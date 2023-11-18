Americano
DINNER
ANTIPASTI
- VITELLO TONNATO PIEMONTESE$22.00
Thinly sliced Veal with Tuna Caper sauce
- TAGLIERE DI AFFETTATI MISTI E BURRATA$29.00
twenty four month aged Prosciutto Parma, Mortadella, Salami, Speck, Burrata, Pickled Bell Pepper
- SPIEDINO DI POLOP GRIGLIATO$28.00
Grilled Octopus served on skewers with spicy Aioli
- GNUDI TOSCANI$15.00
Naked Spinach Ricotta Gnocchi Bites
- PARMIGIANA DI MELANZANE$16.00
Eggplant Parmigiana
- TARTARE DI MANZO$24.00
Beef Tartare served with Crostini Bread
- PEPATA DI COZZE E VONGOLE$20.00
Mussels & Clams on White Wine Pepper Sauce
- POLPETTE AL SUGO$16.00
Beef Meatballs served with Marinara Sauce
- CAPESANTE SCOTTATE$19.00
Seared Scallops topped with Salsa Verde
- FRITTO DI CALAMARI$20.00
Fried Calamari
- INSALATA DI MARE$28.00
Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Octopus, Clams, Mussels served with Seasonal Vegetable Mix and Lemon Dressing
- CARCIOFINI FRITTI$22.00
ZUPPE
INSALATA
- CESARE$14.00
Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing
- RUCOLA$16.00
arugula, heirloom tomatoes, salty ricotta, lemon dressing
- CARCIOFO Salad$16.00
Shaved Artichokes, Baby Spinach, Grana Padano cheese
- CUBETTI$19.00
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, fontina, salame, chickpeas, corn, white wine vinegar dressing
PRIMI
- CAVATELLI DI RICOTTA CON SALSICCIA E CIME DI RAPA$25.00
Homemade Ricotta Cavatelli with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
- TAGLIATELLE AI FUNGHI PORCINI$26.00
Homemade Tagliatelle with Porcini Mushrooms
- RISOTTO AL PARMIGIANO$32.00
Aged Acquarello Carnaroli Risotto with 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano (Add Fresh White Truffle from Alba 3 Gr. $90 / 6 Gr. $120)
- MAFALDINE ALLA NORMA$23.00
Ribbon Shaped Gragnano Pasta served with Tomato, Eggplant, Mozzarella, Salty Ricotta
- GNOCCHI DI PATATE GAMBERI E ZOLA$27.00
Potato Gnocchi served with Shrimp and Gorgonzola
- LASAGNE VERDI ALLA BOLOGNESE$29.00
Homemade Spinach Lasagna served with Beef Ragu
- SPAGHETTONI DI GRAGNANO ALLE VONGOLE E BOTTARGA$30.00
Large Spaghetti from Gragnano served with Clams in White Wine Sauce and Shaved Bottarga
- LINGUINE ALL'ASTICE$38.00
Linguine served with Lobster in spicy Tomato Sauce
- PAPPARDELLE AL RAGU' NAPOLETANO$28.00
Homemade Pappardelle served with Pork and Beef Ragu
- PENNE GRATINATE$24.00
Baked Penne Vodka served with Béchamel and Light Tomato Sauce
- TORTELLINI CACIO E PEPE$30.00
SECONDI
- OSSOBUCO DI VITELLO CON RISOTTO ALLO ZAFFERANO$52.00
Braised Veal with Saffron Risotto
- COTOLETTA DI VITELLO ALLA PARMIGIAN$38.00
Classic Veal Parmigiana
- FILETTO DI MANZO AL PEPE VERDE$46.00
Prime 8 oz. Filet Mignon served with Mashed Potatoes
- COSTOLETTE DI AGNELLO ALLE ERBE CON CARCIOFI$50.00
Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops served with Wild Herbs and Artichokes
- POLLO AL MATTONE$30.00
Pressed Chicken served with Olives and Caper sauce
- TAGLIATA DI MANZO RUCOLA E GRANA$44.00
Prime NY Strip served with Arugula and Shaved Grana Padano
- BRASATO DI CINGHIALE IN AGRODOLCE AL BAROLO$40.00
Slowly Braised Wild Boar in a bittersweet Barolo Wine sauce served with Polenta
- SALMONE E ASPARAGI$37.00
Grilled Salmon served with Asparagus
- BRANZINO ALL' ACQUA PAZZA$36.00
Crazy Water Style Branzino, Cherry Tomatoes, White Wine
- GRIGLIATA MISTA DI PESCE PER DUE$120.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Calamari, Salmon, Branzino, Octopus, Swordfish with a side of Marinara and Aioli sauce. For Two
- FIORENTINA PER DUE$150.00
Grilled Prime Dry Aged Traditional Porterhouse for Two served with roasted Potatoes
CONTORNI
- PATATE AL FORNO$10.00
Oven Roasted Potatoes
- VERDURE DI STAGIONE$11.00
Seasonal Grilled Vegetables
- CIMI DI RAPE PICCANTINE$12.00
Broccoli Rabe
- ASPARAGI BURRO E PARMIGIANO$12.00
Grilled Asparagus served with Butter and Parmesan
- PATATINE FRITTE AL TARTUFO$12.00
Truffle French Fries
- PURE DI PATATE$12.00
Mashed Potatoes
PIZZE
- MARGHERITA$18.00
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, and Basil
- BICOLORE$18.00
Half Margherita, Half Four Cheeses
- ROMANA$23.00
Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Tomato, Anchovies, Black Olives, Capers
- BOSCAIOLA$23.00
Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Mushrooms
- DIAVOLA$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Nduja, Soppressata, Parmesan Cheese
- PIZZA BROCCOLI RABE$22.00
Sweet Sausage, Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Provolone
- QUATTRO STAGIONE$24.00
Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto, Black Olives, Artichokes, Mushrooms
- BUFALINA$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil
- QUATTRO FORMAGI$20.00
Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Gruyere
- PARMA$22.00
Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Fresh Tomato, Arugula
- PIZZA LANCE$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Arugula, EVOO
- ROBIOLA$23.00
Thin Focaccia, Robiola Cheese, Truffle Olive Oil
- SPECIALE$25.00
Thin Focaccia, Robiola Cheese, Arugula, Dried Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Truffle Olive Oil
DOLCI
LUNCH MENU
CAFE
LE NOSTRE FOCACCE
- ROMANA$14.00
porchetta, artichoke cream, stracchino
- CALABRESE$13.00
nduja, crema di funghi, lettuce, caciocavallo
- EMILIANA$13.00
prosciutto crudo, tomato, arugula, mozzarella fior di latte
- ROMAGNOLA$16.00
mortadella, pistachio grains, stracciatella di burrata, evoo
- VALDOSTANA$16.00
bresaola, goat cheese, fresh baby spinach, lemon zest, evoo
- TRENTINA$17.00
speck, gorgonzola, arugula, pate’ d’olive
- COMPANA$12.00
mozzarella compana, tomato, basil, eggplant
- SICILIANA$18.00
salami, sicilian pesto, dried tomatoes, ricotta
- MILANESE$18.00
chicken cutlet, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- VENETA$13.00
grilled vegetables, caramelized onions, fresh baby spinach, balsamic Modena vinegar
SPUNTINI
INSALATE
- PERE E GORGONZOLA$18.00
pear, gorgonzola, walnuts, baby spinach, orange dressing