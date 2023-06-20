2x points for loyalty members
American Flatbread - Canton 110 Albany Turnpike
Food
Large Flatbreads
LG Medicine Wheel
Our take on a classic cheese pizza, made with our organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil and organic herbs
LG Cheese & Herb
Whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs
LG Carne Special
Buffalo Chicken Dip, Corn Tortilla Chips, Red onions, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs Topped W/ Ranch
LG Veggie Special
Spinach Artichoke Dip, Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs
LG Home Sausage
Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix
LG Jimmy's Chicken
Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs, jalapeño peppers
LG Maui Chicken
Free range chicken, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix
LG Maui Pork
Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix
LG Roni Mush
All-natural uncured pepperoni, mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, our garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs
LG PE
Imported Kalamata olives, fresh rosemary, red onions, VT goat cheese, fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs
LG Revolution
Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs
LG Vegan
Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, vegan cheese, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs
LG 1/2 & 1/2
Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.
Small Flatbreads
SM Medicine Wheel
SM Cheese & Herb
SM Carne Special
SM Veggie Special
SM Buffalo Chicken
SM Home Sausage
SM Jimmy's Chicken
SM Maui Chicken
SM Maui Pork
SM RoniMush
SM PE
SM Revolution
SM Vegan
SM 1/2 & 1/2
Salads
Evolution Salad
Organic mesclun and organic sweet leaf lettuces tossed with organic celery and carrots, Toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette
Free Form Salad
Start with our Evolution Salad and add your favorite meats, cheeses and veggies
Farmer's Market
Bacon, Blue, Ranch salad Little Leaf Farms Green Leaf lettuce, Black River Bacon, Diced Tomato, Bailey Hazen Blue cheese, Tossed in our House made Ranch
Goat Salad
All Veggies Salad
Gluten Free Flatbreads
GF 1/2 & 1/2
Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.
GF Carne Special
The works Flatbread Garlic oil, House made Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Mix
GF Cheese & Herb
Whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs our own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Free Form Flatbread
This one starts with a Plain Canvass. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. Remember, it starts as a plain dough!
GF Homemade Sausage
Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Jimmy's Free Range Chicken
Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs, jalapeño peppers, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF MAui Kalua Chix Pie
Roasted free range chicken, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Maui Kalua Pork Pie
smoked free-range pork shoulder, our mango BBQ sauce, red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil, our organic herb mix, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Medicine Wheel
Our take on a classic cheese pizza, made with our organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic oil and organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Pepperoni & Mushroom
All-natural uncured pepperoni, mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, our garlic oil, our blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Punctuated Equilibrium
Imported Kalamata olives, fresh rosemary, red onions, VT goat cheese, fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Revolution
Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Vegan
Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, vegan cheese, homemade garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs, on a Peace of Mind gluten free crust
GF Veggie Special
Greek Flatbread Feta, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano