Amelie's French Bakery Uptown

Food-Sandwiches, Soups, Quiche

Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

$10.50

Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.

Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad

$10.50

Our signature Chicken Salad with diced jalapenos and shredded cheddar on a croissant

Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese

$10.95

Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted rosemary ciabatta.

Classic French Dip

$10.50

Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.

Croque Monsieur

$10.25

Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant. Finished with melted Swiss over the top.

Monte Cristo

$12.95

Sandwich made with our signature French Toast, Turkey, Brie, Raspberry Compote and Bacon.

Turkey Wrap

$9.50

Sliced turkey, tomatoes, mixed greens, and sundried tomato aioli wrapped into a sundried tomato tortilla.

Kid's Meal

$7.50

Your choice of: -Grilled Cheese -PB & J - French Toast Sticks Served with a side of fruit or chips and a macaroon.

Tartines

Fig, Bacon, & Brie

$6.50+

A thin spread of fig marmalade, with strips of crisp bacon and melted brie on baguette served open face.

Ham & Swiss

$6.50+

Chopped black forest ham mixed with our béchamel cheese spread on a toasted baguette, open face with Swiss cheese melted over top.

Tomato & Pesto

$6.25+

Sliced tomatoes over our in-house made pesto with mozzarella melted over top, on an open face baguette.

Morning Delights

Quiche

$7.75

A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version. **If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**

Overnight Oats

$4.99

Overnight oats containing chai seeds, almond milk, oats and vanilla bean served with seasonal toppings!

Yogurt & Granola

$4.99

Vanilla yogurt made with our in-house made granola and optional fresh seasonal berries.

Breakfast Wrap

$9.50

Eggs, Provence roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage wrapped up in a sundried tomato tortilla.

French Toast

$8.95

2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup on the side.

French Toast Platter

$13.75

Our signature french toast served with a side of scrammed eggs and bacon or sausage.

Soups & Salads

Soups

$4.99+

Our house made seasonal soups!

Salads

$4.75+

Mixed greens topped with seasonal ingredients served with dressing on the side.

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.65

Your choice of a cup of our in-house made soup and a side salad.

Breads & Spreads

Baguette

$4.25+

A long thin loaf of french bread with a crisp crust. Served with the option of butter and jam.

Paysan Loaf

$6.99
Sourdough Loaf

$6.99
Multigrain Loaf

$6.99
Kalamata Olive and Rosemary

$7.99Out of stock
Black Pepper and Asiago

$6.99
Cranberry Pecan

$7.99Out of stock

Caraway Rye

$6.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl

$9.00Out of stock

Sourdough Seeded Boule

$3.00Out of stock
Spreads

$7.00

8 oz portion of our house made seasonal spreads!

A La Carte Items

A La Carte | Proteins

$1.00
A La Carte | Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

A side of scrambled eggs, your choice of regular or egg whites

A La Carte | Bacon

$2.50

A side of 3 strips of bacon

A La Carte | Sausage

$3.00

2 Sausage Patties

A La Carte | Beyond Sausage

$3.25
Bag Of Chips

$2.00
A La Carte | Cheese

$2.00
A La Carte | Fruit Cup

$4.00
A La Carte | Chicken Salad

$6.50+

Our signature chicken salad in a to-go container. (8-16 oz)

8 oz House Dressings

$5.00

8 oz portion of our House made dressings to take home!

A La Carte | Roasted Potatoes

$3.75

Beverages- Coffee, Espresso, Tea, Soda, Lemonade

Hot Beverages

Brewed Coffee

$3.15+

12-16 ounces of Brewed Pure Intentions Coffee. Can only be served hot.

Brewed Coffee + Espresso

$3.95+

12-16 ounces of brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso. Can only be served hot.

Café au Lait

$3.45+

12-16 ounces of Brewed coffee and steamed milk. Can only be served hot.

Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)

Hot White Chocolate

$4.10+

Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)

Steamers

$3.50+

Steamed milk with a flavor of your choosing.

Coffee Box 96oz (ToGo only)

$18.00

96oz box of coffee with your choice of dark roast, light roast, or decaf. Can be served with cream and sugar on the side. We do provide cups and lids for up to 10 people. Serves 8-10 people

Espresso Beverages

Latte crafted with a house made teramisu sauce, espresso, milk, whipped cream, cocoa powder
Double Espresso

$2.50

Double ristretto espresso (1.5oz) Can be served hot or iced

Cappuccino

$3.95+

European style cappuccino (8-12oz) Espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso enveloped in water. Can be served hot or iced.

Café Latte

$4.45+

Espresso and milk. Can be served hot or iced

Café Mocha

$4.80+

Dark chocolate sauce, espresso, and milk.

Salted Caramel Café Mocha

$4.80+

Dark chocolate, caramel, vanilla bean, espresso, milk, whipped cream, and sea salt.

Café Marcotter

$4.80+

A layered latte with vanilla bean, milk, espresso, caramel sauce, and sea salt.

Strawberry Cheesecake Latte

$4.80+

Strawberry puree, white chocolate sauce, espresso, milk, topped with whipped cream and cake crumbles

Coconut Mocha Latte

$4.80+

Dark chocolate sauce, Coconut syrup, espresso, milk, topped with whipped cream, shaved coconut and chocolate drizzle

Teas

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Loose leaf tea sachet and hot water. Just add steamed milk to make it an Au Lait.

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.95+

Our English breakfast tea combined with peach syrup.

Peach Palmer

$2.95+

Peach flavored Arnold Palmer

Chai Tea Latte

$4.70+

Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.

Matcha Latte

$4.70+

Matcha tea with the options to add syrups and/or milk. Served Iced or hot.

Coconut White Chocolate Matcha Latte

$4.80+

Coconut syrup, white chocolate sauce mixed with matcha powder and milk.

London Fog

$4.05+

Signature Cold Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.10+
Cafe Fouette

$4.80+

Quad espresso, vanilla bean, shaken with ice and topped with cream. Served iced.

Create Your Own Soda

$4.25

Create your own twist on a sparkling soda with choice of syrup(s) over ice and option of cream.

Creme Brulee French Soda

$4.25

Vanilla bean simple syrup, sparkling water, ice, caramel and a kiss of cream (16oz)

Iced Coffee

$3.15+

Pure Intentions Coffee brewed on ice (16oz)

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.

Lavender Honey French Soda

$3.75

Our traditional Lavender Honey French Soda brought back with a twist! Lavender Honey syrup, sparkling water, ice and topped with honey drizzle.

Lemonade

$4.00+

Freshly squeezed lemon juice, flavored simple syrup, ice and sparkling water (16oz)

Milk

$2.00
Orange Juice

$2.10+
Peach Palmer

$2.95+

Peach flavored Arnold Palmer

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.95+

Our English breakfast tea combined with peach syrup.

Pina Colada Soda

$4.20

Pineapple and coconut syrup with sparkling water and topped with whipped cream

Strawberry Cucumber Lemonade

$4.00

Classic lemonade made with strawberry cucumber puree and sparkling water

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.88

20 fl. oz. bottle of Dasani water

Canned Sodas

$1.50

Options of: Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Classic Cold Brew

$3.75

Pure Intentions Coffee Classic Cold Brew. Normal iced coffee, still beverage. (12 oz)

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

Pure Intentions Coffee Nitro Cold Brew. Rich and creamy, with bubbles. (12 oz)

Perrier

$2.24

Body Armor

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Pastries

Dry Pastries- Croissants, Danish, Tea Cakes

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

$3.35

Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!

Palmier

$1.99

A heart shaped crispy puff pastry made with butter and sugar.

Coconut Macaroon

$2.25

Gluten free sweet toasted coconut mounds

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

$2.25

Classic Coconut Macroons filled with a dark chocolate ganache.

Tea Cakes

$2.70

A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors: -Almond -Mocha

Blueberry Muffin

$4.30

Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.

Classic Croissant

$3.25

Light, flakey buttered croissant.

Almond Twice Baked Croissant

$4.99

Our classic buttered croissant, dipped in simple syrup, filled with almond cream and re-baked, then dusted with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish

$4.95Out of stock

Cream cheese filled danish with strawberry marmalade and dusted with powdered sugar

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.30Out of stock

Lemon and poppy seed muffin topped with a tart lemon glaze

Pecan Pull Apart

$4.75Out of stock

Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar topped with cinnamon smear and toasted in pecans. Taking our famous iced cinnamon pull apart and pecan sticky bun and combining them into a divine masterpiece!

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99Out of stock

A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.

Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant

$4.99

Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.

Cheese Danish

$4.35Out of stock

Danish dough filled with baked cream cheese filling and dusted with powdered sugar

Tomato Pesto Danish

$4.75

Savory black pepper danish filled with fresh tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella cheese.

