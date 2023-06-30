2x points now for loyalty members
Amelie's French Bakery Uptown
Food-Sandwiches, Soups, Quiche
Sandwiches
Create Your Own Sandwich
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad
Our signature Chicken Salad with diced jalapenos and shredded cheddar on a croissant
Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese
Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted rosemary ciabatta.
Classic French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.
Croque Monsieur
Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant. Finished with melted Swiss over the top.
Monte Cristo
Sandwich made with our signature French Toast, Turkey, Brie, Raspberry Compote and Bacon.
Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, tomatoes, mixed greens, and sundried tomato aioli wrapped into a sundried tomato tortilla.
Kid's Meal
Your choice of: -Grilled Cheese -PB & J - French Toast Sticks Served with a side of fruit or chips and a macaroon.
Tartines
Fig, Bacon, & Brie
A thin spread of fig marmalade, with strips of crisp bacon and melted brie on baguette served open face.
Ham & Swiss
Chopped black forest ham mixed with our béchamel cheese spread on a toasted baguette, open face with Swiss cheese melted over top.
Tomato & Pesto
Sliced tomatoes over our in-house made pesto with mozzarella melted over top, on an open face baguette.
Morning Delights
Quiche
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version. **If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
Overnight Oats
Overnight oats containing chai seeds, almond milk, oats and vanilla bean served with seasonal toppings!
Yogurt & Granola
Vanilla yogurt made with our in-house made granola and optional fresh seasonal berries.
Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, Provence roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage wrapped up in a sundried tomato tortilla.
French Toast
2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup on the side.
French Toast Platter
Our signature french toast served with a side of scrammed eggs and bacon or sausage.
Soups & Salads
Breads & Spreads
Baguette
A long thin loaf of french bread with a crisp crust. Served with the option of butter and jam.
Paysan Loaf
Sourdough Loaf
Multigrain Loaf
Kalamata Olive and Rosemary
Black Pepper and Asiago
Cranberry Pecan
Caraway Rye
Cinnamon Swirl
Sourdough Seeded Boule
Spreads
8 oz portion of our house made seasonal spreads!
A La Carte Items
A La Carte | Proteins
A La Carte | Scrambled Eggs
A side of scrambled eggs, your choice of regular or egg whites
A La Carte | Bacon
A side of 3 strips of bacon
A La Carte | Sausage
2 Sausage Patties
A La Carte | Beyond Sausage
Bag Of Chips
A La Carte | Cheese
A La Carte | Fruit Cup
A La Carte | Chicken Salad
Our signature chicken salad in a to-go container. (8-16 oz)
8 oz House Dressings
8 oz portion of our House made dressings to take home!
A La Carte | Roasted Potatoes
Beverages- Coffee, Espresso, Tea, Soda, Lemonade
Hot Beverages
Brewed Coffee
12-16 ounces of Brewed Pure Intentions Coffee. Can only be served hot.
Brewed Coffee + Espresso
12-16 ounces of brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso. Can only be served hot.
Café au Lait
12-16 ounces of Brewed coffee and steamed milk. Can only be served hot.
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
Hot White Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
Steamers
Steamed milk with a flavor of your choosing.
Coffee Box 96oz (ToGo only)
96oz box of coffee with your choice of dark roast, light roast, or decaf. Can be served with cream and sugar on the side. We do provide cups and lids for up to 10 people. Serves 8-10 people
Espresso Beverages
Double Espresso
Double ristretto espresso (1.5oz) Can be served hot or iced
Cappuccino
European style cappuccino (8-12oz) Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Americano
Espresso enveloped in water. Can be served hot or iced.
Café Latte
Espresso and milk. Can be served hot or iced
Café Mocha
Dark chocolate sauce, espresso, and milk.
Salted Caramel Café Mocha
Dark chocolate, caramel, vanilla bean, espresso, milk, whipped cream, and sea salt.
Café Marcotter
A layered latte with vanilla bean, milk, espresso, caramel sauce, and sea salt.
Strawberry Cheesecake Latte
Strawberry puree, white chocolate sauce, espresso, milk, topped with whipped cream and cake crumbles
Coconut Mocha Latte
Dark chocolate sauce, Coconut syrup, espresso, milk, topped with whipped cream, shaved coconut and chocolate drizzle
Teas
Hot Tea
Loose leaf tea sachet and hot water. Just add steamed milk to make it an Au Lait.
Iced Tea
Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.
Peach Sweet Tea
Our English breakfast tea combined with peach syrup.
Peach Palmer
Peach flavored Arnold Palmer
Chai Tea Latte
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
Matcha Latte
Matcha tea with the options to add syrups and/or milk. Served Iced or hot.
Coconut White Chocolate Matcha Latte
Coconut syrup, white chocolate sauce mixed with matcha powder and milk.
London Fog
Signature Cold Beverages
Apple Juice
Cafe Fouette
Quad espresso, vanilla bean, shaken with ice and topped with cream. Served iced.
Create Your Own Soda
Create your own twist on a sparkling soda with choice of syrup(s) over ice and option of cream.
Creme Brulee French Soda
Vanilla bean simple syrup, sparkling water, ice, caramel and a kiss of cream (16oz)
Iced Coffee
Pure Intentions Coffee brewed on ice (16oz)
Iced Tea
Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.
Lavender Honey French Soda
Our traditional Lavender Honey French Soda brought back with a twist! Lavender Honey syrup, sparkling water, ice and topped with honey drizzle.
Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemon juice, flavored simple syrup, ice and sparkling water (16oz)
Milk
Orange Juice
Peach Palmer
Peach flavored Arnold Palmer
Peach Sweet Tea
Our English breakfast tea combined with peach syrup.
