Amani Brewing 654 Ropp Drive
Beverage
A.M. Brews
Amani Beer
- Namaste$5.50
Seltzer
- Sunday Sol$3.00+
Pale Ale - Feels like summer, tastes like sunshine
- Hazy Day Maker$3.25+
NEIPA - Grapefruit, mango, orange
- Mountaineer$2.65+
Pilsner - Light, clean, malty backbone
- Embracing Risk: Fruit Punch$3.65+
Fruited sour - orange, plum, cherry, passionfruit *contains lactose
- Fireside Porter$3.00+
Porter - chocolate, caramel, coffee *contains lactose
- Among the Trees$3.00+
NEIPA - soft, apricot, tropical lime
- Winter Solstice$3.65+
Stout - Chocolate and peanut butter *contains lactose
- 10 to 2$3.00+
IPA - Fruity with an earthy, piney finish
- The Road Goes Ever On$2.75+
English Mild - Toffee, caramel, cinnamon
- Sun King$3.50+
NEIPA 7.8% full body, orange bomb
Food
Shareables
Craft Pizza
- The Siberian$17.00
A spin on the classic white pizza. House made roasted garlic and ricotta spread, ham, mushrooms, sliced onion, arugula, and shaved parmesan.
- The Amani$17.00
House made onion jam, goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula, and sliced pears
- The Burg$12.00
"Classic Margherita" - House made sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil
- The Mountaineer$16.00
Crisp bacon, pepperoni, and sliced jalapeños
- Pepperoni$13.00
- Cheese Pizza$11.00
- Build your own Pizza$11.00
Customize your own pizza the way that you want it! Select a sauce, cheese, and toppings to your liking. Gluten free crust is available upon request.
- The "Chili & Cheese" Pizza$17.00
House-made crust, chili, sharp cheddar, queso, and chalula drizzle
Retail
Merchandise
Canned Beer
- Winter Solstice$8.25
Stout - 8.0% - Chocolate & peanut butter
- The Road Goes Ever On$6.25
English Mild - 4.2% - toffee, caramel, cinnamon
- Fireside Porter$7.00
Porter - 6.6% - Chocolate, caramel, coffee
- 10 to 2$7.50
IPA - 8.0% - Fruity with an earthy, piney finish
- Spruce Knob$6.25
Kolsch - 4.3% - Traditional, hints of citrus
- Among The Trees$7.25
NEIPA - 7.0% - Soft, apricot, lime
- Embracing Risk: Fruit Punch$8.25Out of stock
Fruited Sour - 5.0% - Orange, plum, cherry and passionfruit *contains lactose
- Mountaineer$6.00
Pilsner - 5.3% - Light, clean, malty backbone
- Hazy Day Maker$7.25
NEIPA - 6.8% - Grapefruit, mango, orange
- Sunday Sol$7.25
Pale Ale - 5.4% - Feels like summer, tastes like sunshine
- Namaste: Pomegranate$6.00
Seltzer - 5.0%
- Sun King$7.75
NEIPA 7.8% full body, orange bomb