Amherst Pizza & Ale House
Food
Pizza
- Personal Cheese Pizza$7.99
- Med Cheese Pizza$14.99
- Medium Sweet Sauce$15.99
- Medium Stuffed Banana Pepper$22.99
- Medium Steak & Cheese$22.99
- Medium BBQ Chicken$22.99
- Medium White$21.99
- Medium Chicken Finger$22.99
- Medium Stinger$23.99
- Medium Old World$21.99
- Gluten Free Pizza$19.99
- Large 18in Cheese Pizza$23.50
- Large 18in Sweet Sauce Pizza$26.99
Our traditional pizza with sweet sauce
- Large 18in Old World Pizza$33.99
Customer favorite. Garlic sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni sausage, onions, light red sauce and spices
- Large 18in Stinger Pizza$36.99
Customer favorite. Chopped steak, chicken fingers and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18in Chicken Finger Pizza$35.99
Chicken fingers done plain, mild, medium, or hot with bleu cheese on the side
- Large 18in White Pizza$33.99
We use oil, garlic, seasonings, tomato slices, onions and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18in BBQ Chicken Pizza$35.99
Bleu cheese, BBQ and hot sauce base with BBQ chicken fingers and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18in Steak & Cheese Pizza$35.99
Garlic spread, olive oil, spices and four cheeses. Chopped steak, onions, mushrooms & hot or sweet peppers
- Large 18in Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza$35.99
Our signature creation! Garlic spread, a layer of banana pepper sausage stuffing, tomatoes, mozzarella and hand sliced banana peppers
- Sheet Cheese Pizza$44.98
- Sweet Sauce Sheet Pizza$41.99
- Stuffed Banana Pepper - Sheet$49.99
- Steak & Cheese - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- BBQ Chicken - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- White Pizza - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- Chicken Finger - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- Stinger Sheet Pizza$52.29
- Sheet Old World Pizza$46.99
- Slice Cheese$3.50
- Slice Pepperoni$3.50
Starters
- Bowl Chili$6.99
- Cup Soup$4.99
- Bowl Soup$6.99
- Extra Bleu Cheese$1.25
- Cup Chili$4.99
Customer favorite. Made from scratch, in season
- Loaded Skins$14.99
Customer favorite. 4 pcs. Our homemade favorite, cheddar, bacon and sour cream on side
- Stuffed Peppers$14.99
Stuffed with spicy Italian sausage and cheese. Warning- could be very hot!!
- Amherst Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips, topped with melted queso cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives and jalapeños, with sides of sour cream and salsa
- Nachos Spinach Dip$10.49
- Nachos & Cheese$8.99
Melted queso cheese sauce
- Nachos & Salsa$7.49
- Stuffed Garlic Bread$12.99
Topped with spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Logs$10.99
- BBQ Pizza Logs$10.99
4 pcs shaken in BBQ, served with bleu cheese
- Buffalo Pizza Logs$10.49
4 pcs shaken hot, served with bleu cheese
- Pizza Logs$10.99
4 pcs with side of marinara sauce
- Mozz Stix$9.49
5 sticks with side of marinara sauce
- Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Choice of honey mustard, nacho cheese or beer cheese
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bites$9.99
Customer favorite. Shaken in Frank's hot sauce
- Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
- SM Onion Ring$5.99
- LG Onion RIng$8.99
- Cup Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Bowl Mac & Cheese$7.99
- Garlic Bread$10.99
Salads
- Ale House Chef Salad$8.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheese and croutons
- Antipasto Salad$13.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black and green olives, onion, banana peppers, ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and choice of dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crisp field greens topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes and red onion topped with chopped chicken fingers. Mild, medium or hot and served with bleu cheese dressing
- Classic Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons with Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Spinach or lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, cheese and choice of dressing
- Grilled Vegetable Salad$11.99
Field greens, grilled veggies, crumbly bleu, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce or baby spinach, tomato, black and green olives, onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken with Greek dressing and pita pieces
- Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese, waffle fries and choice of dressing
- Southwest Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled Cajun chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, waffle fries, cheddar and ranch dressing
- Spinach Salad$11.99
Baby spinach, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and choice of dressing
- Steak Salad$13.99
Baby spinach, julienne cut steak, avocado, tomatoes, onions, crumbled bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Strawberry Fields$11.99
Customer favorite. Field greens, candied walnuts, strawberries, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Taco Salad$15.99
Fried shell, choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar with salsa, sour cream and jalapeños on the side
- XL Chef Salad$12.99
- XL Caesar Salad$12.99
Pizza Fries & Fries
- Loaded Waffle Fries$15.99
- Pizza Waffle Fries$15.99
Melted Mozzarella, Pepperoni, over Waffle Fries with Pizza Sauce on the side
- Pizza Tots$15.99
New!
