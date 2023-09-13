Amandine Patisserie Cafe - Brentwood
Amandine Patisserie Cafe
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
avocado with lemon, pico de gallo, chili pepper flakes, touch of olive oil served on freshly baked bread
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled egg, turkey sausage, cheddar, potato, pico de gallo served with baby mixed greens
Breakfast Combo
two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or two turkey sausage served with 1/2 order of french toast
Breakfast Croissant
black forest ham, cheddar, egg, arugula served with baby mixed greens
Breakfast Wrap
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, potato, served with baby mixed greens
French Toast
served with whipped cream & powdered sugar
Homemade Granola
topped with fresh berries and banana served with choice of whole, non-fat, almond, soy milk, or yogurt
Steak & Eggs
hanger steak, served with house potato and toast
Two Eggs Any Style
two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or four turkey sausages served with choice of breakfast side
Omelettes
Alla Checca
basil, tomato cream cheese
Amandine
black forest ham, sauce bechamel, gruyere
California
avocado, swiss, tomato
Country
bacon, potato, cheddar onion
Florentine
mushroom, swiss, spinach
Fromage
gruyere, swiss, cheddar
Lorraine
black forest ham, gruyere
Napa
chicken breast, green pepper, swiss tomato
Ratatouille
hot roasted vegetables
Veggie
tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper
Build an Omelette/Scramble
black forest ham, bacon, chicken breast, turkey breast, turkey sausage, onion, tomato, potato, mushroom, green pepper, basil, avocado, arugula, spinach, cheddar, gruyere, mozzarella -- .50 cents
Breakfast Extra
Salad
Steak Salad
mixed greens, hanger steak, mushroom, asparagus, tomato, potato, corn
Organic Red Quinoa Salad
arugula, chicken breast, carrot, red onion, apple, seasonal grape, gruyere
Arugula Salad
arugula, chicken breast, candied walnut, dried cranberries, apple, gruyere cheese, tomato
Angelino Salad
mixed greens, chicken breast, avocado, tomato, cucumber
Cobb Salad
mixed greens, turkey breast, cheddar, bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, avocado
Chopped Salad
chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, garbanzos beans, avocado
Nicoise Salad
mixed greens, albacore tuna, tomato, egg, olive, anchovy, caper, potato
Summer Salad
mixed greens, chicken breast, candied walnuts, dried cranberry, apple, grape and seasonal berries
Fresh Veggie Salad
mixed greens, carrot, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, celery, mushroom
Wrap & Sandwiches
Fresh Veggie Wrap
tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, swiss, avocado, mayo, dijon mustard
Albacore Tuna Wrap
albacore tuna, tomato, cucumber, hardboiled egg served with homemade sriracha aioli
Grilled Chicken Wrap
chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, onions, basil served with yogurt sauce
Turkey Avocado Wrap
turkey, avocado, tomato, cucumber, mayo, honey mustard
Fresh Veggie Pain De Mie
avocado, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, swiss, mayo, dijon mustard on multigrain
Egg Salad Pain De Mie
Curry Chicken Salad Pain De Mie
chicken breast, curry, raisin, celery, green onion, provolone
Tuna Albacore Pain De Mie
albacore tuna, mayo, tomatoes, green and dijon mustard on soft white bread
Turkey Avocado Pain De Mie
turkey breast, avocado, swiss, tomato, mayo, greens, and dijon mustard on homemade white bread
Ham & Cheese Pain De Mie
black forest ham, provolone, cornichons, greens, and dijon mustard on homemade white bread
Burger & Melts
Amandine Burger
1/2 lb USDA Angus, arugula, red onion, saute mushroom, cheddar, mayo served on brioche
Pan Seared Fish Burger
pan seared fish, house slaw, sriracha aioli on brioche
Hell Burger
1/2 lb USDA Angus, habanero aioli, pasilla, habanero, jalapeno, grapefruit, cheddar served on brioche
Chicken Breast Burger
grilled chicken breast, greens, tomato, swiss and dijon mustard served with brioche
Beyond Meat Amandine Burger
beyond patty, arugula, red onion, sauteed mushroom, cheddar, mayo, served on brioche
Beyond Meat Western Burger
beyond patty, bacon, mixed greens, cheddar, ranch, bbq sausce served on brioche
Beyond Meat Grilled Cheese
cheddar cheese and beyond patty served on brioche
Chicken Baguette
chicken breast, tomato, grilled onions, mayo, dijon mustard, greens, provolone
Onion & Gruyere Omelette Baguette
gruyere cheese omelette, onion, greens, dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar
Prosciutto Sandwich
prosciutto, eggs over medium, arugula, tomato, mayo served on brioche
Croque Madame Pain De Mie
black forest ham, bechamel sauce, egg, gruyere
