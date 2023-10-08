MENU

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Bruschetta

$5.50

Our fresh homemade roll is toasted and topped with our delicious bruschetta.

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Crispy straightcut fries topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Tenders w/FF

$6.75

Served with french fries.

French Fries

$3.50

Crispy straightcut fries.

Garlic Knots

$3.00+

Seasoned buttery homemade bread knots topped with our seasonings and served with a side of marinara.

Loaded Fries

$5.50

Crispy straightcut fries topped with mozzarella cheese & bacon.

Mozzarella Sticks (6 pcs)

$6.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.50
Pepperoni Bites (6 pcs)

$5.50

Seasonsed rolls filled with pepperoni & served with a cup of marinara.

Pesto Garlic Knots

$4.00+

Seasonsed pesto butter bread knots topped with our seasonings and served with a side of marinara.

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Romaine, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers.

Greek Salad

$7.99

Our tossed salad with feta cheese & black olives.

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$6.99

Romaine, strawberries, mandarins, grapes, pecans & feta cheese.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine & parmesean cheese.

Chef Salad

$9.00

Our tossed salad with ham, salami, turkey & mozzarella cheese.

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Our tossed salad with our homeade tuna & mozzarella cheese.

Steak Salad

$9.00

Our tossed salad with steak & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, grilled chicken & parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Our tossed salad with grilled or crispy chicken.

Side Tossed Salad

$3.99

Romaine, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine & parmesean cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

CRISPY Chicken Salad

$9.00

CRISPY Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

CRISPY Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Wings

Dozen Wings

$12.00

Half Dozen Wings

$6.00

Cold Subs

Cheese

$5.50+

Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Ham & Cheese

$5.50+

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Turkey & Cheese

$5.50+

Turkey, provolone, lettuce tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$5.50+

Turkey, ham, provolone, lettuce tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Italian

$5.50+

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Italian Special

$5.50+

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Capicola & Cheese

$5.50+

Capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Salami & Cheese

$5.50+

Salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Tuna & Cheese

$5.50+

Tuna, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Hot Subs

Steak

$5.50+

Steak, onions, & sauce.

Cheesesteak

$5.50+

Steak, onions, sauce & mozzarella.

Cheesesteak Special

$5.99+

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella.

California Cheesesteak

$5.50+

Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

Hamburger

$5.50+

Burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Cheeseburger

$5.50+

Burger with cheese lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00+

Burger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & oregano.

BLT

$5.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.50+

Chicken, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.50+

Chicken, onions, sauce & mozzarella.

Chicken Cheesesteak Special

$5.99+

Chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella.

California Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.50+

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.50+

Chicken, onions, buffalo sauce & mayo.

Meatball Parmigiana

$5.99+

Meatballs, sauce & mozzarella,

Sausage Parmigiana

$5.99+

Italian sausage, sauce & mozzarella.

Chicken Parmigiana

$5.99+

Breaded chicken with sauce & mozzarella.

Fish Sub

$5.50+

Breaded haddock, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

Grilled Veggie Sub

$5.99+

Grilled broccoli, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella.

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$7.00

Riccotta cheese & mozzarella.

Pepperoni Calzone

$7.50

Pepperoni, ricotta cheese & mozzarella.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$7.50

Ham, ricotta cheese & mozzarella.

Steak Calzone

$7.50

Steak, ricotta cheese & mozzarella.

Chicken Calzone

$7.50

Chicken, ricotta cheese, mozzarella.

Stromboli

MD Ham & Cheese BOLI

$13.50

Ham & mozzarella.

LG Ham & Cheese BOLI

$15.50

Ham & mozzarella.

MD Italian BOLI

$14.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni & mozzarella.

LG Italian BOLI

$16.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni & mozzarella.

MD Deluxe BOLI

$15.50

Pepperoni. mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers & mozzarella.

LG Deluxe BOLI

$17.50

Pepperoni. mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers & mozzarella.

MD Meat BOLI

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon & mozzarella.

LG Meat BOLI

$16.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon & mozzarella.

MD Veggie BOLI

$14.50

Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & mozzarella.

LG Veggie BOLI

$16.50

Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & mozzarella.

MD Cheesesteak BOLI

$14.50

Steak & mozzarella.

LG Cheesesteak BOLI

$16.50

Steak & mozzarella.

MD Cheesesteak Special BOLI

$15.50

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & mozzarella.

LG Cheesesteak Special BOLI

$17.50

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & mozzarella.

MD Chicken BOLI

$14.50

Chicken & mozzarella. Also available with Buffalo or BBQ sauce.