- Pizza Fries$14.99
Our signature item! Melted mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce on side
- Buffalo Cheese Fries$14.99
Customer favorite, Shaken in hot sauce, melted cheese blend, ranch on side
- Loaded French Fries$14.99
Melted cheddar, bacon, ranch on the side
- Waffle Fries$6.99+
- Pub Fries$4.99+
- Tater Tots$4.99+
From The Sea
- Fried Shrimp$13.99
10 pcs. With cocktail sauce and pub fries
- Luca Brasi$17.99
Our fried or baked fish a la carte, served with lemon and tartar sauce
- Fish Sandwich$18.99
Our fish in a 12" sub roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil or tartar with cheese
- Fish Fry$19.49
Customer favorite. Fried or baked. Large serving of homemade beer battered haddock, sides of coleslaw, macaroni and potato salad, pub fries
Wings, Fingers & Boneless
Wraps
Full Cold Subs
Full Hot Subs
- BLT Sub Full$11.99
- Hamburger Sub Full$14.99
- Cheeseburger Sub Full$15.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Full$16.99
- Chicken Club Full$16.49
- Chicken Finger Sub Full$15.99
- Finger Parm Full$14.99
- Gr. Chicken Sub Full$14.99
- Meatball Parm Full$12.99
- Pizza Sub Full$12.99
- Royal Sub Full$15.49
- Sausage & Steak Sub Full$16.49
- Sausage Parm Full$14.99
- Sausage Sub Full$13.49
- Steak & Cheese Sub Full$14.99
- Steak Hoagie Full$15.99
- Stinger Sub Full$16.99
Half Cold Subs
Half Hot Subs
- Half BLT Sub$8.99
- Half Hamburger Sub$10.99
- Half Cheeseburger Sub$10.99
- Half Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$11.49
- Half Chicken Club Sub$11.99
- Half Chicken Finger Sub$11.99
- Half Finger Parm Sub$11.49
- Half Gr Chicken Sub$11.99
- Half Meatball Sub$9.99
- Half Pizza Sub$9.99
- Half Royal Sub$11.99
- Half Sausage & Steak Sub$11.99
- Half Sausage Sub$10.99
- Half Sausage Parm Sub$11.49
- Half Steak & Cheese Sub$11.99
- Half Steak Hoagie$11.99
- Half Stinger Sub$12.49
Steak Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Burgers
Specialty Sandwiches
Bar Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka$4.75
- Absolut$6.75
- Absolut Citron$6.75
- Absolut Mandarin$6.75
- Belvedere$7.13
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.75
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$6.75
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.75
- Grey Goose$7.13
- Grey Goose Citron$7.13
- Grey Goose Orange$7.13
- Grey Goose Pear$7.13
- Ketel Cucmber$7.13
- Ketel One$7.13
- Ketel Peach$7.13
- Ketel Rose$7.13
- Mafia Sauce$6.75
- Pink Whitney$6.75
- Pinnacle Cake$6.75
- Pinnacle Grape$6.75
- Pinnacle Grapefruit$6.75
- Pinnacle Kiwi Strawberry$6.75
- Pinnacle Orange$6.75
- Pinnacle Tropical Punch$6.75
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.75
- Skyy Blood Orange$6.75
- Skyy Cherry$6.75
- Skyy Pineapple$6.75
- Skyy Vodka$6.75
- Skyy Watermelon$6.75
- Smirnoff Blueberry$6.75
- Smirnoff Orange$6.75
- Smirnoff Peppermint$6.75
- Smirnoff Raspberry$6.75
- Smirnoff Ruby Red$6.75
- Smirnoff Vodka$6.75
- Stoli Vanilla$6.75
- Three Olives Espresso$7.13
- Tito's$7.13
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Well Whiskey$4.75
- Well Bourbon$4.75
- Angels Envy$9.75
- Basil Hayden$9.75
- Basil Hayden 10yr$9.75
- Black Velvet$6.75
- Buffalo Trace$9.75
- Bulleit Bourbon$7.13
- Bulleit Rye$8.50
- Canadian Club$6.75
