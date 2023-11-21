Alpine Pizza Company 555 E Lionshead Cir # C1
APPS
PIZZA
- CHEESE PIZZA$28.00
House cheese blend with marinara
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$31.00
House cheese blend with marinara and lots of cupping pepperoni.
- PIZZA OF THE DAY$31.00
Please check our instagram story @alpinepizzacompany to see what todays pizza of the day is.
- VEG PIZZA OF THE DAY$31.00
Please check our instagram story @alpinepizzacompany to see what todays veggie pizza of the day is.
- 1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA$30.00
Choose what halves you would like. Choose between cheese, pepperoni, pizza of the day, veggie pizza of the day or 6 cheese sticks
- VEG PIZZA OF THE DAY SLICE$8.00
- 2 SLICE COMBO$15.00
2 SLICES AND A DRINK
- FAMILY 4 PACK$75.00
This combo includes 1 sharable Caesar Salad, 8 wings, 1 pizza and a choice of sharable.
- FAMILY 6 PACK$105.00
- SLICE SIDE COMBO$15.00
INCLUDES ONE SLICE, ONE SIDE AND A NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
SANDWICHES
SIDES AND ADD ONS
NA BEV
- PEPSI$3.00
12 ounce can
- DIET PEPSI$3.00
12 ounce can
- MOUNTAIN DEW$3.00
12 ounce can
- STARRY$3.00
12 ounce can
- DR. PEPPER$3.00
12 ounce can
- MUG ROOT BEER$3.00
12 ounce can
- ORANGE CRUSH$3.00
12 ounce can
- BUBLY GRAPEFRUIT$3.00
12 ounce can
- BUBLY BLACKBERRY$3.00
12 ounce can
- BOTTLE WATER$3.00
16 ounce bottle. Brand varies
- BOYLANS CREME SODA$4.00
12 ounce glass bottle
- BOYLANS GRAPE SODA$4.00
12 ounce glass bottle
- GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH$5.00
20 ounce bottle
- GATORADE LEMON LIME$5.00
20 ounce bottle
- GATORADE ZERO$5.00
20 ounce bottle
- GATORADE ORANGE$5.00
20 ounce bottle
BOOZE
- COORS$6.00
16 ounces of crisp American Lager
- COORS LIGHT$6.00
American style light lager 16 ounces
- VOODOO RANGER IPA$6.00
Voodoo Ranger IPA is a beer bursting with tropical aromas and fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops from New Belgium brewing 12 ounces
- BLUE MOON WHEAT$6.00
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma 16 ounces
- WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY SELTZER$6.00
A seltzer with a summer cherry flavor 12 ounces
- PACIFICO 24 OZ$8.00
A pilsner-style lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist 24 ounces
- ATHLETIC RUN WILD IPA$6.00
This Non-Alcoholic beer is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers