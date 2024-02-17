Amici Covington - College Ave Amici Covington - College Ave
From the Garden
- AMICI CAESAR$7.00
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.
- MIXED GREENS$6.00
Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
- SMALL HOUSE$6.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.
- BLT WEDGE$7.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.
- CHOPPED ANTIPASTO$11.50
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR$12.50
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.
- GEORGIA COBB$12.50
Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.
Wings
- JUMBO WINGS 6$10.50
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- JUMBO WINGS 12$16.50
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- BONELESS 6$8.50
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- BONELESS 12$14.50
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Sandwiches
- DOUBLE STACKED CHEESEBURGER$12.00
6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
- HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB$12.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.
- CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB$12.00
Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB$12.00
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
- STEAK PHILLY$12.00
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
- CHICKEN PHILLY$12.00
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
Pasta
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$14.50
Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.
- SPAGHETTI MARINARA$11.00
Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.
- TORTELLINI$13.50
Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$14.00
Made fresh to order.
Slice Gourmet Pizza
- SLICE - BLONDE GREEK$6.50
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- SLICE - WOODSMAN$6.50
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN$6.50
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- SLICE - BEEFEATER$6.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- SLICE - GARDENIA$6.50
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- SLICE - TUSCAN$6.50
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- SLICE - MUAY THAI$6.50
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- SLICE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$6.50
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- SLICE - ATHENIAN$6.50
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- SLICE - MARGHERITA$6.50
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN$6.50
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- SLICE - BBQ CHICKEN$6.50
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- SLICE - THE WORKS$6.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Create Your Own
CYO Slice
CYO Small Pizza
CYO Large Pizza
CYO XL Pizza
CYO Calzone
11" SM Gourmet
11 SM Gourmet Pizza
- 11" BLONDE GREEK$16.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- 11" WOODSMAN$16.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- 11" SUMMER IN TURIN$16.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- 11" BEEFEATER$16.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- 11" GARDENIA$16.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 11" TUSCAN$16.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 11" MUAY THAI$16.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- 11" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$16.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- 11" ATHENIAN$16.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- 11" MARGHERITA$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- 11" BUFFALO CHICKEN$16.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- 11" BBQ CHICKEN$16.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- 11" THE WORKS$16.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 11" SM Gourmet Half and Half$16.00
14" LG Gourmet Pizza
14" LG Gourmet
- 14" BLONDE GREEK$23.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- 14" WOODSMAN$23.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- 14" SUMMER IN TURIN$23.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- 14" BEEFEATER$23.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- 14" GARDENIA$23.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 14" TUSCAN$23.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 14" MUAY THAI$23.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- 14" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$23.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- 14" ATHENIAN$23.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- 14" MARGHERITA$23.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- 14" BUFFALO CHICKEN$23.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- 14" BBQ CHICKEN$23.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- 14" THE WORKS$23.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 14" LG - Gourmet Half and Half$23.00
16" XL Gourmet Pizza
16" XL Gourmet
- 16" BLONDE GREEK$26.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- 16" WOODSMAN$26.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- 16" SUMMER IN TURIN$26.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- 16" BEEFEATER$26.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- 16" GARDENIA$26.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 16" TUSCAN$26.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 16" MUAY THAI$26.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- 16" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$26.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- 16" ATHENIAN$26.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- 16" MARGHERITA$26.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- 16" BUFFALO CHICKEN$26.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- 16" BBQ CHICKEN$26.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- 16" THE WORKS$26.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 16" XL Gourmet Half and Half$26.00
Calzone Gourmet
- CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK$16.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- CALZONE - WOODSMAN$16.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN$16.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- CALZONE - BEEFEATER$16.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- CALZONE - GARDENIA$16.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- CALZONE - TUSCAN$16.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- CALZONE - MUAY THAI$16.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$16.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- CALZONE - ATHENIAN$16.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- CALZONE - MARGHERITA$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN$16.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN$16.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- CALZONE - THE WORKS$16.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.