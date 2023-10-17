Skip to Main content
Amazing Pizza - Salem
NA Beverages
Cola
$4.00
Diet Cola
$4.00
Lemon Lime
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Tonic
$4.00
Soda Water
Orange
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Boylan's Soda
$5.00
Sanpellegrino Flavored
$4.00
Spindrift
$4.00
Sanpellegrino Plain
$4.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Mash
$4.00
Pizza
Cheese (S)
$13.00
Cheese (LG)
$16.00
Pepperoni (S)
$15.00
Pepperoni (LG)
$18.00
J&J (S)
$17.00
J&J (LG)
$20.00
My Memere (S)
$14.00
My Memere (LG)
$17.00
Meaty (S)
$20.00
Meaty (LG)
$25.00
Buffalo Bleu (S)
$16.00
Buffalo Bleu (LG)
$19.00
Starters
Carozzo
$13.00
Roasted Olives
$13.00
Meatballs
$16.00
Brussel Sprouts
$15.00
Charcuterie
$22.00
Bread
$4.00
Bread With Fixings
$6.00
Dessert
Cookie Sandwich
$9.00
Butterscotch Budino
$10.00
Sandwiches
Classic Italian (REG)
$13.00
Classic Italian (LG)
$17.00
Mama Meatball (REG)
$12.00
Mama Meatball (LG)
$16.00
Chicken Parm (REG)
$12.00
Chicken Parm (LG)
$16.00
Oh My Parma (REG
$12.00
Oh My Parma (LG)
$16.00
TBM (REG)
$10.00
TBM (LG)
$15.00
Veggie (REG)
$12.00
Veggie (LG)
$16.00
Entrees
Bucatini Vongole
$28.00
Chicken Parmesan
$25.00
Mushroom Pappardelle
$27.00
Cavatelli Bolognese
$29.00
Malfatti e Ceci
$26.00
Short-Rib
$30.00
Pasta With Sauce
$15.00
Pasta With Sauce And Meatballs
$25.00
Salads
House Greens
$13.00
Beet
$15.00
Caesar
$14.00
Burrata
$16.00
Amazing Pizza - Salem Location and Ordering Hours
(978) 594-4102
62 Wharf Street, Salem, MA 01970
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