Pina Colada Soda
Pineapple and coconut syrup with sparkling water and topped with whipped cream
Strawberry Cucumber Lemonade
Classic lemonade made with strawberry cucumber puree and sparkling water
Bottled Beverages
Bottled Water
20 fl. oz. bottle of Dasani water
Canned Sodas
Options of: Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
Classic Cold Brew
Pure Intentions Coffee Classic Cold Brew. Normal iced coffee, still beverage. (12 oz)
Nitro Cold Brew
Pure Intentions Coffee Nitro Cold Brew. Rich and creamy, with bubbles. (12 oz)
Perrier
Body Armor
Powerade
Pastries
Dry Pastries- Croissants, Danish, Tea Cakes
Chocolate Brownie Cookie
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
Palmier
A heart shaped crispy puff pastry made with butter and sugar.
Coconut Macaroon
Gluten free sweet toasted coconut mounds
Chocolate Coconut Macaroons
Classic Coconut Macroons filled with a dark chocolate ganache.
Tea Cakes
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors: -Almond -Mocha
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
Cinnamon Roll
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
Classic Croissant
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
Almond Twice Baked Croissant
Our classic buttered croissant, dipped in simple syrup, filled with almond cream and re-baked, then dusted with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish
Cream cheese filled danish with strawberry marmalade and dusted with powdered sugar
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Lemon and poppy seed muffin topped with a tart lemon glaze
Pecan Pull Apart
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar topped with cinnamon smear and toasted in pecans. Taking our famous iced cinnamon pull apart and pecan sticky bun and combining them into a divine masterpiece!
Chocolate Croissant
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Cheese Danish
Danish dough filled with baked cream cheese filling and dusted with powdered sugar
Tomato Pesto Danish
Savory black pepper danish filled with fresh tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella cheese.
Lemon Blueberry Danish
Flaky danish filled with lemon curd and topped with fresh blueberries.
French Yogurt Cake
French Pound cake
Cold Pastries- Macarons, Eclairs, Brownies
Box of Love: 1 dozen variety
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed . With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
Half Dozen Assorted Macarons
6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
French Macaron
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary. Year around flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Ganache, Lemon, Raspberry (DF), Cotton Candy, Cookie Dough, PB&J (DF), Pistachio, Cafe Au Lait, Lavender Lemon, Salted Caramel Brownie, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake Seasonal Flavors: Mojito Pina Colada Peaches and Cream Rose
ALZ Macaron
Salted Caramel Brownie
Our signature Brownie! A fudge brownie topped with sea salted caramel. (GF)
Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors
Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)
Salted Caramel Brownie Layer Torte
A chocolate almond sponge cake, salted caramel mush, chocolate cake with chocolate chucks, caramel mousse, topped with swirled caramel and ganache.
Tiramisu Torte
Coffee soaked cake on the bottom, layered with tiramisu mousse, milk chocolate ganache and dusted with cocoa powder on top
Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux
Vanilla Chiffon cake with a strawberry pastry cream filling, chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries.
Vanilla Eclair
Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
Large MousseCup
A chocolate cup filled with chocolate mousse topped with a ganache dipped strawberry. (GF)
Creme Brulee
A creamy vanilla egg-based custard finished with caramelized sugar. (GF)
Chocolate Petit Gateaux
Simple syrup soaked chocolate chiffon, chocolate mousse filled and covered in chocolate ganache, masked in feuilletine
Lemon Meringue Eclair
Éclair shell filled with a lemon curd, topped with torched meringue and garnished with lemon curd dollops and white chocolate pearls
Napoleon
Alternating layers of baked puff pastry and diplomat cream topped with fondant.
Lemon Bar
A crunchy base topped with a tart lemon filling dusted with powdered sugar
Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
An oreo cookie crust on the bottom, peanut butter cookies and cream mousse, and drizzled with rich chocolate ganache
Oreo Entrement
Oreo white chocolate cream cheese mousse filled with an Oreo truffle center, brownie cookie base, finished off with chocolate ganache and Oreo mousse topping
Cheesecake Slice
Tarts
Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
Banana Cream Mini Tart
A mini version of our banana pastry cream inside of pate surcree crust topped with Chantilly cream and crushed graham crackers.
Brownie Cheesecake Mini Tart
Mini brownie tart topped with cream cheese mousse and drizzle with salted caramel.
French Silk Mini Tart
A mini version of our French silk tart.
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Key Lime Mini Tart
A mini version of our key lime tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime filling topped with a toasted meringue.
Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Mixed Berry Mini Tart
A mini version of our mixed berry tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Peach Cobbler Mini Tart
Mini version of spiced peach filling baked in a pate surcee crust topped with streusel.
Pecan Mini Tart
A mini version of our pecan tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with a whole pecan and apricot glaze.
Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with a streusel.
Banana Cream Tart
Banana pastry cream inside of pate surcree crust topped with Chantilly cream and crushed graham crackers.
Brownie Cheesecake Tart
Brownie tart topped with cream cheese mousse and drizzle with salted caramel.
French Silk Tart
This creamy French silk tart combines pate sucree crust with smooth-as-silk chocolate filling and fresh whipped cream on top.
Fresh Fruit Tart
A personal size tart made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh seasonal fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Key Lime Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime custard topped with a toasted meringue.
Lemon Raspberry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Peach Cobbler Tart
Spiced peach filling baked in a pate surcee crust topped with streusel.
Pecan Tart
A personal tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with whole pecans and an apricot glaze.