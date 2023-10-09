Small Sub Tray MEAL

$89.99

Our Small Sub Tray Meal is 6 sandwiches cut in half and feeds approximately 10 people. The Meal option is served with 10 bags of chips, 10 Stoltzfus Lemonades, and 10 chocolate chip cookies individually wrapped. We recommend the assorted option! All wraps include lettuce and tomato in the wrap unless otherwise specified. Mayo, mustard, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions, and pickles served on the side. Additional requests or questions? Give us a call!