Lemon Blueberry Danish

$4.75

Flaky danish filled with lemon curd and topped with fresh blueberries.

French Yogurt Cake

$3.75Out of stock

French Pound cake

Cold Pastries- Macarons, Eclairs, Brownies

Box of Love: 1 dozen variety

$30.50

12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed . With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.

Half Dozen Assorted Macarons

$15.75

6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .

French Macaron

$2.85

Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary. Year around flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Ganache, Lemon, Raspberry (DF), Cotton Candy, Cookie Dough, PB&J (DF), Pistachio, Cafe Au Lait, Lavender Lemon, Salted Caramel Brownie, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake Seasonal Flavors: Mojito Pina Colada Peaches and Cream Rose

ALZ Macaron

$2.85
Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.25

Our signature Brownie! A fudge brownie topped with sea salted caramel. (GF)

Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors

$2.10

Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)

Salted Caramel Brownie Layer Torte

$5.95

A chocolate almond sponge cake, salted caramel mush, chocolate cake with chocolate chucks, caramel mousse, topped with swirled caramel and ganache.

Tiramisu Torte

$5.95

Coffee soaked cake on the bottom, layered with tiramisu mousse, milk chocolate ganache and dusted with cocoa powder on top

Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux

$6.30

Vanilla Chiffon cake with a strawberry pastry cream filling, chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries.

Vanilla Eclair

$4.25

Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.

Large MousseCup

$6.60

A chocolate cup filled with chocolate mousse topped with a ganache dipped strawberry. (GF)

Creme Brulee

$5.85

A creamy vanilla egg-based custard finished with caramelized sugar. (GF)

Chocolate Petit Gateaux

$6.30

Simple syrup soaked chocolate chiffon, chocolate mousse filled and covered in chocolate ganache, masked in feuilletine

Lemon Meringue Eclair

$4.25

Éclair shell filled with a lemon curd, topped with torched meringue and garnished with lemon curd dollops and white chocolate pearls

Napoleon

$5.85

Alternating layers of baked puff pastry and diplomat cream topped with fondant.

Lemon Bar

$4.25

A crunchy base topped with a tart lemon filling dusted with powdered sugar

Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

$5.85

An oreo cookie crust on the bottom, peanut butter cookies and cream mousse, and drizzled with rich chocolate ganache

Oreo Entrement

$6.90

Oreo white chocolate cream cheese mousse filled with an Oreo truffle center, brownie cookie base, finished off with chocolate ganache and Oreo mousse topping

Cheesecake Slice

$3.75

Tarts

Apple Cobbler Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.

Banana Cream Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our banana pastry cream inside of pate surcree crust topped with Chantilly cream and crushed graham crackers.

Brownie Cheesecake Mini Tart

$3.15

Mini brownie tart topped with cream cheese mousse and drizzle with salted caramel.

French Silk Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our French silk tart.

Fresh Fruit Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!

Key Lime Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our key lime tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime filling topped with a toasted meringue.

Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.

Mixed Berry Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our mixed berry tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.

Peach Cobbler Mini Tart

$3.15

Mini version of spiced peach filling baked in a pate surcee crust topped with streusel.

Pecan Mini Tart

$3.15

A mini version of our pecan tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with a whole pecan and apricot glaze.

Apple Cobbler Tart

$6.75

A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with a streusel.

Banana Cream Tart

$6.75

Banana pastry cream inside of pate surcree crust topped with Chantilly cream and crushed graham crackers.

Brownie Cheesecake Tart

$6.75

Brownie tart topped with cream cheese mousse and drizzle with salted caramel.

French Silk Tart

$6.75

This creamy French silk tart combines pate sucree crust with smooth-as-silk chocolate filling and fresh whipped cream on top.

Fresh Fruit Tart

$6.75

A personal size tart made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh seasonal fruits and shiny apricot glaze!

Key Lime Tart

$6.75

A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime custard topped with a toasted meringue.

Lemon Raspberry Tart

$6.75

A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.

Mixed Berry Tart

$6.75

A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.

Peach Cobbler Tart

$6.75

Spiced peach filling baked in a pate surcee crust topped with streusel.

Pecan Tart

$6.75

A personal tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with whole pecans and an apricot glaze.

Holiday and Gifts

Pure Intentions Bagged Coffee

$12.95
Rishi Retail Tea

$10.99

All our delightful selections of teas for your enjoyment at home or to go in a perfect gift for a loved one!