Patty Melt
1/2 lb USDA Angus, swiss, grilled onion, dijon served on pain de mie
Turkey Cranberry Melt
turkey breast, cranberry sauce, provolone
Tuna Melt
albacore tuna with swiss cheese
Curry Chicken Melt
chicken breast, curry, raisin, celery, green onion, swiss
Chicken Ranch Melt
chicken breast, bacon, tomato, provolone, ranch dressing
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
prosciutto, swiss, cheddar, arugula, tomato
Grilled Cheese
made with cheddar
Lunch Extras
Quiche & Soups
Entrees
Pan Seared Steak
mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies
Chicken Piccata
mushroom, capers, onions, white wine sauce, seasonal veggies, mashed potato
Pan Seared White Fish
lemon caper butter sauce, seasonal veggies, mashed potato
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon
red wine reduction sauce, mashed potato, seasonal veggies
Aglio E Olio
minced garlic, basil, tossed with olive oil and parmesan cheese
Tomato Sauce With Meatball
homemade tomato sauce, meatballs, parmesan cheese,basil on linguini
Killer Shrimp Pasta
homemade spicy tomato sauce, tiger shrimp, parmesan cheese, basil on linguini
Linguini Bolognese
homemade meat sauce, basil, parmesan cheese on fettuccine
Lobster Ravioli
lobster filled with ricotta cheese, basil, white wine cream sauce, touch of tomato concasse
Pasta Primavera
garlic, red bell pepper, zucchini, tomato, asparagus, mushroom, basil, white wine cream sauce
Classic Fettucine Alfredo
chicken breast, creamy alfredo sauce, basil
Rice Bowl
Veggie Rice Bowl
fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips
Chicken Rice Bowl
chicken, fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl
spicy chicken, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips
Al Pastor Rice Bowl
al pastor, fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips
Grilled Fish Rice Bowl
grilled fish, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips
Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl
grilled shrimp, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips
Asada Rice Bowl
asada, fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice served with green verde and tortilla chips
Short Rib Rice Bowl
short rib, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips
Burritos
Taco Platters
Breakfast Taco Platter
three breakfast tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco Platter
three chicken tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Spicy Chicken Taco Platter
three spicy chicken tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Al Pastor Taco Platter
three marinated pork tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Asada Taco Platter
three bbq meat tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Short Rib Taco Platter
three short rib tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Grilled Fish Taco Platter
three grilled fish tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Grilled Shrimp Taco Platter
three grilled shrimp tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo
Bakery
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Twist
Cinnamon Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Mini Croissant
Plain Croissant
Strawberry Nutella Croissant
Apricot Danish
Banana Caramel Danish
Banana Chocolate Danish
Berry Danish
Cream Cheese Danish
Cherry Danish
Custard Turnover
Fraise Danish
Miroir Danish
Peach Danish
Pear Danish
Maple Pecan Danish
Strawberry Cheese Danish
Raspberry Cheese Danish
Blueberry Cheese Danish
Morning Breads
Baguettes & Breads
Cookies, Brownies, Macarons
Choux Cream
Eclair
Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookie
Shortbread Cinnamon Cookie
Shortbread Coconut Cookie
Shortbread Vanilla Cookie
Blueberry Macaron
Chocolate Macaron
Coffee Macaron
Nutella Macaron
Pistachio Macaron
Salted Caramel Macaron
Strawberry Macaron
Vanilla Macaron
1/2 Dozen Macaron
Dozen Macaron
Gluten Free Brownies
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gluten Free White Macadamia Cookie
Gluten Free Madeleines
Cakes & Tartes
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Gateau Chocolat
chocolate genoise, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, topped with raspberry
Gateau Chocolat (WHOLE)
chocolate genoise, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, topped with raspberry
Gateau Fraise
sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream
Gateau Fraise (WHOLE)
sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream
Gateau Fraise Chocolat
chocolate sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream
Gateau Fraise Chocolat (WHOLE)
chocolate sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream
Gateau Triple Berry
sponge cake, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, whipped cream, almond
Gateau Triple Berry (WHOLE)
