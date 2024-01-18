Amelia's Mexican Kitchen on Oracle
Breakfast Burritos ALL DAY
- Burrito Avocado Chorizo$11.99
A burrito filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado with green chili verde and mix cheese
- Burrito Bacado$10.99
A filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, avocado and mix cheese
- Wildcat Burrito$11.99
A filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, green chiles, roasted onions & jalapenos, sour cream & mix cheese
- Machaca Burrito (Home Made Machaca)$11.99
A filled with scrambled eggs, machaca beef, potatoes and mix cheese
- Carne Asada Burrito Breakfast$11.99
A filled with scrambled eggs, carne asada steak and mix cheese
- Burrito Ham$10.99
A filled with scrambled eggs, ham, potatoes and mix cheese
- Burrito Sausage$10.99
A filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes and mix cheese
- Veggie Burrito$9.99
A filled with scrambled eggs, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and mix cheese
- Build Your Own Breakfast Burrito
Burros y Chimichangas
Wrapped burrito with red rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole Chimi Style $1.25 Enchilada Style $1.25
Quesabirrias & Ramen Soup (Best Seller)
White Corn Tortillas 5" Tortilla filled with stew's tender juice meat the tortilla are dipped in little soup to the top of birria
Mini Chimis
6 Mini Chimis with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Nachos
Nachos with cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Street Tacos
White Corn Tortilla 4" with white onions & cilantro
- Carne Asada Taco$2.95
- Carnitas Taco$2.90
- Chicken Grilled Taco$2.90
- Chicken Habanero Taco$2.90
- Ground Beef Taco$2.90
- Birria Taco$2.95
- Pastor Taco$2.90
- Veggie Taco$2.70
- Beer Battered Fish Taco$3.20
- Beer Battered Shrimp Taco$3.40
Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
- JASS$3.85
Green chili, cheese, Carne Asada (steak)
- Azteca$3.75
Nopal, Cheese, Carne Asada
Tamales
Add red or green enchilada sauce for $1 Served with rice & beans
Chile Rellenos
Ceviche
Salads Ensaladas
Chile Rellenos (Best Seller)
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
- Diet coke 24oz$2.95
- COKE 24oz$2.95
- Mexican Bottle Coke$3.25
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Mexican Coke (Bottle)$3.25
- Orange Soda$2.95
- Shirley Temple (Best Seller)$3.85
sweet grenadine, ginger ale, and maraschino cherries
- Sprite$2.95
- DR PEPPER 24oz$2.95
- Horchata (Best Seller) Home made, Large$3.25
- Jamaica ( Home Made), Large$3.25
- Mineral Lemonade$3.85
- Iced Tea Unsweetened$2.95
AMELIA'S MEXICAN KITCHEN Locations and Ordering Hours
5553 E GRANT RD
(520) 350-7406
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
on Oracle
(520) 355-9580
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM