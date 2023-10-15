Amato's Maine Mall
Classic Sandwiches
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Double Real Italian
Large Veggie Italian
vegetarian version of the original
Large All Natural Turkey Italian
built with all-natural turkey
Large Roast Beef Italian
robust + delicious - packed with flavor
Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian
spiced + seasoned italian salami
Lg Pepperoni Italian
Large Tuna Salad Italian
an ode to our days on the waterfront
Large Chicken Salad Italian
mixed + made with all white meat
Small Classic Italian Cold Cut
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
Small Double Real Italian
Small Veggie Italian
Small All Natural Turkey Italian
Small Roast Beef Italian
Small Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian
Small Tuna Salad Italian
Small Chicken Salad Italian
Sm Pepperoni Italian
Hot Sandwiches
Large Meatball Parmigiana
hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one
Large Chicken Parmigiana
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
Large Angus Steak & Cheese
made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Large Grilled Pepper Chicken
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Small Meatball Parmigiana
Small Chicken Parmigiana
Small Angus Steak & Cheese
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
Small Grilled Pepper Chicken
Small BLT
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
American cheese, onions, pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
mixed with celery + mayo
Angus Steak & Cheese Wrap
American cheese, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Grilled Chicken Wrap
lettuce + tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Turkey Bacon Wrap
American cheese, lettuce, tomato
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine lettuce + romano cheese