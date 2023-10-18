ALTURA BISTRO 4240 Old Seward Highway
Takeout
Burgers and Sandwiches
Sweet Prawn Bisque
Butter poached prawn, chili oil, and caraway crouton
Arugula Caesar
Balsamic-Caesar dressing, olive oil crouton, and grana
Tri Tip
Blackening seasoning, gorgonzola, arugula, chipotle-caramelized onion mayo on house sourdough ciabatta bread
Cheeseburger
Filet mignon-bacon patty, tillamook cheddar, shredded romaine, tomato, pickle, red onion, garlic aioli on a house challah bun.
Altura Burger
Filet mignon-bacon patty, red onion marmalade, cambozola cheese, arugula, garlic aioli on a house challah bun.
First Catch
Pilsner battered-panko crusted Alaskan Halibut, shredded romaine, shaved onion, calabrian chili-lemon mayo on a house challah bun. Make it a "Final Catch" and we dip the fried halibut into our Nashville hot oil!
Mother Clucker
Nashville hot - buttermilk fried chicken breast, shredded romaine, pickle, best foods mayo on a house challah bun
Chicken Caesar
Herb marinated chicken, arugula, balsamic-caesar dressing, grana padano, ciabatta croutons
Risotto
roasted local mushrooms, basil oil
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
Curried Clucker - Weekly Special!
Our secret fried chicken breast, curried-mango-habanero glaze, shredded romaine, pickle, best foods mayo on a house challah bun