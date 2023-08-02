NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

POWERADE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

SWEET ARNOLD PALMER

$3.99

UNSWEET ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

Kid's Bev

$0.99

COFFEE

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

WATER

Appetizers

Starters

STARTERS - BASKET OF FRIES

$6.50

Served with a choice of sauce.

STARTERS - MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.50

Served with Amici Marinara.

STARTERS - CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

STARTERS - BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips.

STARTERS - CALAMARI

$12.00

Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).

STARTERS - SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

STARTERS - HUMMUS

$8.50

Served tortilla chips.

GAR CHEE MAR

$7.00

BUFF GAR CHEE MAR

$10.00

FRIED RAVIOLI

$9.00

Salads

From the Garden

SMALL SALAD - AMICI CAESAR

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.

SMALL SALAD - MIXED GREENS

$6.00

Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

SMALL SALAD - SMALL HOUSE

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.

SMALL SALAD - BLT WEDGE

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.

SMALL SALAD - PASTA SALAD

$4.50

SMALL SALAD - SIMPLE CAESAR

$4.00
LARGE SALAD - CHOPPED ANTIPASTO

$11.50

Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

LARGE SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN

$12.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

LARGE SALAD - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.

LARGE SALAD - GEORGIA COBB

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.

LARGE SALAD - HOUSE SALAD

$10.50

Soup

SOUP - SOUP DU JOUR (CTB)

$7.00

A bowl of our fresh daily selection. Ask your server!

SOUP - FRENCH ONION

$8.00

Sides

SIDE ITEMS

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.00

BASKET ONION RINGS

$8.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

EXTRA CELERY (5)

$1.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN (1)

$4.00

SIDE MEATBALLS (4)

$4.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN (2)

$4.00

SIDE BACON (2)

$2.00

Wings

$10.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

WINGS-JUMBO 12

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

WINGS-BONELESS 6

$8.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

WINGS-BONELESS 12

$14.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00
STARTERS - BASKET OF FRIES

$6.50

Served with a choice of sauce.

Sandwiches

SANDWICHES - DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.

SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.

SANDWICHES - HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.

SANDWICHES - CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$12.00

Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.

SANDWICHES - BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (CHICKEN)

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.

Pasta

PASTA - CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.50

Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.

PASTA - SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.

PASTA - TORTELLINI

$13.50

Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.

PASTA - HOMEMADE ALFREDO

$14.00

Made fresh to order.

BYO Pizza/Calzone

BYO Your Own Slice

CREATE YOUR OWN SLICE

$4.00

BYO Small Pizza

Create Your Own Small Pizza

$11.00

BYO Large Pizza

Create Your Own Large Pizza

$14.00

BYO XL Pizza

Create Your Own XL Pizza

$16.00

BYO Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

Slice Gourmet Pizza

GOURMET SLICE - BLONDE GREEK

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET SLICE - WOODSMAN

$6.50

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

GOURMET SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$6.50

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

GOURMET SLICE - BEEFEATER

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

GOURMET SLICE - GARDENIA

$6.50

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET SLICE - TUSCAN

$6.50

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET SLICE - MUAY THAI

$6.50

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

GOURMET SLICE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$6.50

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

GOURMET SLICE - ATHENIAN

$6.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

GOURMET SLICE - MARGHERITA

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

GOURMET SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.50

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

GOURMET SLICE - BBQ CHICKEN

$6.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

GOURMET SLICE - THE WORKS

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

S Gourmet Pizza

11 S Gourmet Pizza

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

L Gourmet Pizza

14 L Gourmet Pizza

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BLONDE GREEK

$23.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - WOODSMAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$23.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BEEFEATER

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - GARDENIA

$23.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - TUSCAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MUAY THAI

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$23.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - ATHENIAN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MARGHERITA

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - THE WORKS

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

XL Gourmet Pizza

16 XL Gourmet Pizza

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BLONDE GREEK

$26.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - WOODSMAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$26.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BEEFEATER

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - GARDENIA

$26.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - TUSCAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MUAY THAI

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$26.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - ATHENIAN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MARGHERITA

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$26.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - THE WORKS

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Calzone Gourmet

GOURMET CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET CALZONE - WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

GOURMET CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

GOURMET CALZONE - BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

GOURMET CALZONE - GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET CALZONE - TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET CALZONE - MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

GOURMET CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

GOURMET CALZONE - ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

GOURMET CALZONE - MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

GOURMET CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

GOURMET CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

GOURMET CALZONE - THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Kids

KID - CHEESE SLICE

$3.50

KID - SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$6.00

KID - PARMESAN & BUTTER

$6.00

KID - GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KID - CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KID - BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

KID - BASKET OF FRIES

$4.00

KID - SALAD

$4.00

Desserts

DESSERT - TRADITIONAL CANNOLI

$7.00

DESSERT - FRIED DOUGH BITES

$7.00

DESSERT - TOFFEE BUTTER CAKE

$7.00

DESSERT - NY CHEESECAKE

$7.00