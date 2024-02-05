Altiro Latin Fusion- Wheaton 132 N Hale St
Lunch
Chef Favorites
- Chilaquiles Verdes$13.00
Two fried eggs over a lightly fried tortilla, topped with tomato-chili sauce. 2 sides choices: fruit/salad/beans/Hashbrowns.
- Chilaquiles Rojas$13.00
Two scrambled eggs over a tostada, served with chorizo, potatoes, ketchup, sour cream and avocado. Accompained with a small coffee and small fresh orange juice.
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.00
Two fried eggs over a tostada with beans, chorizo, potatoes and ranchero sauce. Served with queso fresco and fried plantains. Accompained with a small coffee and small fresh orange juice.
Cemitas
- Alambre Cemita$15.00
Slagel Farm skirt steak, chorizo, grilled pineapple, queso chihuahua and chipotle aioli.
- Pastor Cemita$13.00
Grilled chicken, adobo sauce, grilled pineapple, cilantro, picked red onions, queso chihuahua and chipotle aioli.
- Vegetal Carne Cemita$15.00
Slagel Farm skirt steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, queso chihuahua, and avocado tomatillo salsa.
- Vegetariano Cemita$13.00
Red onions, red peppers, mushrooms, pineapple, sliced avocado and chipotle aioli.
Dinner
Appetizers
- Al Trio Guac$13.50
Fresh avocado, fresh lime, cilantro, tomato, onions, and serrano peppers. Choose traditional or with seasonal fruit.
- Al Ceviche$14.50
Tilapia marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and guacamole, served on a crispy tortilla.
- Al Atun$14.50
Pink peppercorn, seared yellowfin ahi tuna, chipotle glaze, avocado, and chipotle aioli, served on a crispy tortilla.
- Al Trio Salsa$9.00
A raw salsa (Al Crudo), a smokey mild salsa (Al Morita) and a extremely spicy salsa (Al Habanero).
Soups & Salads
- Poblana soup$10.50
Creamy roasted poblano pepper, sour cream, queso fresco, and potatoes.
- Tortilla Soup$10.50
Tomato chipotle broth, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado & tortilla chips.
- Mango Salad$11.50
Mixed Greens, mango & cucumber pico de gallo, manchego cheese & Altiro vinagreta.
- Cuaresmeno soup$9.50
Creamy roasted jalapeño, tomato, avocado & sour cream.
- Espinaca Salad$11.50
Organic baby spinach, red onions, grilled pears, caramelized almonds, manchego cheese, and Altiro vinagreta.
Side dishes
- Elotito$9.50
Traditional Mexican street vendor style: roasted corn, garlic aioli, serrano pepper, epazote, onions, cotija cheese, and chile tajin.
- Papa Brava$10.50
Basque seasoned roasted potato wedges, chipotle-avocado aioli, topped with a sunny side egg.
- Arroze Verde$9.50
Creamy corn, poblano rice, epazote, sour cream, and chihuahua cheese.
Tacos
- Altiro$17.50
Pan seared tilapia, mango salsa, pico-cucumber, argula, chipotle aioli, and Altiro vinagreta. (NGF - Gluten-free on request)
- Fundido$18.50
Sauteed garlic shrimp, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions, and cilantro-lime oil.
- Camronchizo$18.50
Basque seasoned shrimp-chorizo, avocado, slaw, and chipotle aioli.
- Salmonjillo$18.50
Grilled king salmon, grilled pineapple, tomato, cilantro, red onions, and mayonnaise.
- Chilango$18.50
Slagel farm skirt steak, queso fresco, shoestring potatoes, and tomatillo-avocado salsa.
- Carnitas$16.50
Slow roasted Slagel farm pork belly, pickled red onions, cilantro, roasted Chile de Arbol salsa.
- camaleon$18.50
Sauteed garlic shrimp, chipotle, lime, bacon, a slice of avocado, and garlic aioli.
- gallina$16.50
Grilled chicken, enchilada sauce, grilled pineapple, cilantro, and pickled red onion.
- vegetal$16.00
Roasted portobello mushrooms, pineapple, bell peppers, red onions, chipotle reduction, avocado, chipotle-avocado aioli.
- extra altiro taco$4.50
- extra fundido taco$4.50
- extra camaronchizo taco$4.50
- extra salmonjillo taco$4.50
- extra chilango taco$4.50
- extra carnitas taco$4.50
- extra chameleon taco$4.50
- extra gallina taco$4.50
- extra vegetal taco$4.50
Tapas
- Al Frito$20.50
Tilapia battered with Bohemia beer, cilantro slaw, and avocado-chipotle aioli, served with tortillas. (NGF)
- Mejillon$18.50
Prince Edward island mussels, spanish chorizo, roasted tomato, and chile de arbol tequila sauce, served with grilled rustic bread.
- Al Alambre$21.50
Slagel farm skirt steak, chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, bell peppers, sautéed red onions, and tomatillo-avocado salsa, served with tortillas.
- Al Poblano$18.50
Pan seared lemon herb chicken, poblano creamy sauce, cilantro, and poblano con arborio rice, served with tortillas. (NGF - Gluten-free on request)
- Ala Tostada$20.50
Shredded Slagel farm lamb, caramelized chipotle sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream, served on 4 crispy mini tortillas.
- Paella$24.50
Pan seared tilapia, salom, ahi tuna, shrimp and mussels, creamy tomato sauce, and arborio sauce, served with grilled rustic bread.
- Barbacoa$21.50
Shredded Slagel farm lamb slow braised in cactus leaves, cilantro, onions & roasted arbol salsa, served with tortillas.
- Raviole$20.50
Basque seasoned jumbo shrimp, creamy serrano pesto sauce, red pepper & homemade ravioli. (NGF)
Extras
Kids Menu
Quesedillas
- Cheese Quesedilla$7.00
Quezo Chihuahua, corn tortilla, shoestring potatoes, sour cream.
- Chicken Quesedilla$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Quezo Chihuahua, corn tortilla, shoestring potatoes, sour cream.
- Shrimp Quesedilla$9.00
Shrimp, Quezo Chihuahua, corn tortilla, shoestring potatoes, sour cream.
- Skirt Steak Quesedilla$10.00
Slagel Farm Skirt Steak, Quezo Chihuahua, corn tortilla, shoestring potatoes, sour cream.
- Kids Steak Tacos$12.00
Slagel Farm Skirt Steak, topped with queso fresco and a side of shoestring potatoes
- Kids Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled Chicken, topped with queso fresco, and a side of shoestring potatoes.
Desserts
Postres
- Churros$10.00
Fried pastry dusted in cinnamon sugar. Topped with condensed milk, chocolate syrup, caramel sauce and locally made vanilla ice cream.
- Tiramasu$9.00
A latin twist with a dash of tequila. A layer of Marcarpone cheese, tiramisu set atop cafe de olla and RumChata-soaked ladyfingers.
- Gloria$7.00
Perfectly tart and creamy filling made with organic lime juice, nestled inside a golden-brown, made-from-scratch crust.
- Platanito Frito$8.00
Fried Plantains topped with strawberry jam, light sour cream and condensed milk.