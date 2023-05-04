Amara Kitchen Altadena

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and cilantro. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, and psyllium husk tortilla. nf | gfo | dfo

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$4.75

v | gf

Latte

$5.25

10 oz


BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Mashed avocado on house-made gf brown rice bread topped with pesto, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, and cilantro. Served with a side of greens topped with seasonal pickles. v | gf | nfo | contains honey

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and cilantro. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, and psyllium husk tortilla. nf | gfo | dfo

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, and cilantro. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, and psyllium husk tortilla. v | nf | gfo

Buckwheat Pancakes

$15.00

Buckwheat pancakes served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. Topped with freeze dried raspberries. v | gf | nf

Paleo Pancakes

$15.00

Grain-free flax and egg-based pancakes served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. Topped with pistachios. p | gf | df | nfo

Single Pancake

$6.00

When you don't want the full stack. A choice between single Buckwheat Pancake or Paleo Pancake served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. v | gf | nfo | dfo

Granola Parfait

$10.50

House-made cardamom honey date granola served with seasonal fruit, topped with bee pollen and your choice of Greek yogurt, vegan cashew yogurt, Amara milk, oat milk, or whole milk. gf | vo | contains honey

Green Eggs

$14.75

Two poached eggs with mixed greens, sweet potatoes, seasonal pickle and avocado. Topped with pesto, beet purée, and purple cabbage. Served with a side of toasted paleo bread. p | gf | df | nfo

M.O.E.

$15.00

Mustard aioli, caramelized onions, a fried egg, sharp cheddar cheese, and greens on a house-made gluten free english muffin. Served with a side of greens topped with seasonal pickle. gf | nf | dfo | contains honey

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Sweet potato, avocado mash, mustard aioli, caramelized onions, and greens on a house-made gluten-free english muffin. Served with a side of greens topped with seasonal pickle. v | gf | nf | contains honey

Purple Eggs

$15.00

Purple potato patties with two poached eggs, mixed greens, beets, and pesto. Topped with arame and sesame seeds. gf | df | nfo | vo

Almond Paleo Pancake Special

$15.00

LUNCH

Bison Ragu Bowl

$16.50

Pasture-raised bison ragu served on quinoa or black rice, tossed in boss sauce, and topped with cilantro, pickled red onions & mixed greens. gf | df | nfo

Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing, and pickled red onions. Served with toasted rice bread. gf | df | nfo

HIHO Falafel

$16.00

Falafel, feta cheese, seasonal pickle, greens, purple cabbage, pickled red onions, yogurt sauce, and boss sauce. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes. Inspired by our Highland Park neighbors at HiHo market. vo | gfo | nfo

Pesto Grain Bowl

$16.50

Beets, mixed greens, sweet potatoes, and pesto, served on quinoa or black rice. Topped with avocado, arame, and sesame seeds. v | gf

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$13.25

Brown rice tortilla with chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro, avocado, seasonal pickle, and black beans. Served with salsa verde. v | gf | nf

Rice & Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Sweet potatoes, avocado, purple cabbage, and seasonal pickle served over a bed of mixed greens and black rice. Topped with boss sauce, beet purée, and toasted almonds. v | gf | nfo

Spicy Bowl

$16.50

Mary’s organic chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cilantro, and purple cabbage served on quinoa. Topped with hot sauce, pesto, and toasted pepitas. gf | df | nfo | vo

Market Fruit Basil Salad

$5.00+

Seasonal fruit, basil, beets, and tomatoes served on mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Topped with toasted pistachios and pesto. v | gf

Bone Broth 12oz cup

$9.00

Hearty cup of our healing broth made from Mary’s organic chicken. gf | df | nf

Pistachio Sweet Potato Kale Puree Soup 12oz

$10.00

Sweet potato kale soup. Contains cashew/pistachios, soy.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Cheese quesadilla, GF or Flour option

BAKED GOODS & SWEETS

Granola 16oz Bag

$10.75

House-made cardamom honey date granola.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$4.75

v | gf

Thumbprints

$3.75

Raspberry Jam v | gf

Muffins

$5.75

gf | vo

Almond Financier

$3.50Out of stock

v | gf

Vegan Chocolate Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

v | gf

Brownie

$5.75

v | gf

SIDES

1/2 Avocado Slices

$3.00

2 Falafel Patties w/ Boss Sauce

$6.50

Cheddar Cheese 2 oz

$2.00

Egg

Arame 4 oz

$4.00

Beans 4 oz

$3.50

English Muffin w/ Maple Butter

$5.00

Extra Sauce Side

Grains Side 8 oz

$4.00

2 Purple Potato Patties

$4.50

Side Salad Greens w/ Lemon Vinagerette

$4.50

Soyrizo 1.5 oz

$2.50

Toast w/ Maple Butter

$3.75

Marinated Feta 2 oz

$2.50

Ragu 8 oz

$9.00

Pulled Chicken 4 oz

$7.00

PANTRY + RETAIL

Coffee Beans- Canyon Retail Bags

$18.00
Elis Bees Honey- local honey

$16.00

AMARA Shirts- Black

$27.00

AMARA Shirts- Cream

$27.00

AMARA Shirts- Mauve Pink

$27.00

Dandy Blend Powder 7.05oz

$15.00
Dandy Blend Powder 3.53oz

$11.50

DRINKS+ COFFEE

Dandy Latte

$5.00
Tea

$3.00
Iced Tea

$3.00
Matcha Latte

$5.00
Matcha Rose Palmer

$7.00
Rose Palmer

$4.50

Rose iced tea & lemonade

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$4.50

8 oz, Made in house with oranges purchased for Altadena Nursery School fundraiser

Sunrise

$4.75

Cold Pressed orange juice & our rose iced tea lemonade **Profits from every Sunrise will be donated to Outward Bound Adventures, a local transformational, experiential, environmental education organization**

Pearl & Rose

$5.50
Saffron Latte

$4.75
Spicy Chai

$4.50
Just MILK 8oz

$4.25

8 oz

Drip Coffee

$3.75

12 oz

Cold Brew

$4.50
Americano

$3.50

12 oz

Espresso

$3.50
Cortado

$4.00

4 oz

Cappuccino

$5.00

6 oz

Latte

$5.25

10 oz

Mountain Valley Spring Water 500ml

$4.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 500ml

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

$4.75
KiF Water Kefir - Fizzy Probiotic Drink

$7.00Out of stock

Fizzy Probiotic Drink with cold-pressed juice - 12 oz v | gf