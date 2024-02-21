American Taco Company Missouri's Original
Featured Items
- QUESADILLA - CLASSIC$4.00+
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat). Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
- QUESADILLA BURRITO
Two 12" tortillas fused together with your choice of Cheese and then rolled around your choice of Meat and toppings! A local favorite!!
- BURRITO
Your choice of meat and all your favorite toppings rolled up in a 12" tortilla.
ENTREE
FAMILY KITS
- TACO KIT$44.99
TACO TIME!!! Build your own Taco kit! Comes with 12 Soft Flour Tortillas, Two Types of Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, & Chips with Salsa. Feeds 4-6.
- NACHO KIT$49.99
Everything your squad needs to create the perfect NACHO! Your kit includes 2 LBS of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Two Bowls of Queso (you're welcome), Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa, & House-Made Pickled Jalapeños!
BURRITOS
- BURRITO
Your choice of meat and all your favorite toppings rolled up in a 12" tortilla.
- QUESADILLA BURRITO
Two 12" tortillas fused together with your choice of Cheese and then rolled around your choice of Meat and toppings! A local favorite!!
- WET BURRITO$0
Your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, & Shredded Cheese covered in our Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
- REDNECK WRAP$10.00
Spanish Rice, House-Made Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, and Sour Cream rolled up inside of two Flour tortillas fused together with melted Cheddar Cheese!
- BULLDOG
Two 14" tortillas filled with your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Veggies, Salsa, and Sauce! It's a big'un!
- THE PATRIOT
The Wet Burrito....BULLDOG SIZED! Perfect for when you love the Wet Burrito but the regular size just isn't gonna cut it!
- DOUBLE BURN$9.00+
A Jalapeno Cheddar Tortilla filled with Spanish Rice, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Seasoned Ground Beef, Queso, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Chipotle Cream Sauce, and House Made Pickled Jalapenos!
- M.O.A.B.
The BIGGEST we have! Three 14" tortillas fused together with melted cheese then piled high with your favorite toppings! If you are hungry after this....GO SEE A DOCTOR!
TACOS
- STREET TACO
A 4.5" Corn Tortilla filled w/ Choice of Meat, Onions, & Fresh Chopped Cilantro. Served w/ a Lime Wedge.
- CLASSIC TACO
A 6" tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce. A simple, classic taco.
- AMERICAN TACO
Comes with your choice of 6" tortilla shell, then gets filled with Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, and stuffed with as much freedom as you can handle!
- PINEAPPLE HABANERO TACO$3.25
Soft White Corn Tortilla filled with Pork, House Made Pickled Red Onions & Jalapeños, Pineapple Habanero Sauce, Cilantro, and Fresh Lime Juice.
RICE BOWL
PROTEIN BOWL
FREEDOM PIE
HAYSTACK
NACHOS
TACO SALAD
QUESADILLA
- QUESADILLA - CLASSIC$4.00+
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat). Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
- QUESADILLA - 'MERICA STYLE$6.75+
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat) & then we add Beans, Rice and/or Veggies. Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
KID MEALS
- KIDS AMERICAN TACO$4.00
An American Taco made just the way your little person likes it! Comes with a side of Rice.
- KIDS CHIPS & CHZ$4.00
Tortilla chips covered in our House Made Queso! Comes with a side of Rice.
- KIDS CHZ QUESADILLA$4.00
A 10" Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of Rice.
- KIDS BURRITO$5.00
A small burrito made just like the big ones!
- KIDS MEAT & CHZ QUESADILLA$5.00
A 10" Tortilla filled with Cheese and choice of Meat. Comes with a side of Rice.
- KIDS NACHO$5.50
Tortilla Chips covered in our White Queso and then topped with choice of toppings.