Popular Items

Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

$7.39

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Plain Whoopie

$3.05
Cheese Pazzo Bread

$6.50

fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce


Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$19.99Out of stock

Lg Cold Sandwiches

Fresh-Baked Signature Bread | Ham | Cheese | Tomatoes | Green Peppers | Onions | Greek Olives | Pickles | Salt | Pepper | Oil
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut

$11.59

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

$7.39

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Large Double Real Italian

$10.29
Large Veggie Italian

$7.39

vegetarian version of the original

Large All Natural Turkey Italian

$11.59

built with all-natural turkey

Large Roast Beef Italian

$11.59

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Large Ham & Swiss Italian

$10.29

a tangy twist on the original

Large Pepperoni Italian

$9.79

not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich

Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

$9.79

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Large Capicola & Provolone Italian

$9.79

smoked + spiced

Large Eggplant Italian

$10.79Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Large Tuna Salad Italian

$10.29

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Large Chicken Salad Italian

$10.29

mixed + made with all white meat

Sm Cold Sandwiches

Fresh-Baked Signature Bread | Ham | Cheese | Tomatoes | Green Peppers | Onions | Greek Olives | Pickles | Salt | Pepper | Oil
Small Classic Italian Cold Cut

$8.79

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

$6.09

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Small Double Real Italian

$7.59
Small Veggie Italian

$6.09

vegetarian version of the original

Small All Natural Turkey Italian

$8.29

built with all-natural turkey

Small Roast Beef Italian

$8.29

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Small Ham & Swiss Italian

$7.59

a tangy twist on the original

Small Pepperoni Italian

$7.29

not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich

Small Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

$7.29

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Small Capicola & Provolone Italian

$7.29

smoked + spiced

Small Eggplant Italian

$7.79Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Small Tuna Salad Italian

$7.79

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Small Chicken Salad Italian

$7.79

mixed + made with all white meat

Lg Hot Sandwiches

Large Meatball Parmigiana

$10.29

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Large Sausage Parmigiana

$10.99

a sweet, italian specialty

Large Chicken Parmigiana

$10.29

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.79Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Large Angus Steak & Cheese

$11.79

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Grilled Sausage

$10.99

sweet italian sausage with grilled, onions, peppers

Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

$10.29

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Large Grilled Pepper Chicken

$10.99

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large BLT

$9.79

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Large Poor Boy

$9.29

ham, melted pizza cheese, tomatoes

Sm Hot Sandwiches

Small Meatball Parmigiana

$7.59

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Small Sausage Parmigiana

$8.29

a sweet, italian specialty

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$7.59

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Small Eggplant Parmigiana

$8.29Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Small Angus Steak & Cheese

$9.79

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small Grilled Sausage

$8.29

sweet italian sausage with grilled, onions, peppers

Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

$7.59

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Small Grilled Pepper Chicken

$8.79

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small BLT

$6.99

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Wraps

Fresh Wraps
Veggie Wrap

$8.59

American cheese, onions, pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$10.79

bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.99

mixed with celery + mayo

Angus Steak & Cheese Wrap

$10.79

American cheese, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.29

lettuce + tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap

$10.99

lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Eggplant Wrap

$8.59Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.79

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Build Your Own Pizza

Build a masterpiece
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza

$8.75

14" Large Cheese BYO Pizza

$15.00

16" Ex-Large Cheese BYO Pizza

$19.50

Specialty 9" Pizza.

Our Famous Recipes
9" Small Giovanni's Pizza

$11.95
9" Small All Meat Pizza

$11.95

ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger

9" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.95
9" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.95
9" Small Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$11.95

garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella

9" Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.95

grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce

9" Small Veggie Pizza

$11.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, + olives

9" Small Greek Pizza

$11.95

spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese

Specialty 14" Pizza

Our Famous Recipes
14" Large Giovanni's Pizza

$19.95
14" Large All Meat Pizza

$19.95

ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger

14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95
14" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95
14" Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$19.95

garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella

14" Large Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.95

grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce

14" Large Veggie Pizza

$19.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers + olives

14" Large Greek Pizza

$19.95

spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese

Specialty 16" Pizza

Our Famous Recipes
16" Ex-Large Giovanni's Pizza

$22.95
16" Ex-Large All Meat Pizza

$22.95

ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger

16" Ex-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95
16" Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.95
16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$22.95

garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozarella

16" Ex- Large Grilled Chicken & Alfredo Pizza

$22.95

grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce

16" Ex-Large Veggie Pizza

$22.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers + olives

16" Ex-Large Greek Pizza

$22.95

spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese

Calzones

Contains a blend of provolone and mozzarella cheeses, chopped tomatoes + sauce
All Meat Calzone

$11.75

ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger

Grilled Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$12.75

garlic, tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella

Veggie Calzone

$11.75

fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives

Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Calzone

$11.75

one of our all-time classic calzones

Sausage, Onion & Green Pepper Calzone

$11.75

a hearty mix of meat + veggies

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$11.75

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Calzone

$11.75

carbs + a few more carbs - go run a marathon

Angus Steak Calzone

$12.75

onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.60

create a masterpiece

Pazzo & Stuffers

Often Imitated, Never Duplicated
Cheese Pazzo Bread

$6.50

fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce

Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese

$7.50

meat = ham + pepperoni OR veggie = spinach + broccoli -- served with a marinara dipping sauce

Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese

$12.75

meat = ham + pepperoni OR veggie = spinach + broccoli -- served with a marinara dipping sauce

Pasta Dinners

Pasta Dinner with Sauce

$9.25
Pasta Dinner with Meatballs

$8.95
Pasta Dinner with Sausage

$11.95
Baked Pasta Dinner with Sauce

$11.25
Baked Pasta Dinner with Meatballs

$13.25
Baked Pasta Dinner With Sausage

$13.95

Lasagna Dinners

4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sauce

$11.25
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs

$13.25
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce

$13.75
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sausage

$13.95
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sauce

$12.25
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs

$14.75
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce

$14.75
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sausage

$14.95

Specialty Pasta Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$13.95
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$13.95

Grilled Chicken (with Garlic Sauce)

$13.95

garlic sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli

Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner

$10.75

four cheese blend

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$10.50

Pasta Buckets

Pasta Bucket with Sauce

$16.35
Pasta Bucket with Meat Sauce

$18.55
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Sauce

$20.75
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce

$22.95
Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Sauce

$21.85
Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Meat Sauce

$23.95
Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Sauce

$25.95
Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce

$28.50
Fettuccine Alfredo Bucket

$18.55
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken Bucket

$22.95

Pasta Extras

Garlic Bread Stick

$2.95
Garlic Bread Loaf

$6.25
Single Italian Sausage

$2.20
Single Meatball

$2.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.95
Caesar Salad

$7.95
Caesar w/Grilled Chicken

$9.95
Chef Salad

$9.95
Dinner Salad

$5.25
Garden Salad

$7.25
Greek Salad

$9.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$9.95

Italian Pasta Salad

$4.25

Macaroni Salad

$4.25

Potato Salad

$4.25

Chips

Humpty Dumpty BBQ 3oz

$1.49
Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar 3oz

$1.49Out of stock
Humpty Dumpty All Season 3oz

$1.49
Doritos Cool Ranch 3oz

$2.49
Doritos Nacho Cheese 3oz

$2.49
Lays Plain 3oz

$2.49
Lays Salt & Vinegar 3oz

$2.49Out of stock
Lays Sour Cream 3oz

$2.49Out of stock

Drinks

Coke 20oz

$2.65
Diet Coke 20oz

$2.65
Fanta 20oz

$2.65
Sprite 20oz

$2.65Out of stock
Dasani 20oz

$2.39
Vitamin Water 20oz (random flavor unless requested)

$2.95
Monster Energy 20oz (random flavor unless requested)

$3.99

Desserts

Plain Whoopie

$3.05
Peanut Butter Whoopie

$3.05
Brownie

$3.15
Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.15
Walnut Brownie

$3.15
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.79Out of stock
Party Cookie

$1.79Out of stock