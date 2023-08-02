Amici - Monroe 132 East Church Street
Appetizers
Starters
STARTERS - BASKET OF FRIES
Served with a choice of sauce.
STARTERS - MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with Amici Marinara.
STARTERS - CHICKEN FINGERS
Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
STARTERS - BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Served with tortilla chips.
STARTERS - CALAMARI
Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).
STARTERS - SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
STARTERS - HUMMUS
Served tortilla chips.
GAR CHEE MAR
BUFF GAR CHEE MAR
FRIED RAVIOLI
Salads
From the Garden
SMALL SALAD - AMICI CAESAR
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.
SMALL SALAD - MIXED GREENS
Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
SMALL SALAD - SMALL HOUSE
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.
SMALL SALAD - BLT WEDGE
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.
SMALL SALAD - PASTA SALAD
SMALL SALAD - SIMPLE CAESAR
LARGE SALAD - CHOPPED ANTIPASTO
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.
LARGE SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
LARGE SALAD - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.
LARGE SALAD - GEORGIA COBB
Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.
LARGE SALAD - HOUSE SALAD
Wings
WINGS-JUMBO 6
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
WINGS-JUMBO 12
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
WINGS-BONELESS 6
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
WINGS-BONELESS 12
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
SIDE OF FRIES
STARTERS - BASKET OF FRIES
Served with a choice of sauce.
Sandwiches
SANDWICHES - DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER
6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.
SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
SANDWICHES - HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.
SANDWICHES - CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.
SANDWICHES - BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (CHICKEN)
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
Pasta
PASTA - CHICKEN PARMESAN
Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.
PASTA - SPAGHETTI MARINARA
Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.
PASTA - TORTELLINI
Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.
PASTA - HOMEMADE ALFREDO
Made fresh to order.
BYO Pizza/Calzone
BYO Your Own Slice
BYO Small Pizza
BYO Large Pizza
BYO XL Pizza
BYO Calzone
Slice Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET SLICE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET SLICE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET SLICE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET SLICE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET SLICE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET SLICE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET SLICE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET SLICE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET SLICE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET SLICE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET SLICE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
S Gourmet Pizza
11 S Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
L Gourmet Pizza
14 L Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
XL Gourmet Pizza
16 XL Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Calzone Gourmet
GOURMET CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET CALZONE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET CALZONE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET CALZONE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET CALZONE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET CALZONE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET CALZONE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET CALZONE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET CALZONE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.