Amara Kitchen Altadena
Popular Items
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
v | gf
BREAKFAST
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado on house-made gf brown rice bread topped with pesto, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, and cilantro. Served with a side of greens topped with seasonal pickles. v | gf | nfo | contains honey
Breakfast Burrito
Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and cilantro. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, and psyllium husk tortilla. nf | gfo | dfo
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, and cilantro. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, and psyllium husk tortilla. v | nf | gfo
Buckwheat Pancakes
Buckwheat pancakes served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. Topped with freeze dried raspberries. v | gf | nf
Paleo Pancakes
Grain-free flax and egg-based pancakes served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. Topped with pistachios. p | gf | df | nfo
Single Pancake
When you don't want the full stack. A choice between single Buckwheat Pancake or Paleo Pancake served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. v | gf | nfo | dfo
Granola Parfait
House-made cardamom honey date granola served with seasonal fruit, topped with bee pollen and your choice of Greek yogurt, vegan cashew yogurt, Amara milk, oat milk, or whole milk. gf | vo | contains honey
Green Eggs
Two poached eggs with mixed greens, sweet potatoes, seasonal pickle and avocado. Topped with pesto, beet purée, and purple cabbage. Served with a side of toasted paleo bread. p | gf | df | nfo
M.O.E.
Mustard aioli, caramelized onions, a fried egg, sharp cheddar cheese, and greens on a house-made gluten free english muffin. Served with a side of greens topped with seasonal pickle. gf | nf | dfo | contains honey
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Sweet potato, avocado mash, mustard aioli, caramelized onions, and greens on a house-made gluten-free english muffin. Served with a side of greens topped with seasonal pickle. v | gf | nf | contains honey
Purple Eggs
Purple potato patties with two poached eggs, mixed greens, beets, and pesto. Topped with arame and sesame seeds. gf | df | nfo | vo
Almond Paleo Pancake Special
LUNCH
Bison Ragu Bowl
Pasture-raised bison ragu served on quinoa or black rice, tossed in boss sauce, and topped with cilantro, pickled red onions & mixed greens. gf | df | nfo
Chicken Salad
Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing, and pickled red onions. Served with toasted rice bread. gf | df | nfo
HIHO Falafel
Falafel, feta cheese, seasonal pickle, greens, purple cabbage, pickled red onions, yogurt sauce, and boss sauce. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes. Inspired by our Highland Park neighbors at HiHo market. vo | gfo | nfo
Pesto Grain Bowl
Beets, mixed greens, sweet potatoes, and pesto, served on quinoa or black rice. Topped with avocado, arame, and sesame seeds. v | gf
Sweet Potato Quesadilla
Brown rice tortilla with chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro, avocado, seasonal pickle, and black beans. Served with salsa verde. v | gf | nf
Rice & Veggie Bowl
Sweet potatoes, avocado, purple cabbage, and seasonal pickle served over a bed of mixed greens and black rice. Topped with boss sauce, beet purée, and toasted almonds. v | gf | nfo
Spicy Bowl
Mary’s organic chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cilantro, and purple cabbage served on quinoa. Topped with hot sauce, pesto, and toasted pepitas. gf | df | nfo | vo
Market Fruit Basil Salad
Seasonal fruit, basil, beets, and tomatoes served on mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Topped with toasted pistachios and pesto. v | gf
Bone Broth 12oz cup
Hearty cup of our healing broth made from Mary’s organic chicken. gf | df | nf
Pistachio Sweet Potato Kale Puree Soup 12oz
Sweet potato kale soup. Contains cashew/pistachios, soy.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla, GF or Flour option
BAKED GOODS & SWEETS
SIDES
1/2 Avocado Slices
2 Falafel Patties w/ Boss Sauce
Cheddar Cheese 2 oz
Egg
Arame 4 oz
Beans 4 oz
English Muffin w/ Maple Butter
Extra Sauce Side
Grains Side 8 oz
2 Purple Potato Patties
Side Salad Greens w/ Lemon Vinagerette
Soyrizo 1.5 oz
Toast w/ Maple Butter
Marinated Feta 2 oz
Ragu 8 oz
Pulled Chicken 4 oz
PANTRY + RETAIL
DRINKS+ COFFEE
Dandy Latte
Tea
Iced Tea
Matcha Latte
Matcha Rose Palmer
Rose Palmer
Rose iced tea & lemonade
Cold Pressed Orange Juice
8 oz, Made in house with oranges purchased for Altadena Nursery School fundraiser
Sunrise
Cold Pressed orange juice & our rose iced tea lemonade **Profits from every Sunrise will be donated to Outward Bound Adventures, a local transformational, experiential, environmental education organization**
Pearl & Rose
Saffron Latte
Spicy Chai
Just MILK 8oz
8 oz
Drip Coffee
12 oz
Cold Brew
Americano
12 oz
Espresso
Cortado
4 oz
Cappuccino
6 oz
Latte
10 oz
Mountain Valley Spring Water 500ml
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 500ml
Hot Chocolate
KiF Water Kefir - Fizzy Probiotic Drink
Fizzy Probiotic Drink with cold-pressed juice - 12 oz v | gf