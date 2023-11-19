Amedeo Italian Cafe 1181 S Buffalo Dr
Pizza Menu
12" Gourmet Pizza
- 12" Paolo$18.00
Sausage, mozzarella, mushroom, and red onions
- 12" Titan Margherita$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and garlic
- 12" Caravaggio Veggie$18.00
Mozzarella, mushroom, colored bell peppers, onions, and olives
- 12" Giotto$19.00
EVOO, mozzarella, feta cheese, garlic, kalamata olives, and cherry tomatoes
- 12" Sandro$18.00
Hot sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and red onions
- 12" Branzino$20.00
Mozzarella, salami, prosciutto, onion, fresh arugula
- 12" Amedeo$19.00
Mozzarella, colored bell peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms
- 12" Donatello$21.00
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, mushroom, onions, and Alfredo sauce
16" Gourmet Pizza
- 16" Titan Margherita$25.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil,
- 16" Paolo$26.00
Sausage, mozzarella, mushroom, and onions
- 16" Caravaggio Veggie$26.00
Mozzarella, mushroom, bell peppers, onions, and olives
- 16" Giotto$27.00
EVOO, mozzarella, feta cheese, garlic, kalamata olives, and cherry tomatoes
- 16" Sandro$26.00
Hot sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and red onions
- 16" Branzino$28.00
Mozzarella, salami, prosciutto, red onions, and arugula
- 16" Amadeo$27.00
Mozzarella, bell peppers, onions, sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms
- 16" Donatello$30.00
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, mushroom, onions, and Alfredo sauce
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Burrata Caprese$15.00
Heirloom tomato, basil, and vinegar glaze
- Calamari$16.00
Served with homemade marinara
- Breaded Shrimp$16.00
Served with mango habanero and mini greens
- Breaded Mozzarella$12.00
8 pieces. Served with homemade marinara
- Bruschetta$16.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese capers, arugula, and lemon dressing
- Chicken Sliders$16.00
3 pieces. Grilled chicken, spicy mayo, onions, and mini greens
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
6 pieces of jumbo shrimp with premium cocktail sauce
- Garlic Knots$8.00
8 pieces. Served in garlic butter and shaved Parmesan
Insalata, Soup
- Classic Chicken Caesar$15.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan
- House Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, almonds, avocado, tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar
- Arugula$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic glaze
- Tomato Basil Soup$8.00
Bowl
- Minestrone Soup$8.00
Bowl
- Greek Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce hearts, olives, cherry tomato ,feta cheese
- Antipasto Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce hearts, olives, bell peppers, salami, prosciutto, mozzarella, tortilla strips, and house dressing
Pasta with Love
- Spaghetti Meatball$20.00
Pomodoro sauce, sautéed tomatoes, and garlic
- Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
- Penne Ala Vodka$21.00
Penne and prosciutto, in light pink tomato sauce, with a splash of vodka
- Spaghetti Ala Olio$19.00
Sautéed tomatoes, garlic, parsley, basil, and EVOO with a splash of wine
- Tortellini$20.00
Three-color tortellini in a creamy pink sauce
- Mushroom Ravioli$20.00
Mushroom ravioli in creamy sauce
- Fettuccine Carbonara$20.00
Cooked bacon in a creamy sauce mixed with egg yolks
- Linguini Clam$20.00
Mussels, baby clam in clam sauce, wine, and garlic
- Shrimp Scampi$24.00
Shrimp and fettuccine in a light garlic cream sauce
- Ultimate Seafood Linguini$28.00
Baby clams, mussels, scallops, and jumbo shrimp smothered in a light clam/marinara sauce with garlic and wine