Amandine Patisserie Cafe

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

avocado with lemon, pico de gallo, chili pepper flakes, touch of olive oil served on freshly baked bread

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

scrambled egg, turkey sausage, cheddar, potato, pico de gallo served with baby mixed greens

Breakfast Combo

$15.95

two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or two turkey sausage served with 1/2 order of french toast

Breakfast Croissant

$14.95

black forest ham, cheddar, egg, arugula served with baby mixed greens

Breakfast Wrap

$14.95

scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, potato, served with baby mixed greens

French Toast

$12.50

served with whipped cream & powdered sugar

Homemade Granola

$10.95

topped with fresh berries and banana served with choice of whole, non-fat, almond, soy milk, or yogurt

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

hanger steak, served with house potato and toast

Two Eggs Any Style

$13.95

two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or four turkey sausages served with choice of breakfast side

Omelettes

Alla Checca

$15.25

basil, tomato cream cheese

Amandine

$15.25

black forest ham, sauce bechamel, gruyere

California

$15.25

avocado, swiss, tomato

Country

$15.25

bacon, potato, cheddar onion

Florentine

$15.25

mushroom, swiss, spinach

Fromage

$15.25

gruyere, swiss, cheddar

Lorraine

$15.25

black forest ham, gruyere

Napa

$15.25

chicken breast, green pepper, swiss tomato

Ratatouille

$15.25

hot roasted vegetables

Veggie

$15.25

tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper

Build an Omelette/Scramble

$15.25

black forest ham, bacon, chicken breast, turkey breast, turkey sausage, onion, tomato, potato, mushroom, green pepper, basil, avocado, arugula, spinach, cheddar, gruyere, mozzarella -- .50 cents

Breakfast Extra

Bacon (2 pcs)

$3.95

Bacon (4 pcs)

$4.95

Turkey Sausage (4 pcs)

$4.95

Fresh Tomato

$2.25

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Fruit Cup (Berries Only)

$6.95

Side Hanger Steak

$8.95

Side Potato

$3.95

Two Eggs

$4.95

Two Toast

$1.95

Cream cheese

$1.25

Sour Cream

$1.25

Whipped Cream

$0.95

Salad

Steak Salad

$19.95

mixed greens, hanger steak, mushroom, asparagus, tomato, potato, corn

Organic Red Quinoa Salad

$15.95

arugula, chicken breast, carrot, red onion, apple, seasonal grape, gruyere

Arugula Salad

$15.95

arugula, chicken breast, candied walnut, dried cranberries, apple, gruyere cheese, tomato

Angelino Salad

$15.95

mixed greens, chicken breast, avocado, tomato, cucumber

Cobb Salad

$15.95

mixed greens, turkey breast, cheddar, bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, avocado

Chopped Salad

$15.95

chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, garbanzos beans, avocado

Nicoise Salad

$15.95

mixed greens, albacore tuna, tomato, egg, olive, anchovy, caper, potato

Summer Salad

$15.95

mixed greens, chicken breast, candied walnuts, dried cranberry, apple, grape and seasonal berries

Fresh Veggie Salad

$13.95

mixed greens, carrot, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, celery, mushroom

Wrap & Sandwiches

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$13.95

tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, swiss, avocado, mayo, dijon mustard

Albacore Tuna Wrap

$14.95

albacore tuna, tomato, cucumber, hardboiled egg served with homemade sriracha aioli

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.95

chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, onions, basil served with yogurt sauce

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$14.95

turkey, avocado, tomato, cucumber, mayo, honey mustard

Fresh Veggie Pain De Mie

$14.25

avocado, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, swiss, mayo, dijon mustard on multigrain

Egg Salad Pain De Mie

$14.50
Curry Chicken Salad Pain De Mie

$15.50

chicken breast, curry, raisin, celery, green onion, provolone

Tuna Albacore Pain De Mie

$15.50

albacore tuna, mayo, tomatoes, green and dijon mustard on soft white bread

Turkey Avocado Pain De Mie

$15.50

turkey breast, avocado, swiss, tomato, mayo, greens, and dijon mustard on homemade white bread

Ham & Cheese Pain De Mie

$15.50

black forest ham, provolone, cornichons, greens, and dijon mustard on homemade white bread

Burger & Melts

Amandine Burger

$17.95

1/2 lb USDA Angus, arugula, red onion, saute mushroom, cheddar, mayo served on brioche