- Cooperstown A. Doubleday$8.50
- Cooperstown Canton$8.50
- Crown Apple$6.75
- Crown Peach$6.75
- Crown Royal$6.75
- Crown Vanilla$6.75
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$9.75
- Fireball$6.21
- Four Roses Yellow$7.13
- Jack Apple$6.75
- Jack Daniels$6.75
- Jack Fire$6.75
- Jack Honey$6.75
- Jameson$6.75
- Jameson Black Barrel$7.13
- Jameson Caskmates IPA$7.13
- Jameson Caskmates Stout$7.13
- Jameson Orange$6.75
- Jeffersons Very Small Batch$9.75
- Jim Beam$6.75
- Knob Creek 9yr$8.50
- Knob Creek Rye$8.50
- Makers Mark$7.13
- Michters Small Batch Rye$8.50
- Old Grand Dad$6.75
- Red Stag$6.75
- Russels Reserve 10yr Bourbon$8.50
- Seagrams 7$6.75
- Seagrams VO$6.75
- Skrewball$6.21
- Slane$6.75
- Southern Tier Pumking Whiskey$6.21
- Templeton 4yr Rye$9.75
- Tullamore Dew$7.13
- Woodford Reserve$8.50
Bottled Beer
- 12 Gates Rocket Arm$7.50
- 1911 Cider$7.00
- Abita Purple Haze$5.06
- Allagash White$6.75
- Angry Orchard$5.06
- Athletic Run Wild$5.50
- Ayinger Celebrator$5.06
- Blue Toad Black Cherry$6.50
- Bud Light$4.37
- Budweiser$4.37
- CBW Let's Go Pils$5.00
- Clarksburg Cider$6.00
- Coors Light$4.37
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Delirium Red$9.00
- Edmund Fitzgerald$5.00
- Equilibrium POG$7.50
- Heavy Seas Tropicannon$6.50
- Heineken$6.00
- High Noon Black Cherry$6.25
- High Noon Peach$6.25
- High Noon Pineapple$6.25
- Hoegarden$5.00
- Labatt Big Deal$5.25
- Labatt Blue$4.37
- Labatt Light$4.37
- Labatt NA$4.25
- Left Hand Milk Stout$6.00
- Mass Landing Gunner's Daughter$6.50
- Mich Ultra$4.37
- Miller Lite$4.37
- Minkey Boodle$7.50
- Modelo$5.06
- Molson$4.37
- Ommegang Three Philosophers$7.50
- Resurgence Tropical Staycation$7.00
- Resurgence WNY Lager$6.50
- Rusty Chain$5.06
- Shiner Bock$5.06
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$5.06
- Sloop Juice Bomb$5.50
- Southern Tier IPA$5.06
- Stella$5.06
- Thin Man Certified Squid$7.50
- Trappistes Rochefort 10$9.00
- Truly Wild Berry$5.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- Wells Banana Bread$6.00
- White Claw Mango$6.25
- Woodcock Niagara Lager$6.00
- Yuengling$4.37
- KCBC Summer Camp$7.00
- Gaffel Kolsch$6.00
- Happy Dad$6.00
- Prison City Welcome to the Party$7.50
- Veil Master Shredder$7.50
- Foam Experimental Jet Set$7.50
- Industrial Arts Wrench$7.50
16oz Drafts
- 13oz Big Ditch Strawberry Vison$6.50
- 16oz Fat Heads Head Hunter$6.50
- 16oz Blue Moon$5.50
- 16oz CBW The Whale Brown Ale$6.50
- 16oz Coors Light$4.25
- 16oz EBC Blueberry$6.50
- 16oz Great Lakes Conways$6.50
- 16oz Hayburner$6.50
- 16oz IA Pocket Wrench$6.50
- 16oz Kona Big Wave$6.50
- 16oz Labatt Light$4.25
- 16oz Molson$4.25
- 16oz Froth czech lager$6.50
- 16oz Prison City$6.50
- 16oz Sam Seasonal$6.50
- 16oz Shiner Holiday Cheer$6.50
- 16oz Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout$6.50
- 16oz Ultra$4.25
- 16oz Woodcock Stiff Mitten$6.50
- 20oz Black & Tan$7.50
- 20oz Guinness$6.75
- Flight$8.00
23oz Drafts
- 23oz Blue Moon$7.50
- 23oz CBW The Whale Brown Ale$8.50
- 23oz Coors Light$5.50
- 23oz EBC Blueberry$8.50
- 23oz Great Lakes Conways$8.50
- 23oz Kona Big Wave$8.50
- 23oz Labatt Light$5.50
- 23oz Molson$5.50
- 23oz Froth Czech Lager$8.25
- 23oz Sam Seasonal$8.50
- 23oz Shiner Holiday Cheer$8.50
- 23oz Ultra$5.50
