Al's Hot Chicken - Panorama City
FOOD
Combos -
Combo #1 Sandwich & Fries
$14.95
Combo #2 Two Sliders & Fries
$15.95
2 Sandwiches and Fries. Sandwich comes with Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce.
Combo #3 Three Tenders and Fries
$12.95
Two Tenders Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Tenders
$14.95
Two waffles, two tenders, butter and syrup
Waffle Sandwich & Fries
$16.95
Slider. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Special - Slider, Fries, + Fountain Drink
$8.95
Bowls -
Sides -
Extras -
DRINK
Al's Hot Chicken - Panorama City Location and Ordering Hours
(818) 453-8998
Closed