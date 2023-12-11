Amato's Burgers & Scoops 401 Grow Avenue
Food
Specialty Burgers
- The Jesse Texas BBQ Bacon Burger$10.99
Stacked with Cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon, and barbeque sauce
- The Johnny Bacon Cheese Burger$9.99
Includes bacon and cheese
- The Annika American Burger$9.99
Topped with an egg over easy, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayonnaise
- The James Classic Burger$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- The Melanie Mushroom Deluxe Burger$9.99
Loaded with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and onions
- The Massimo Vegan Black Bean Burger$10.25
Topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- The Amato Burger$10.99
Two beef patties on a hoagie bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a signature olive oil blend
Smash Burger
Hot Dogs/Sandwiches
Kids Meals
Sides
Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Cupped Beverages
Scoops
Sundaes & Milkshakes
Amato's Burgers & Scoops 401 Grow Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(570) 432-0155
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM