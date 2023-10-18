Takeout

Burgers and Sandwiches

Sweet Prawn Bisque

$12.00

Butter poached prawn, chili oil, and caraway crouton

Arugula Caesar

$11.00

Balsamic-Caesar dressing, olive oil crouton, and grana

Tri Tip

$19.00

Blackening seasoning, gorgonzola, arugula, chipotle-caramelized onion mayo on house sourdough ciabatta bread

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Filet mignon-bacon patty, tillamook cheddar, shredded romaine, tomato, pickle, red onion, garlic aioli on a house challah bun.

Altura Burger

$19.00

Filet mignon-bacon patty, red onion marmalade, cambozola cheese, arugula, garlic aioli on a house challah bun.

First Catch

$21.00

Pilsner battered-panko crusted Alaskan Halibut, shredded romaine, shaved onion, calabrian chili-lemon mayo on a house challah bun. Make it a "Final Catch" and we dip the fried halibut into our Nashville hot oil!

Mother Clucker

$16.00

Nashville hot - buttermilk fried chicken breast, shredded romaine, pickle, best foods mayo on a house challah bun

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Herb marinated chicken, arugula, balsamic-caesar dressing, grana padano, ciabatta croutons

Risotto

$14.00

roasted local mushrooms, basil oil

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Curried Clucker - Weekly Special!

$16.00

Our secret fried chicken breast, curried-mango-habanero glaze, shredded romaine, pickle, best foods mayo on a house challah bun

Extra Chips

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Turnagain Brewing Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Retail Soups

Quarts

Quart of Bisque

$40.00

Quart of Mushroom Cream

$40.00

Bags

Cream of Potato

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$30.00

Chicken Wild Rice

$30.00

Avgolemono

$30.00Out of stock

Tomato Blue Cheese

$30.00Out of stock

Gumbolaya

$30.00

Mexican Beef Tortilla

$30.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$30.00Out of stock

Smoked Mushroom Gorgonzola

$30.00

Chili

$30.00Out of stock

Southwest Corn Chowder

$30.00

Vegan Vegetable

$30.00

Bread

Bread Loaf

$10.00