- 23oz Woodcock Stiff Mitten$8.50
Draft Pitchers
- PIT Blue Moon$19.95
- PIT CBW The Whale Brown Ale$22.95
- PIT Coors$13.00
- PIT EBC Blueberry$22.95
- PIT Great Lakes Conways$22.95
- PIT Hayburner$22.95
- PIT Jai Alai$22.95
- PIT Kona Big Wave$22.95
- PIT Labatt Light$13.00
- PIT Mass Riot$22.95
- PIT Molson$13.00
- PIT Peroni$22.95
- PIT Sam Seasonal$22.95
- PIT Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout$22.95
- PIT Ultra$13.00
- PIT Woodcock Stiff Mitten$22.95
Scotch
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$6.21
- Mule on Fire$9.00
- Amherst Mule$9.00
- Bay Breeze$6.75
- Black Russian$6.75
- Bloody Mary$6.75
- Call Long Island$9.25
- Cosmopolitan$6.21
- Fuzzy Navel$6.21
- Gimlet$5.50
- Irish Coffee$6.75
- Madras$5.50
- Manhattan$6.75
- Margarita$6.75
- Martini$6.75
- NA Bloody Mary$4.75
- Old Fashioned$6.75
- Premium Long Island$12.00
- Rusty Nail$6.75
- Screwdriver$6.21
- Sea Breeze$6.75
- Sex on the Beach$6.75
- Tequila Sunrise$6.75
- Well Long Island$8.25
- Whiskey Sour$6.21
- White Russian$7.25
- Cran Razz Sour$8.00
- John Daly$6.75
- M - Cinnamon Toast Crunch$9.00
- M - Appletini$9.00
- M - Blueberry Lemon Drop$9.00
- M - Blueberry Cosmo$9.00
- M - Chocolate Martini$9.00
- M - Dirty Ketel$9.00
- M - Espresso$9.00
- M - Lemon Drop$9.00
- Paloma$8.00
- Peach Beach$8.00
- Pink Tea$7.00
- Poison Apple$8.50
- Rose Spritzer$8.00
- Starblast$8.00
- The Ronny$6.95
- Kentucky Mule$9.00
- Havana Mule$9.00
- Mexican Mule$9.00
- London Mule$9.00
Rose Wine
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- 7-up$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Loganberry$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Tonic$2.99
- Soda Water$2.99
- Cranberry$2.99
- Bottled Water$0.99
- Red Bull$3.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.00
- Ginger Beer$1.49
- Coke Can$1.49
- Cherry Coke Can$1.49
- Diet Coke Can$1.49
- Ginger Ale Can$1.49
- Lognaberry Can$1.49
- Orange Can$1.49
- Sprite Can$1.49
- Coke 2 Liter$2.99
- Coke Zero 2 Liter$2.99
- Diet Coke 2 Liter$2.99
- Orange 2 Liter$2.99
- Sprite 2 Liter$2.99
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Campari$6.75
- Amaretto$4.75
- Baileys$6.75
- Black Haus$6.75
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.75
- Chambord$7.13
- Blue Curacao$4.75
- Creme de Banana$4.75
- Creme de Menthe$4.75
- Creme de Cacao$4.75
- Disaronno$7.13
- Drambuie$7.13
- Frangelico$7.13
- Grand Marnier$7.13
- Jagermeister$6.75
- Kahlua$7.13
- Melon Schnapps$4.75
- Black Sambuca$6.75
- Peach Schnapps$4.75
- Rum Chata$6.75
- Rumpleminze$6.75
- Sambuca$6.75
- Sloe Gin$4.75
- Sour Apple$4.75
- Southern Comfort$6.75
- Triple Sec$4.75
Summer Drinks Menu
Featured Drinks
Skyy Vodka Splashers
Skyy Vodka Splashers $6.75 Choose your Vodka: Cherry, Blood Orange, Blueberry, Watermelonor Pineapple Choose your mixer: Water or Soda Water Choose your splasher: Cranberry Juice, Lemonade or Loganberry
- Peach Beach$8.00
Ketel One Peach, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice and Grenadine
- Starblast$8.00
Skyy Pineapple, OJ, soda and Grenadine
- Cranberry Raz Sour$8.00
Smirnoff Raspberry, Cranberry Juice, Sour and Grapefruit Mix
- Amherst Mule$9.00
Vodka, Ginger Beer andLime Juice
- Rose Spritzer$8.00
Rose Spritzer $8 Rose wine w/ Soda Water served over ice