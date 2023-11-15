Thanksgiving Feast Full (serves 5-6 people)

$375.00

** Order must be placed by Nov. 19th ** Acorn Squash, Persimmon and Tatsoi Salad with Pomegranate Fall Spiced Roasted Heritage Turkey 1 qt Mole Negro with Toasted Sesame 2 qts Marigold Jasmine Rice 2 qts Rancho Gordo Epazote Black Beans 1.5 lbs Charred Sweet Potatoes with Morita Butter and Salsa Negra 25 Fresh Ground Blue Masa (maiz conico azul) Tortillas Cafe de Olla Flan for 6