Amos' Place - Stoltzfus Meats 14 Center Street
Lunch Menu
Soups
Salads
Build Your Own Salad
House Blend of Greens, Carrots, and your choice of Dressing and Toppings
Marinated Chicken Salad
House Blend of Greens, Carrots, your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Lemon Pepper Marinated Chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with our House Blend of Greens, Carrots, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
Smokey Pork and Apple Salad
House Blend of greens, Shredded Cheese, Apples, Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Ranch Dressing
Cobb Salad
House Blend of Greens. Avocado, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, and our House Cobb Dressing
Chef Salad
House Blend of Greens, Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of Dressing.
Cold Wraps
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, and Sun Dried Tomato Mayo on your choice of Wrap
Totally Turkey Wrap
Smoked Turkey and Honey Mustard Mayo on your choice of Wrap
Super Stoltzfus Wrap
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Sun Dried Tomato Mayo on your choice of Wrap
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on your choice of Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our Farmhouse Chicken Salad on your choice of Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Your choice of Veggies; add as many as you'd like!
Subs/Hoagies
8" Super Stoltzfus Sub
Freshly Sliced Turkey, Ham, and Bacon with our Home Made Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
12" Super Stoltzfus Sub
Freshly Sliced Turkey, Ham, and Bacon with our Home Made Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
8" Roast Beef Sub
12" Roast beef Sub
8" Turkey Sub
12" Turkey Sub
8" Ham Sub
12" Ham Sub
8" Italian Sub
Pepper Ham, Capicola, and Hard Salami
12" Italian Sub
Pepper Ham, Capicola, and Hard Salami
Burgers
Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Stoltzfus Sausage Sandwich
Our Own Country Sausage. Peppers, Onions, and Sauce upon request.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with BBQ Sauce
Ultimate Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork topped with Bacon, Coleslaw, and Chedder Cheese.
Smoked Bacon Cheddar Sausage Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Deep Fried breaded Haddock
Jumbo All Beef Hot Dog
Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Onions, and Sauerkraut upon request
Grilled Cheese
Hot Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch, and Chedder Cheese
Kickin' Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, and our Home Made Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
BBQ Beef Wrap
Roast Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, and Horseradish Sauce upon request
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Cheese Steak Wrap
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Steaks
8" Cheese Steak
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request
12" Cheese Steak
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request
8" Sausage Cheese Steak
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request
12" Sausage Cheese Steak
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request
8" Chicken Cheese Steak
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request
12" Chicken Cheese Steak
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request
Melts
Reuben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye
Rachel
Turkey, Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye
Ham and Swiss Melt
Old Fashioned Ham and Swiss Cheese on a toasted Roll
Twisted Turkey
Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Ranch, and Provolone Cheese on a grilled Pretzel Roll
Amos Super Melt
Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Blackberry Jam, our Home Made Jalapeño Aiolo on our Bakery's Cinnamon Swirl Bread
Pick Two
Broasted Chicken
Lunch a la Carte
Chicken Tenders 5 Peice
Served with BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Ketchup.
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Fried Cheese Curds
Battered Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese Cup
Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese Bowl
Side Macaroni Salad
Side Coleslaw
1 Potato Wedge
Potato Wedge Full
Bag of Chips
Grilled Chicken Breast
Stoltzfus BBQ Baked Beans Cup
Event Trays
Large Wrap Tray MEAL
Our Large Wrap Tray Meal is 12 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 20 people. The Meal option is served with 20 bags of chips, 20 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 20 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Medium Wrap Tray
Our Medium Wrap Tray is 9 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Medium Wrap Tray MEAL
Our Medium Wrap Tray Meal is 9 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. The Meal option is served with 15 bags of chips, 15 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 15 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Small Wrap Tray
Our Small Wrap Tray is 6 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Small Wrap Tray MEAL
Our Small Wrap Tray Meal is 6 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. The Meal option is served with 10 bags of chips, 10 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 10 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Large Sub Tray
Our Large Sub Tray is 12 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 20 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Large Sub Tray MEAL
Our Large Sub Tray Meal is 12 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 20 people. The Meal option is served with 20 bags of chips, 20 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 20 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Medium Sub Tray
Our Medium Sub Tray is 9 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Medium Sub Tray MEAL
Our Medium Sub Tray Meal is 9 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. The Meal option is served with 15 bags of chips, 15 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 15 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Small Sub Tray
Our Small Sub Tray is 6 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!
Small Sub Tray MEAL
Our Small Sub Tray Meal is 6 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. The Meal option is served with 10 bags of chips, 10 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 10 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!