Pan Seared Fish Burger

$15.95

pan seared fish, house slaw, sriracha aioli on brioche

Hell Burger

$17.95

1/2 lb USDA Angus, habanero aioli, pasilla, habanero, jalapeno, grapefruit, cheddar served on brioche

Chicken Breast Burger

$15.95

grilled chicken breast, greens, tomato, swiss and dijon mustard served with brioche

Beyond Meat Amandine Burger

$17.95

beyond patty, arugula, red onion, sauteed mushroom, cheddar, mayo, served on brioche

Beyond Meat Western Burger

$17.95

beyond patty, bacon, mixed greens, cheddar, ranch, bbq sausce served on brioche

Beyond Meat Grilled Cheese

$16.95

cheddar cheese and beyond patty served on brioche

Chicken Baguette

$15.95

chicken breast, tomato, grilled onions, mayo, dijon mustard, greens, provolone

Onion & Gruyere Omelette Baguette

$14.95

gruyere cheese omelette, onion, greens, dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.95

prosciutto, eggs over medium, arugula, tomato, mayo served on brioche

Croque Madame Pain De Mie

$15.95

black forest ham, bechamel sauce, egg, gruyere

Patty Melt

$17.95

1/2 lb USDA Angus, swiss, grilled onion, dijon served on pain de mie

Turkey Cranberry Melt

$15.95

turkey breast, cranberry sauce, provolone

Tuna Melt

$14.95

albacore tuna with swiss cheese

Curry Chicken Melt

$14.95

chicken breast, curry, raisin, celery, green onion, swiss

Chicken Ranch Melt

$15.95

chicken breast, bacon, tomato, provolone, ranch dressing

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$15.95

prosciutto, swiss, cheddar, arugula, tomato

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

made with cheddar

Lunch Extras

Chips

$2.50

Beef Patty

$6.95

Beyond Meat Patty

$6.95

Side Avocado

$2.00

Cheese

$1.95

Egg Salad

$3.95

Chicken Breast

$4.95

Ham

$4.95

Tuna

$3.95

Turkey

$4.95

White Fish

$7.95

Salmon

$9.95

Side Grilled Veggie

$3.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.75

Quiche & Soups

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Slice Veggie Quiche

$6.95

Slice Meat Quiche

$6.95

Whole Quiche

$55.00

Please call for availability.

Ratatouille

$8.95

Entrees

Pan Seared Steak

$20.95

mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies

Chicken Piccata

$17.95

mushroom, capers, onions, white wine sauce, seasonal veggies, mashed potato

Pan Seared White Fish

$17.95

lemon caper butter sauce, seasonal veggies, mashed potato

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$19.95

red wine reduction sauce, mashed potato, seasonal veggies

Aglio E Olio

$13.95

minced garlic, basil, tossed with olive oil and parmesan cheese

Tomato Sauce With Meatball

$17.95

homemade tomato sauce, meatballs, parmesan cheese,basil on linguini

Killer Shrimp Pasta

$18.95

homemade spicy tomato sauce, tiger shrimp, parmesan cheese, basil on linguini

Linguini Bolognese

$17.95

homemade meat sauce, basil, parmesan cheese on fettuccine

Lobster Ravioli

$17.95

lobster filled with ricotta cheese, basil, white wine cream sauce, touch of tomato concasse

Pasta Primavera

$15.95

garlic, red bell pepper, zucchini, tomato, asparagus, mushroom, basil, white wine cream sauce

Classic Fettucine Alfredo

$14.95

chicken breast, creamy alfredo sauce, basil

Rice Bowl

Veggie Rice Bowl

$13.95

fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips

Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.95

chicken, fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips

Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.95

spicy chicken, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips

Al Pastor Rice Bowl

$15.95

al pastor, fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips

Grilled Fish Rice Bowl

$15.95

grilled fish, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

$17.95

grilled shrimp, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips

Asada Rice Bowl

$18.95

asada, fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice served with green verde and tortilla chips

Short Rib Rice Bowl

$18.95

short rib, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, rice served with salsa verde and tortilla chips

Burritos

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Spanish Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Al Pastor Burrito

$14.95

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$14.95
Spicy Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Garden Burger Burrito

$14.95
Steak Burrito

$16.95
Short Rib Burrito

$16.95

Taco Platters

Three tacos served with homemade tortilla chips & salsa verde.