LG Chicken BOLI

$16.50

Chicken & mozzarella. Also available with Buffalo or BBQ sauce.

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch BOLI

$15.50

Chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella.

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch BOLI

$17.50

Chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella.

MD BBQ Chicken BOLI

$14.50

LG BBQ Chicken BOLI

$16.50

MD Buffalo Chicken BOLI

$14.50

LG Buffalo Chicken BOLI

$16.50

MD HCP BOLI

$14.50

LG HPC BOLI

$16.50

MD Pepperoni BOLI

$13.50

LG Pepperoni BOLI

$15.50

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$7.99

Tuna, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$7.99

Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.

Italian Wrap

$7.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, american cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing.

Cheesesteak Wrap

$7.99

Steak, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, american cheese, letuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$7.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce & choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

CRISPY Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo CRISPY Chicken Wrap

$7.99

CRISPY Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Fried cannoli shell with creamy sweet ricotta filling with a chocolate drizzle on top.

Everyday Specials

2 LG Cheese Pizzas

$19.99

2 LG 1 Topping Pizzas

$25.99

Middleswarth Chips

Small Bag

$0.99

Medium Bag

$1.99

Large Bag

$4.99

Football Specials

XL PIZZA COMBO

$31.99

3 Pizza Breads

$8.99

18 Pepperoni Bites

$12.99

PIZZA

Small Pizza

SM Plain Cheese

$9.00
SM Special Pizza

$15.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives & sauce & mozzarella.

SM Meat Pizza

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon, sauce & mozzarella.

SM Veggie Pizza

$13.50

Broccoli, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sauce & mozzarella.

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

Ham, pineapple, sauce & mozzarella.

SM Taco Pizza

$13.50

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, sauce & mozzarella.

SM Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sauce & olive oil.

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, bleu cheese or ranch, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella.

SM Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.00

Steak, sauce & mozzarella.

SM Cheesesteak Special Pizza

$15.50

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

SM White Pizza

$11.00

Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella.

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

Medium Pizza

MD Plain Cheese

$10.00

MD Special Pizza

$17.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives & sauce & mozzarella.

MD Meat Pizza

$17.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon, sauce & mozzarella.

MD Veggie Pizza

$15.50

Broccoli, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sauce & mozzarella.

MD Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Ham, pineapple, sauce & mozzarella.

MD Taco Pizza

$15.50

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, sauce & mozzarella.

MD Margherita Pizza

$15.50

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sauce & olive oil.

MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Chicken, bleu cheese or ranch, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.

MD BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella.

MD Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.50

Steak, sauce & mozzarella.

MD Cheesesteak Special Pizza

$17.50

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

MD White Pizza

$12.00

Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella.

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.50

Large Pizza

LG Plain Cheese

$12.00

LG Special Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives & sauce & mozzarella.

LG Veggie Pizza

$17.50

Broccoli, spinach, onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sauce & mozzarella.

LG Meat Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon, sauce & mozzarella.

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Ham, pineapple, sauce & mozzarella.

LG Taco Pizza

$17.50

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, sauce & mozzarella.

LG Margherita Pizza

$17.50

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sauce & olive oil.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Chicken, bleu cheese or ranch, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella.

LG Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.50

Steak, sauce & mozzarella.

LG Cheesesteak Special Pizza

$19.50

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

LG White Pizza

$14.00

Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella.

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.50

Pizza Slices

Plain Slice

$2.00

Specialty Slice

$3.85

Sicilian Slice

$2.25

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Plain Cheese

$15.99

Square thick crust pizza with mozzarella & sauce.

Sicilian Special

$23.99

Square thick crust pizza with pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives, sauce & mozzarella.

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Original

$15.99

Thin square pizza with mozzarella & sauce topped with fresh basil, spices & romano.

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$2.99

DRINKS

20oz Bottles

20oz BTL

$2.69

Tea

Gold Peak

$2.99

Glass Bottle

Mexican Glass Coke

$2.69

2 Liter Soda

Coke 2L

$3.50

Coke Zero 2L

$3.50

Diet Coke 2L

$3.50

Fanta Orange 2L

$3.50

Sprite 2L

$3.50

Fanta Pineapple 2L

$3.50

Fanta Orange 2L

$3.50

Water Bottle

Deer Park

$1.25

Can Soda

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Barq's Root Beer

$1.00

Juice

Motts Apple

$1.00

Minute Maid Orange

$2.19Out of stock

Sports Drink

Gatorade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50