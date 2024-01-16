Amici - Fayetteville 355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110
NA Beverages
Starters
- BASKET OF FRIES$8.00
Served with a choice of sauce.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
Served with Amici Marinara.
- CHICKEN FINGERS$11.00
Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$11.00
Served with tortilla chips.
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
- HUMMUS$9.00
Served tortilla chips.
- ARTICHOKE HEARTS$13.00
From the Garden
- CAESAR$8.50
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.
- MIXED GREENS$7.00
Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
- SMALL HOUSE$7.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.
- BLT WEDGE$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.
- CHOPPED ANTIPASTO$13.50
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.
- CRISPY CHICKEN$13.50
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR$13.50
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.
- GEORGIA COBB$14.50
Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.
- LARGE HOUSE$10.00
Wings
- WINGS 6$12.00
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- WINGS 12$18.00
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- BONELESS 6$9.00
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- BONELESS 12$15.00
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- SIDE OF FRIES$4.00
Sandwiches
- DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER$13.50
6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
- HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB$13.50
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.
- CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB$14.00
Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB$13.50
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
- PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)$13.50
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
- PHILLY CHEESE SUB (CHICKEN)$13.50
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
Pasta
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$17.00
Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.
- SPAGHETTI MARINARA$12.00
Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.
- TORTELLINI$15.00
Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$15.00
Made fresh to order.
Create Your Own
CYO Slice
CYO Small Pizza
CYO Large Pizza
CYO XL Pizza
CYO Calzone
Slice Gourmet Pizza
- SLICE - BLONDE GREEK$7.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- SLICE - WOODSMAN$7.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN$7.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- SLICE - BEEFEATER$7.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- SLICE - GARDENIA$7.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- SLICE - TUSCAN$7.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- SLICE - MUAY THAI$7.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- SLICE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$7.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- SLICE - ATHENIAN$7.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- SLICE - MARGHERITA$7.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN$7.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- SLICE - BBQ CHICKEN$7.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- SLICE - THE WORKS$7.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
11" SM Gourmet
11 S Gourmet Pizza
- 11" SM - BLONDE GREEK$17.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- 11" SM - WOODSMAN$17.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- 11" SM - SUMMER IN TURIN$17.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- 11" SM - BEEFEATER$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- 11" SM - GARDENIA$17.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 11" SM - TUSCAN$17.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 11" SM - MUAY THAI$17.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- 11" SM - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$17.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- 11" SM - ATHENIAN$17.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- 11" SM - MARGHERITA$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- 11" SM - BUFFALO CHICKEN$17.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- 11" SM - BBQ CHICKEN$17.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- 11" SM - THE WORKS$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
14" L Gourmet Pizza
14" LG Gourmet
- 14" LG - BLONDE GREEK$25.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- 14" LG - WOODSMAN$25.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- 14" LG - SUMMER IN TURIN$25.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- 14" LG - BEEFEATER$25.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- 14" LG - GARDENIA$25.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 14" LG - TUSCAN$25.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 14" LG - MUAY THAI$25.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- 14" LG - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$25.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- 14" LG - ATHENIAN$25.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- 14" LG - MARGHERITA$25.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- 14" LG - BUFFALO CHICKEN$25.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- 14" LG - BBQ CHICKEN$25.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- 14" LG - THE WORKS$25.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
16" XL Gourmet Pizza
16" XL Gourmet
- 16" XL - BLONDE GREEK$28.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- 16" XL - WOODSMAN$28.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- 16" XL - SUMMER IN TURIN$28.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- 16" XL - BEEFEATER$28.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- 16" XL - GARDENIA$28.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 16" XL - TUSCAN$28.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- 16" XL - MUAY THAI$28.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- 16" XL - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$28.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- 16" XL - ATHENIAN$28.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- 16" XL - MARGHERITA$28.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- 16" XL - BUFFALO CHICKEN$28.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- 16" XL - BBQ CHICKEN$28.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- 16" XL - THE WORKS$28.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Calzone Gourmet
- CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK$17.00
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
- CALZONE - WOODSMAN$17.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
- CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN$17.00
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
- CALZONE - BEEFEATER$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
- CALZONE - GARDENIA$17.00
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- CALZONE - TUSCAN$17.00
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
- CALZONE - MUAY THAI$17.00
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
- CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$17.00
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
- CALZONE - ATHENIAN$17.00
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
- CALZONE - MARGHERITA$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
- CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN$17.00
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN$17.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
- CALZONE - THE WORKS$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Extras
SIDES AND EXTRAS
- EXTRA - RANCH$1.00
- EXTRA - BLUE CHEESE DRESSING$1.00
- EXTRA - HONEY MUSTARD$1.00
- EXTRA - THOUSAND ISLAND$1.00
- EXTRA - BBQ RANCH$1.00
- EXTRA - TOMATO BASIL VINAIGRETTE$1.00
- EXTRA - CAESAR$1.00
- EXTRA - CREAMY ITALIAN$1.00
- EXTRA - HOUSE VINAIGRETTE$1.00
- EXTRA - X$1.00
- EXTRA - XX$1.00
- EXTRA - XXX$1.00
- EXTRA - HONEY X$1.00
- EXTRA - HONEY XX$1.00
- EXTRA - HONEY XXX$1.00
- EXTRA - BBQ$1.00
- Honey BBQ$1.00
- EXTRA - HONEY$1.00
- EXTRA - LEMON PEPPER$1.00
- EXTRA - SWEET CHILI$1.00
- EXTRA - GRILLED CHICKEN$4.00
- EXTRA - FRIED CHICKEN$4.00
- EXTRA - MEATBALLS$4.00
- PASTA SALAD SIDE$5.00
- MARINARA SAUCE 4 OZ$1.00
- PIE BREAD SLICE$0.50
- WHOLE PIE BREAD$2.00
- EXTRA CELERY (8 Count)$1.50