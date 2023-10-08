Amico's Pizza 7446 Derry Street
Appetizers
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms
Bruschetta
Our fresh homemade roll is toasted and topped with our delicious bruschetta.
Cheese Fries
Crispy straightcut fries topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Tenders w/FF
Served with french fries.
French Fries
Crispy straightcut fries.
Garlic Knots
Seasoned buttery homemade bread knots topped with our seasonings and served with a side of marinara.
Loaded Fries
Crispy straightcut fries topped with mozzarella cheese & bacon.
Mozzarella Sticks (6 pcs)
Served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Pepperoni Bites (6 pcs)
Seasonsed rolls filled with pepperoni & served with a cup of marinara.
Pesto Garlic Knots
Seasonsed pesto butter bread knots topped with our seasonings and served with a side of marinara.
Salads
Tossed Salad
Romaine, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers.
Greek Salad
Our tossed salad with feta cheese & black olives.
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Romaine, strawberries, mandarins, grapes, pecans & feta cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine & parmesean cheese.
Chef Salad
Our tossed salad with ham, salami, turkey & mozzarella cheese.
Tuna Salad
Our tossed salad with our homeade tuna & mozzarella cheese.
Steak Salad
Our tossed salad with steak & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken & parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad with grilled or crispy chicken.
Side Tossed Salad
Romaine, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine & parmesean cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
CRISPY Chicken Salad
CRISPY Buffalo Chicken Salad
CRISPY Chicken Caesar Salad
Cold Subs
Cheese
Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Ham & Cheese
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, provolone, lettuce tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Turkey, ham, provolone, lettuce tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Italian Special
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Capicola & Cheese
Capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Salami & Cheese
Salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Tuna & Cheese
Tuna, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Hot Subs
Steak
Steak, onions, & sauce.
Cheesesteak
Steak, onions, sauce & mozzarella.
Cheesesteak Special
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella.
California Cheesesteak
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
Hamburger
Burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Cheeseburger
Burger with cheese lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Burger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, onions, sauce & mozzarella.
Chicken Cheesesteak Special
Chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella.
California Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken, onions, buffalo sauce & mayo.
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs, sauce & mozzarella,
Sausage Parmigiana
Italian sausage, sauce & mozzarella.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken with sauce & mozzarella.
Fish Sub
Breaded haddock, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
Grilled Veggie Sub
Grilled broccoli, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella.
Calzone
Stromboli
MD Ham & Cheese BOLI
Ham & mozzarella.
LG Ham & Cheese BOLI
Ham & mozzarella.
MD Italian BOLI
Ham, salami, pepperoni & mozzarella.
LG Italian BOLI
Ham, salami, pepperoni & mozzarella.
MD Deluxe BOLI
Pepperoni. mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers & mozzarella.
LG Deluxe BOLI
Pepperoni. mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers & mozzarella.
MD Meat BOLI
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon & mozzarella.
LG Meat BOLI
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon & mozzarella.
MD Veggie BOLI
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & mozzarella.
LG Veggie BOLI
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & mozzarella.
MD Cheesesteak BOLI
Steak & mozzarella.
LG Cheesesteak BOLI
Steak & mozzarella.
MD Cheesesteak Special BOLI
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & mozzarella.
LG Cheesesteak Special BOLI
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & mozzarella.
MD Chicken BOLI
Chicken & mozzarella. Also available with Buffalo or BBQ sauce.
LG Chicken BOLI
Chicken & mozzarella. Also available with Buffalo or BBQ sauce.
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch BOLI
Chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella.
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch BOLI
Chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella.
MD BBQ Chicken BOLI
LG BBQ Chicken BOLI
MD Buffalo Chicken BOLI
LG Buffalo Chicken BOLI
MD HCP BOLI
LG HPC BOLI
MD Pepperoni BOLI
LG Pepperoni BOLI
Wraps
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes.
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.
Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, pepperoni, american cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing.
Cheesesteak Wrap
Steak, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Chicken, american cheese, letuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
Chicken Buffalo Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce & choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
CRISPY Chicken Wrap
Buffalo CRISPY Chicken Wrap
CRISPY Chicken Caesar Wrap
Desserts
Everyday Specials
Middleswarth Chips
Football Specials
PIZZA
Small Pizza
SM Plain Cheese
SM Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives & sauce & mozzarella.
SM Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon, sauce & mozzarella.
SM Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sauce & mozzarella.
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, sauce & mozzarella.
SM Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, sauce & mozzarella.
SM Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sauce & olive oil.
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese or ranch, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella.
SM Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, sauce & mozzarella.
SM Cheesesteak Special Pizza
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
SM White Pizza
Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella.
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Medium Pizza
MD Plain Cheese
MD Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives & sauce & mozzarella.
MD Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon, sauce & mozzarella.
MD Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sauce & mozzarella.
MD Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, sauce & mozzarella.
MD Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, sauce & mozzarella.
MD Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sauce & olive oil.
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese or ranch, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
MD BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella.
MD Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, sauce & mozzarella.
MD Cheesesteak Special Pizza
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
MD White Pizza
Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella.
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Large Pizza
LG Plain Cheese
LG Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives & sauce & mozzarella.
LG Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sauce & mozzarella.
LG Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon, sauce & mozzarella.
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, sauce & mozzarella.
LG Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, sauce & mozzarella.
LG Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sauce & olive oil.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese or ranch, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella.
LG Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, sauce & mozzarella.
LG Cheesesteak Special Pizza
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
LG White Pizza
Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella.