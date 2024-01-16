Amici's Italian Kitchen 3502 Sixes rd STE:112
Full Menu
Appetizer
- (3) Garlic Knots$3.99
3 pieces
- (6) Garlic Knots$5.99
6 pieces. Homemade bread in garlic, olive oil, Italian seasoning, and Romano cheese
- Baguette$5.50
- Bruschetta$6.99
Lightly toasted Italian bread topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil
- Caprese$8.99
Fresh-made mozzarella sliced with fresh tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and balsamic
- Fried Artichoke Hearts with Marinara Sauce$7.99
- Large Fry$4.50
- Small Fry$3.50
- Meatballs$7.99
3 pieces. Beef, pork, and veal homemade like grandma's
- Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce$8.99
- Mussels White$10.99
Mussel in a white wine, lemon, butter, and garlic sauce
- Rice Ball$3.50
- Sausage App$7.99
- Sausage Roll$6.99
Italian sausage rolled in dough and deep fried
- Appetizer of the Day$6.99
- Garlic Bread$5.99
- Garlic Bread Cheese$6.99
- Pepperoni Roll$5.99
- Broccoli Roll$5.99
Soups & Salads
- Caesar$9.99
Classic Caesar with red onions, bacon, and cherry tomatoes
- Antipasto Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, olives, black olives, cheese, peppers, and mixed Italian meats with Italian dressing
- Creamy Tomato Basil$5.50
Our homemade creamy tomato basil soup made from fresh tomatoes
- Arugula Salad$9.99
Arugula lettuce mixed with pine nuts, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan cheese with lemon olive oil dressing
- House Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, peppers, cheese, and Italian dressing
- Soup of the Day$6.50
Seasonal
Pastas
- Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$9.99
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$14.99
Served with our homemade marinara sauce and our homemade meatball
- Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil$12.99
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$13.99
- Rigatoni Ala Vodka with Hot Sausage$14.99
Rigatoni pasta in a creamy pink sauce with hot Italian sausage
- Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Rigatoni pasta served in our creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken
- Tortellini Alla Pan$16.99
Tortellini in alfredo sauce, peas, and ham
- Ravioli$14.99
Homemade cheese ravioli in sauce
- Pasta Special of the Day
- Gluten Free$5.00
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Thin cut ribeye steak grilled with peppers, onions, and American cheese on hoagie roll
- Meatball Parm Sandwich$10.99
Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Italian sausage with sautéed peppers & onions
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.99
Fried chicken in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$9.99
Breaded eggplant with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Sausage Parm Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Italian sausage with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella
- Newark N.J. Italian Hot Dog$10.99
Deep-fried hot dog with fried peppers, onions, and potatoes
- Veggie$11.99
Peppers, onion, mushroom, tomato, cheese
- Chips$1.50
Entrées
- Baked Ziti$14.99
Pasta mixed with ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara then baked
- Homemade Manicotti$12.99
Tubed shaped pasta filled with ricotta and baked in a tomato sauce
- Stuffed Shell Ricotta$12.99
Stuffed shells with three-cheese ricotta filing and marinara sauce
- Lasagna$14.99
Layered with 3 cheeses, tomato sauce, and beef
- Chicken Parm Dinner$16.99
Breaded chicken baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served over pasta
- Eggplant Parm Dinner$15.99
Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with pasta
- Chicken Francese$16.99
Chicken breast sautéed in a light batter and topped with a creamy lemon sauce with pasta
- Chicken Marsala$16.99
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in a masala wine sauce with pasta
Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Gluten Free
Specialty Pizzas
14" Specialty Pizzas
- Large 14" Meatlovers$19.99
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, and bacon
- Large 14" Veggie Pie$19.99
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, and black olives
- Large 14" White Pizza$16.99
A 3-cheese blend with ricotta, garlic, and basil
- Large 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch
- Large 14" Margherita$19.99
Fresh marinara, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
- Large 14" Trenton N.J. Tomato Pie$14.99
- Large 14" Vodka Sauce$16.99
- Large 14" The Works$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, pepper, onions, and mushrooms
- Large 14" Philly Pizza$19.99
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, and steak
16" Specialty Pizzas
- Extra Large 16" Meatlovers$20.99
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, and bacon
- Extra Large 16" Veggie Pie$20.99
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, and black olives
- Extra Large 16" White Pizza$17.99
A 3-cheese blend with ricotta, garlic, and basil
- Extra Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch
- Extra Large 16" Margherita$20.99
Fresh marinara, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
- Extra Large 16" Trenton N.J. Tomato Pie$15.99
- Extra Large 16" Vodka Sauce$17.99
- Extra Large 16" The Works$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, pepper, onions, and mushrooms
- Extra Large 16" Philly Pizza$20.99
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, and steak
18" Specialty Pizzas
- Giant 18" Meatlovers$22.99
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, and bacon
- Giant 18" Veggie Pie$22.99
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, and black olives
- Giant 18" White Pizza$19.99
A 3-cheese blend with ricotta, garlic, and basil
- Giant 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch
- Giant 18" Margherita$22.99
Fresh marinara, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
- Giant 18" Trenton N.J. Tomato Pie$17.99
- Giant 18" Vodka Sauce$19.99
- Giant 18" The Works$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, pepper, onions, and mushrooms
- Giant 18" Philly Pizza$22.99
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, and steak