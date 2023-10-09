Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch, and Chedder Cheese

Stoltzfus Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Our Own Country Sausage. Peppers, Onions, and Sauce upon request.

Pick Two

$9.79

Lunch Menu

Soups

Chicken Corn Noodle Soup Bowl

$5.99

Chicken Corn Noodle Soup Cup

$4.99

Soup du Jour Bowl

$5.99

Soup du Jour Cup

$4.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Quart

$9.49

Soup du Jour Quart

$9.99

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$7.99

House Blend of Greens, Carrots, and your choice of Dressing and Toppings

Marinated Chicken Salad

$9.99

House Blend of Greens, Carrots, your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Lemon Pepper Marinated Chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken with our House Blend of Greens, Carrots, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Smokey Pork and Apple Salad

$9.99

House Blend of greens, Shredded Cheese, Apples, Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.99

House Blend of Greens. Avocado, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, and our House Cobb Dressing

Chef Salad

$9.99

House Blend of Greens, Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheese, and your choice of Dressing.

Cold Wraps

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, and Sun Dried Tomato Mayo on your choice of Wrap

Totally Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Smoked Turkey and Honey Mustard Mayo on your choice of Wrap

Super Stoltzfus Wrap

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Sun Dried Tomato Mayo on your choice of Wrap

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on your choice of Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Our Farmhouse Chicken Salad on your choice of Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Your choice of Veggies; add as many as you'd like!

Subs/Hoagies

8" Super Stoltzfus Sub

$10.69

Freshly Sliced Turkey, Ham, and Bacon with our Home Made Sun Dried Tomato Mayo

12" Super Stoltzfus Sub

$12.69

Freshly Sliced Turkey, Ham, and Bacon with our Home Made Sun Dried Tomato Mayo

8" Roast Beef Sub

$9.49

12" Roast beef Sub

$11.49
8" Turkey Sub

$9.29
12" Turkey Sub

$11.29
8" Ham Sub

$8.99
12" Ham Sub

$10.99
8" Italian Sub

$8.99

Pepper Ham, Capicola, and Hard Salami

12" Italian Sub

$10.99

Pepper Ham, Capicola, and Hard Salami

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Our House Blend Burger with choice of Cheese.

Spicy Bacon Cheese burger

$11.99

With Our Home Made Jalapeño Aioli and Pepper Jack Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

Farmer Brown Burger

$11.99

Burger topped with Bacon, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg, and Cheese.

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.49
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.49
Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99
Ham Salad Sandwich

$6.99
BLT Sand

$7.99

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon, and our Home Made Sun Dried Tomato Mayo

Hot Sandwiches

Stoltzfus Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Our Own Country Sausage. Peppers, Onions, and Sauce upon request.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce

Ultimate Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Pulled Pork topped with Bacon, Coleslaw, and Chedder Cheese.

Smoked Bacon Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$9.69
Fish Sandwich

$9.89

Deep Fried breaded Haddock

Jumbo All Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Onions, and Sauerkraut upon request

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Hot Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch, and Chedder Cheese

Kickin' Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, and our Home Made Sun Dried Tomato Mayo

BBQ Beef Wrap

$9.99

Roast Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, and Horseradish Sauce upon request

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, your choice of Cheese. Try it with Bacon!

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Ham, and

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, our Home Made Jalapeño Aiolo, and Pepper Jack Cheese. Try it with Bacon!

Cheese Steaks

8" Cheese Steak

$9.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request

12" Cheese Steak

$12.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request

8" Sausage Cheese Steak

$9.49

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request

12" Sausage Cheese Steak

$12.49

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request

8" Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request

12" Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sauce upon request

Melts

Reuben

$9.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye

Rachel

$9.99

Turkey, Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye

Ham and Swiss Melt

$8.99

Old Fashioned Ham and Swiss Cheese on a toasted Roll

Twisted Turkey

$9.99Out of stock

Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Ranch, and Provolone Cheese on a grilled Pretzel Roll

Amos Super Melt

$9.49

Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Blackberry Jam, our Home Made Jalapeño Aiolo on our Bakery's Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Pick Two

$9.79

Broasted Chicken

2 Piece

$5.79
3 Piece

$7.59
10 Piece Bucket

$19.99

Old Bay Wings 4 Piece

$3.99Out of stock

Old Bay Wings 8 Piece

$5.99Out of stock

Old Bay Wings 12 Piece

$9.49Out of stock

Broasted Meal

$1.75

Side of Coleslaw, Bakery Made Dinner Roll, and Butter.

1 Piece Leg

$2.99

1 Piece Thigh

$2.99

1 Piece Breast

$3.99

Lunch a la Carte

Chicken Tenders 5 Peice

$8.99

Served with BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or Ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99
French Fries

$4.99
Cheese Fries

$5.99
Fried Cheese Curds

$5.99
Battered Mushrooms

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese Cup

$5.59
Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.59
Side Macaroni Salad

$1.59
Side Coleslaw

$1.59

1 Potato Wedge

$1.29

Potato Wedge Full

$4.99

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.79

Stoltzfus BBQ Baked Beans Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Beverages

Small Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.19

Small Fountain Drink

$2.19

Large Fountain Drink

$2.89

Small Hot Tea

$1.99

Large Hot Tea

$2.19

Box of Coffee

$18.50

Event Trays

Large Wrap Tray MEAL

$154.99

Our Large Wrap Tray Meal is 12 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 20 people. The Meal option is served with 20 bags of chips, 20 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 20 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Medium Wrap Tray

$74.99

Our Medium Wrap Tray is 9 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Medium Wrap Tray MEAL

$124.99

Our Medium Wrap Tray Meal is 9 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. The Meal option is served with 15 bags of chips, 15 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 15 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Small Wrap Tray

$54.99

Our Small Wrap Tray is 6 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Small Wrap Tray MEAL

$89.99

Our Small Wrap Tray Meal is 6 wraps cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. The Meal option is served with 10 bags of chips, 10 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 10 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Large Sub Tray

$89.99

Our Large Sub Tray is 12 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 20 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Large Sub Tray MEAL

$154.99

Our Large Sub Tray Meal is 12 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 20 people. The Meal option is served with 20 bags of chips, 20 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 20 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Medium Sub Tray

$74.99

Our Medium Sub Tray is 9 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Medium Sub Tray MEAL

$124.99

Our Medium Sub Tray Meal is 9 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 15 people. The Meal option is served with 15 bags of chips, 15 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 15 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Small Sub Tray

$54.99

Our Small Sub Tray is 6 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!

Small Sub Tray MEAL

$89.99

Our Small Sub Tray Meal is 6 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. The Meal option is served with 10 bags of chips, 10 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 10 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!