Greek Wrap

$8.09

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, feta & Greek dressing

Southwestern Wrap

$9.59

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa, and ranch dressing on a pita.

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.

Hot Sandwiches

Open-faced hot sandwiches on white bread with mashed potatoes and gravy. Make it a Diner Combo! Order any sandwich and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.

Hot Roast Beef

$7.99

Our most popular hot sandwich!

Hot Turkey

$9.99

Hot Ham

$7.99

Hot Meatloaf

$7.99

Wraps

Make it a Diner Combo! Order any wrap and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.
Club Wrap

$9.09

Grilled turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.65

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

Greek Wrap

$8.99

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and Greek dressing.

Southwestern Wrap

$9.59

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa, and ranch dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Onions, green peppers, potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, feta cheese, and Greek dressing.

Alpha Wrap

$8.99

Side Dishes

French Fries Side

$3.79

Cheese Fries Side

$4.18

Chili Fries Side

$3.88

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.07

Onion Rings Side

$3.99

Cottage Cheese Side

$3.55

Cole Slaw Side

$3.79

Pita Bread Side

$2.79

Chips

$0.99

Home Fries Side

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes Side

$2.99

Veggie Home Fries

$4.99

Home fries topped with spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Applesauce Side

$2.99

Vegetable Side

$2.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.89

Side Gyro Meat

$5.89

Fruit Bowl

$5.85

Fruit Plate

$6.89

Golumpkis Side Only

$9.99

Goulash Side Only

$5.99

Side Beef Gravy

$1.00

Side Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Make it a Diner Combo! Order any sandwich and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a bun.

Fish Sandwiches

Make it a Diner Combo! Order any sandwich and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Cod battered and deep fried with lettuce and tomato on a bun. Served with tartar sauce.

Veggie Sandwiches

Make it a Diner Combo! Order any sandwich and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.

Veggie Reuben

$8.99

Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.

Veggie Submarine

$8.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, guacamole, and cheddar cheese on a sub roll.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled American cheese sandwich on white bread.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$4.99

Classic grilled cheese sandwich with tomato.

Diner Melts

All melts served with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Make it a Diner Combo! Order any melt and receive discounted side items under the "Make Diner Combo" tab.

Corned Beef Melt

$7.99

Nando Melt

$8.99

Turkey and bacon.

Rich Melt

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, guacamole, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Southwest Patty Melt

$8.99

Burger with mushrooms and jalapeños.

Dinner Online

Dinners

Roast Turkey

$11.99

Pot Roast

$11.99

Kids Menu Online

Kids Menu

Under 12 years old.

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$6.49

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.49

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.49

Kids French Toast

$6.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$5.99

KIds Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.29

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese & Fries

$6.79

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.69

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.69

Kids Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

$8.49

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.49

Desserts Online

Desserts

Baklava

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$3.29

Homemade Mandarin Orange Cake

$4.99
Homemade German Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Homemade Carrot Cake

$4.99

Homemade Cake of The WEEK Special

$4.99

Assorted Pies

$3.99

Beverages Online

*Beverages

Kids Soft Drink

$1.99