Breakfast Taco Platter

$12.95

three breakfast tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Chicken Taco Platter

$13.95

three chicken tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Spicy Chicken Taco Platter

$13.95

three spicy chicken tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Al Pastor Taco Platter

$13.95

three marinated pork tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Asada Taco Platter

$16.95

three bbq meat tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Short Rib Taco Platter

$16.95

three short rib tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Grilled Fish Taco Platter

$13.95

three grilled fish tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Grilled Shrimp Taco Platter

$16.95

three grilled shrimp tacos, tortilla chips, and pico de gallo

Bakery

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Twist

$3.25
Cinnamon Croissant

$4.25

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.25

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$5.25

Mini Croissant

$2.50

Plain Croissant

$3.50
Strawberry Nutella Croissant

$5.25

Apricot Danish

$4.25

Banana Caramel Danish

$4.25
Banana Chocolate Danish

$4.25

Berry Danish

$4.25

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.25

Cherry Danish

$4.25

Custard Turnover

$4.25

Fraise Danish

$4.25

Miroir Danish

$4.25

Peach Danish

$4.25

Pear Danish

$4.25

Maple Pecan Danish

$4.25

Strawberry Cheese Danish

$4.25

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$4.25

Blueberry Cheese Danish

$4.25

Morning Breads

Brioche

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Orange Cream

$3.25

Pain au Lait

$2.75

Scone

$2.75

Soft Brioche

$3.00

Zoo Bread

$4.00

Baguettes & Breads

Baguette

$4.25

Baguette Levain

$4.25

Epi

$4.95

Pig in a Blanket

$4.25

Pain de Mie Loaf (Small)

$6.50

Pain de Mie Loaf (Large)

$12.00

Brioche Loaf

$12.00

Cookies, Brownies, Macarons

Choux Cream

$3.75

Eclair

$4.25
Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Shortbread Cinnamon Cookie

$2.50

Shortbread Coconut Cookie

$2.50

Shortbread Vanilla Cookie

$2.50

Blueberry Macaron

$2.75

Chocolate Macaron

$2.75

Coffee Macaron

$2.75

Nutella Macaron

$2.75

Pistachio Macaron

$2.75

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.75

Strawberry Macaron

$2.75

Vanilla Macaron

$2.75

1/2 Dozen Macaron

$15.00

Dozen Macaron

$30.00

Gluten Free Brownies

$4.25

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Gluten Free White Macadamia Cookie

$3.50

Gluten Free Madeleines

$3.50

Cakes & Tartes

Please call for whole cake availability.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$2.50
Gateau Chocolat

$6.50

chocolate genoise, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, topped with raspberry

Gateau Chocolat (WHOLE)

$59.00

chocolate genoise, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, topped with raspberry

Gateau Fraise

$6.50

sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream

Gateau Fraise (WHOLE)

$59.00

sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream

Gateau Fraise Chocolat

$6.50

chocolate sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream

Gateau Fraise Chocolat (WHOLE)

$59.00

chocolate sponge cake, strawberry, whipped cream

Gateau Triple Berry

$6.50

sponge cake, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, whipped cream, almond

Gateau Triple Berry (WHOLE)

$59.00

sponge cake, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, whipped cream, almond

Delice Au Chocolat

$6.50

chocolate cake, almond, graham cracker, walnut

Delice Au Chocolat (WHOLE)

$59.00

chocolate cake, almond, graham cracker, walnut

Cheesecake

$6.50

walnut & graham cracker crust

Cheesecake (WHOLE)

$59.00

walnut & graham cracker crust

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50

oreo crust

Oreo Cheesecake (WHOLE)

$59.00

oreo crust

Red Velvet

$6.50

red velvet, lemon, cream cheese

Red Velvet (WHOLE)

$59.00

red velvet, lemon, cream cheese

Tiramisu

$6.50

mascarpone, vanilla sponge, cocoa powder, coffee syrup, whipped cream *contains gelatin

Tiramisu (WHOLE)

$59.00

mascarpone, vanilla sponge, cocoa powder, coffee syrup, whipped cream *contains gelatin

Tarte Banana Caramel

$6.50

banana, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake, walnut, caramel whipped cream

Tarte Banana Caramel (WHOLE)

$59.00

banana, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake, walnut, caramel whipped cream

Tarte Fraise

$6.50

strawberry, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake

Tarte Fraise (WHOLE)

$59.00

strawberry, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake

Tarte Fruit

$6.50

assortment of fresh fruit, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake

