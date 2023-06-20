Amphai Northern Thai Food 5301 W Sunset Blvd Ste 11
CURRIES
GAENG HANG LAE ( NORTHERN PORK CURRY )
Stewed pork in Thai-Burmese curry powder and tamarind paste with ginger root.
KHAO SOI GAI ( EGG NOODLE CURRY WITH CHICKEN )
Seasoned chicken drumstick curried with flat egg noodles, topped with crispy noodles, served with sour mustard, shallot, lime and thick red chili sauce.
KHAO SOI NUA ( EGG NOODLE CURRY WITH BEEF )
Seasoned beef curried with flat egg noodles, topped with crispy noodles, served with sour mustard, shallot, lime and thick red chili sauce.
KHAO SOI TOFU
Seasond soft tofu with flat egg noodles, topped with crispy noodles, served with sour mustard, shallot, lime.
SOUP
GAENG OOM MOO ( STEWED PORK IN SPICY SOUP )
Pork stewed in Northern spices and kaffir lime leaves.
GAENG KAE GAI ( MIXED VEGETABLE SOUP CURRY WITH CHICKEN )
A thick soup of mixed vegetables, eggplant, Thai eggplant, dill, chili, meat, seasoned with Northern spices paste.
JOR PAK KAAD ( GREEN LEAVES SOUR SOUP )
Bok choy in tamarind soup with cut pork ribs.
SALAD
SOM TUM THAI ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - THAI STYLE FLAVOR
Green papaya with Thai chilies, tomatoes, dried shrimps, peanuts, fish sauce and lime juice.
SOM TUM POO ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - SALTED CRAB FLAVOR
Green papaya with Thai chilies, tomatoes, dried shrimps, green beans, fish sauce, lime juice and salted crab.
SOM TUM PLA RA ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - FERMENTED FISH FLAVOR
Green papaya with Thai chilies, tomatoes, fish sauce, lime juice and fermented fish.
TOM MA MUANG ( GREEN MANGO SALAD )
Green mango with garlic, Thai chilies, shallot, fish sauce, lime juices and dried fish.
TUM KHA NOON ( JACKFRUIT SALAD )
Sliced young jackfruit pan -fried with curry paste, seasoned with kaffir lime leaves and fried garlic.
TUM MAKHUA ( EGGPLANT SALAD )
Grilled eggplant with Thai chili shallots, mint leaves, cilantro, limes, fish sauce. Served with hard-boiled eggs.
LARB MOO KUA ( MINCED PORK NORTHERN SPICES SALAD )
Pan-fried minced pork, pork liver, pork skin with fresh mint leaves in Northern spices.
SAI OUA ( NORTHERN SPICES PORK SAUSAGE )
Ground pork marinated with herbs and spices.
NAM ( SOUR PORK )
Fermented pork sausage.
YUM NOR NAM POO (BAMBOO SHOOTS WITH CRAB PASTE)
Bamboo shoots with Thai chili, lime, fish sauce and crab paste juices.
KUA NOR MAI ( BAMBOO SHOOTS WITH EGG )
Pan-fried bamboo shoots with eggs.
NAM PAD KHAI ( SOUR PORK WITH EGG )
Fermented pork stir-fried with eggs, tomato, onion and green onion.
CHILLI DIP
NAM PRIK NOOM ( ROASTED GREEN CHILI PEPPER )
Roasted green chili pepper paste, garlic, onion and shallots.
NAM PRIK ONG ( CHILI, TOMATO & GROUND PORK )
Chili-tomato paste slowed cooked with ground pork.
NAM PRIK PLA RA ( CHILI, PEPPER & FERMENTED FISH )
Fermented fish juice with roasted chili pepper, garlic and shallots.
ISAAN SPECIAL
MINCED PORK SALAD
Ground pork in spicy lime dressing.
SLIDE GRILLED BEEF SALAD
Marinated sliced beef, onions in a spicy lime.
SLIDE GRILLED PORK SALAD
Marinated sliced pork, onions in a spicy lime.
SPICY SHREDDED BAMBOO-SHOOT SALAD
Bamboo shoots with features sour, salty and hot tastes from lime, fish sauce, dried chilli, toasted rice, tiliacora triandra, lemongrass and polygonum odoratum.
PORK JERKY
Deep fried pork with pepper sauce.
BEEF JERKY
Deep fried beef with pepper sauce.
LONG BEANS SALAD
Bean salad with tomatoes, fermented fish sauce and crab.
CUCUMBER SALAD
Cucumber salad with tomatoes, fermented fish sauce and crab.