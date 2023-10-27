Amsterdam Cafe Moore's Mill
Food
Appetizers
Seared tuna, carrot, scallion-chili sauce, rice noodles, roma crisp lettuce
Lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, orange-horseradish marmalade
Baby spinach, roasted artichokes, Monterey jack & parmesan cheese, corn tortilla chips
Queso served with house made salsa and corn tortilla chips
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, rice, cheddar jack, salsa, jalapenos, sour cream
Soup & Salads
Organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette
Roasted chicken, applewood bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce
Ralf's artisan lettuce, heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, lahvosh cracker crumbles
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Sandwiches
Turkey breast, Swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, honey mustard
Ham, turkey, bacon, white cheddar, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, ranch
Jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
Cheddar, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, signature burger sauce, traditional bun
Lettuce, tomato, creole remoulade, Gmabino's French bread
Beer battered chicken, buffalo sauce, Monterey jack, Texas toast, ranch
Seasoned chicken, applewood bacon, pepper jack, roasted red pepper aioli, Gambino's French bread
Shaved ribeye, dijonaise, provolone, caramelized shallots, arugula, Gambino's French bread
Entrees
Gulf shrimp, Hickory Grove Farms yellow grits, tasso cream sauce
10oz ribeye, parmesan fries, bacon-sherry vinaigrette
Quinoa, Greek vegetable salad, fried chickpeas, feta
Parmesan, bacon, cherry tomato, scallion, fresh parsley
Cheddar jack, flour tortilla served with chips, salsa & sour cream
Fries, Texas toast, honey mustard