Tarte Fruit (WHOLE)

$59.00

assortment of fresh fruit, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake

Tarte Rouge

$6.50

mixed berries, pastry cream, layer of sponge cake

Tarte Rouge (WHOLE)

$59.00

mixed berries, pastry cream, layeer of sponge cake

Tart Chocolat

$6.50

chocolate ganache, praline

Tart Chocolat (WHOLE)

$59.00

chocolate ganache, praline

Tart Citron

$6.50

lemon curd, whipped cream, lemon zest

Tart Citron (WHOLE)

$59.00

lemon curd, whipped cream, lemon zest

Bakery Tarte

$4.50

Bakery Tarte (WHOLE)

$39.00

Must be ordered 24 hrs in advance.

Hot Beverages

House Brew

$3.95

Espresso

$3.95

Macchiato

$4.25

Americano

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.95

Red Eye

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.95

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Rose Latte

$5.50

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50

Art of Tea Chamomile

$4.95

Art of Tea English Breakfast

$4.95

Art of Tea Lemon Ginger

$4.95

Art of Tea Mint Green

$4.95

Art of Tea Sencha Green

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Barista Box on the Run

$24.00

Serves 10

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Iced Americano

$4.95

Iced Red Eye

$5.75

Iced Cafe Latte

$5.95

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.95

Iced Chai Latte

$5.95

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.95

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.95

Iced Mocha

$5.95

Iced Rose Latte

$5.95

Iced Lavender Latte

$5.95

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.95

Iced Black Tea

$3.95

Iced Passionfruit Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Lavender Lemonade

$5.45

Rose Lemonade

$5.45

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.45

Orange Juice

$3.95

Whole Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.95

Non-fat Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$3.95

Soy Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Bottled Beverages

Coconut Water

$3.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Evian Water 1 Liter

$4.00

Fiji Water 1 Liter

$4.00

Fiji Water 500 mL

$2.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.50

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.50

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.50

Juice Served Here Cold-Pressed Juice

$9.00

Catering Amandine

Catering Packages

Avocado Toast Package (serves 10)

$170.00

Includes avocado toast, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee

Breakfast on the Lighter Side (serves 10)

$135.00

Includes assorted pastries, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee

Breakfast Burrito Package (serves 10)

$170.00

Includes breakfast burritos (w/ your choice of meat or veggies), pico de gallo, seasonal fruit platter, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee

Breakfast Quesadilla Package (serves 10)

$170.00

With your choice of meat or veggies, scrambled eggs, cheddar, and pico de gallo

Breakfast Croissant Package (serves 10)

$190.00

Includes breakfast croissants, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee

Breakfast Wrap Package (serves 10)

$190.00

Includes breakfast wraps, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee

Continental Breakfast Package 1 (serves 10)

$170.00

Includes your choice of meat or veggies, scrambled eggs, house potatoes, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee

Continental Breakfast Package 2 (serves 10)

$190.00

Includes your choice of meat or veggies, scrambled eggs, french toast, house potatoes, seasonal fruit, freshly squeezed orange juice, and gourmet coffee

Assorted Sandwich Package (serves 10)

$170.00

Includes your choices of sandwiches & salad or side

Assorted Wrap Package (serves 10)

$180.00

Includes your choices of lavash wraps & salad or side

Burger & Melts Package (serves 10)

$170.00

Includes your choices of burgers or melts & salad or side

Burrito Lunch Package (serves 10)

$160.00

Includes your choices of burritos (w/ pico de gallo & rice) & salad or side

Entree Package (serves 10)

$220.00

Includes your choices of entree & salad, and sauteéd seasonal veggies

Pasta Package (serves 10)

$200.00

Includes your choices of pasta & salad

Barista Box on the Run

$23.00

Serves 10

Orange Juice on the Run

$28.00

Serves 10

Iced Tea on the Run

$22.00

Serves 10

Lemonade on the Run

$22.00

Serves 10

Catering Salad (serves 5)

$50.00

With your choice of salad

Catering Salad (serves 10)

$80.00

With your choice of salad

Shortbread Cookie Platter (serves 10)

$20.00

Serves 10

Gluten-Free Macaron Platter (serves 10)

$27.00

An assortment of our most popular macarons. Serves 10. Contains almond flour.

Gluten-Free Brownie Platter (serves 10)

$30.00

Serves 10.

Gluten-Free Cookie Platter (serves 10)

$25.00

Serves 10.