sponge cake, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, whipped cream, almond
Delice Au Chocolat
chocolate cake, almond, graham cracker, walnut
Delice Au Chocolat (WHOLE)
chocolate cake, almond, graham cracker, walnut
Cheesecake
walnut & graham cracker crust
Cheesecake (WHOLE)
walnut & graham cracker crust
Oreo Cheesecake
oreo crust
Oreo Cheesecake (WHOLE)
oreo crust
Red Velvet
red velvet, lemon, cream cheese
Red Velvet (WHOLE)
red velvet, lemon, cream cheese
Tiramisu
mascarpone, vanilla sponge, cocoa powder, coffee syrup, whipped cream *contains gelatin
Tiramisu (WHOLE)
mascarpone, vanilla sponge, cocoa powder, coffee syrup, whipped cream *contains gelatin
Tarte Banana Caramel
banana, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake, walnut, caramel whipped cream
Tarte Banana Caramel (WHOLE)
banana, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake, walnut, caramel whipped cream
Tarte Fraise
strawberry, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake
Tarte Fraise (WHOLE)
strawberry, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake
Tarte Fruit
assortment of fresh fruit, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake
Tarte Fruit (WHOLE)
assortment of fresh fruit, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake
Tarte Rouge
mixed berries, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake
Tarte Rouge (WHOLE)
mixed berries, pastry cream, layeer of sponge cake
Tart Chocolat
chocolate ganache, praline
Tart Chocolat (WHOLE)
chocolate ganache, praline
Tart Citron
lemon curd, whipped cream, lemon zest
Tart Citron (WHOLE)
lemon curd, whipped cream, lemon zest
Bakery Tarte
Bakery Tarte (WHOLE)
Must be ordered 24 hrs in advance.
Hot Beverages
House Brew
Espresso
Macchiato
Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Red Eye
Cappuccino
Cafe Latte
Vanilla Latte
Cafe Mocha
Lavender Latte
Rose Latte
Caramel Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Art of Tea Chamomile
Art of Tea English Breakfast
Art of Tea Lemon Ginger
Art of Tea Mint Green
Art of Tea Sencha Green
Hot Chocolate
Barista Box on the Run
Serves 10
Cold Beverages
Iced Coffee
Iced Americano
Iced Red Eye
Iced Cafe Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced Rose Latte
Iced Lavender Latte
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Black Tea
Iced Passionfruit Tea
Arnold Palmer
Fresh Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Rose Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Orange Juice
Whole Milk
Almond Milk
Non-fat Milk
Oat Milk
Soy Milk
Chocolate Milk
Bottled Beverages
Catering Amandine
Catering Packages
Avocado Toast Package (serves 10)
Includes avocado toast, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee
Breakfast on the Lighter Side (serves 10)
Includes assorted pastries, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee
Breakfast Burrito Package (serves 10)
Includes breakfast burritos (w/ your choice of meat or veggies), pico de gallo, seasonal fruit platter, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee
Breakfast Quesadilla Package (serves 10)
With your choice of meat or veggies, scrambled eggs, cheddar, and pico de gallo
Breakfast Croissant Package (serves 10)
Includes breakfast croissants, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee
Breakfast Wrap Package (serves 10)
Includes breakfast wraps, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee
Continental Breakfast Package 1 (serves 10)
Includes your choice of meat or veggies, scrambled eggs, house potatoes, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee
Continental Breakfast Package 2 (serves 10)
Includes your choice of meat or veggies, scrambled eggs, french toast, house potatoes, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee
Assorted Sandwich Package (serves 10)
Includes your choices of sandwiches & salad or side
Assorted Wrap Package (serves 10)
Includes your choices of lavash wraps & salad or side
Burger & Melts Package (serves 10)
Includes your choices of burgers or melts & salad or side
Burrito Lunch Package (serves 10)
Includes your choices of burritos (w/ pico de gallo & rice) & salad or side
Entree Package (serves 10)
Includes your choices of entree & salad, and sauteéd seasonal veggies
Pasta Package (serves 10)
Includes your choices of pasta & salad
Barista Box on the Run
Serves 10
Orange Juice on the Run
Serves 10
Iced Tea on the Run
Serves 10
Lemonade on the Run
Serves 10
Catering Salad (serves 5)
With your choice of salad
Catering Salad (serves 10)
With your choice of salad
Shortbread Cookie Platter (serves 10)
Serves 10
Gluten-Free Macaron Platter (serves 10)
An assortment of our most popular macarons. Serves 10. Contains almond flour.
Gluten-Free Brownie Platter (serves 10)
Serves 10.
Gluten-Free Cookie Platter (serves 10)
Serves 10.