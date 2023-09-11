Amici Milledgeville 101 West Hancock
NA Beverages
Water
Apple Juice
Cherry Coke
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade N/A
Sweet Arnold
Sweet Tea
Tonic Water
Unsweet Arnold
Unsweet Tea
Starters
Basket of Fries
Served with a choice of sauce.
Side Of Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Amici Marinara.
Chicken Fingers
Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
Calamari
Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
Hummus
Served tortilla chips.
Buffalo Roll Ups
Buffalo Gar Chee Mar
Side Loaded Fries
Basket Loaded Fries
Fried Art Hearts
Pita Bread Basket
Salads
Amici Caesar
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.
Mixed Greens
Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
Small House
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.
BLT Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.
Chopped Antipasto
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.
Georgia Cobb
Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.
Wings
6 Jumbo Wings
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
12 Jumbo Wings
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
6 Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
12 Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Sandwiches
Double-Stacked Cheeseburger
6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
Honey Mustard Chicken Sub
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
Steak Philly Sub
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
Chicken Philly Sub
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
Georgia Bird Wrap
Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.
Homemade Alfredo
Made fresh to order.
Spaghetti Marinara
Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.
Tortellini
Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.
Slice Gourmet Pizza
Slice Blonde Greek
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
Slice Woodsman
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
Slice Summer In Turin
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
Slice Beefeater
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
Slice Gardenia
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Slice Tuscan
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Slice Muay Thai
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
Slice Pineapple Express
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
Slice Athenian
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
Slice Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
Slice Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Slice BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
Slice The Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Create Your Own
CYO Slice
CYO Small Pizza
CYO Large Pizza
CYO XL Pizza
CYO Calzone
SM Gourmet Pizza
Small Gourmet Pizza
Small Blonde Greek
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
Small Woodsman
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
Small Summer In Turin
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
Small Beefeater
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
Small Gardenia
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Small Tuscan
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Small Muay Thai
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
Small Pineapple Express
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
Small Athenian
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
Small Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Small BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
Small The Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
LRG Gourmet Pizza
LRG Blonde Greek
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
LRG Woodsman
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
LRG Summer In Turin
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
LRG Beefeater
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
LRG Gardenia
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
LRG Tuscan
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
LRG Muay Thai
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
LRG Pineapple Express
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
LRG Athenian
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
LRG Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
LRG Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
LRG BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
LRG The Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
XL Gourmet Pizza
XL Blonde Greek
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
XL Woodsman
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
XL Summer In Turin
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
XL Beefeater
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
XL Gardenia
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
XL Tuscan
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
XL Muay Thai
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
XL Pineapple Express
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
XL Athenian
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
XL Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
XL Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
XL BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
XL The Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Calzone Gourmet
Cal Blonde Greek
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
Cal Woodsman
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
Cal Summer In Turin
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
Cal Beefeater
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
Cal Gardenia
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Cal Tuscan
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Cal Muay Thai
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
Cal Pineapple Express
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
Cal Athenian
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
Cal Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
Cal Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Cal BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
Cal The Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.