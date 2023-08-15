Amsterdam Cafe - North Auburn North Auburn
Food
Appetizers
Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Seared tuna, carrot, scallion-chili sauce, rice noodles, parsley, roma crisp lettuce
Lobster Egg Rolls
Lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, orange-horseradish marmalade
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Baby spinach, roasted artichokes, Monterey jack & parmesan cheese, corn tortilla chips
Chips & Dip
Queso served with house made salsa and corn tortilla chips
Wings
Santiago Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, rice, cheddar jack, salsa, jalapenos, sour cream
Soup & Salads
Berry Goat Cheese Salad
Rum Salmon
Organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Roasted chicken, applewood bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce
Amsterdam Salad
Ralf's artisan lettuce, heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, lahvosh cracker crumbles
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Sandwiches
Turkey Wrap
Turkey breast, Swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, honey mustard
Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, bacon, white cheddar, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, ranch
Crab Cake & Avocado
Jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
Amsterdam Burger
Cheddar, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, signature burger sauce, traditional bun
Blackened Mahi
Lettuce, tomato, creole remoulade, Gmabino's French bread
Buffalo Chicken
Beer battered chicken, buffalo sauce, Monterey jack, Texas toast, ranch
Pepper Jack Chicken
Seasoned chicken, applewood bacon, pepper jack, roasted red pepper aioli, Gambino's French bread
Steak Sandwich
Shaved ribeye, dijonaise, provolone, caramelized shallots, arugula, Gambino's French bread
Entrees
Shrimp & Grits
Gulf shrimp, Hickory Grove Farms yellow grits, tasso cream sauce
Steak & Frites
10oz ribeye, parmesan fries, bacon-sherry vinaigrette
Greek Bowl
Quinoa, Greek vegetable salad, fried chickpeas, feta
Chicken Alfredo
Parmesan, bacon, cherry tomato, scallion, fresh parsley
Quesadilla
Cheddar jack, flour tortilla served with chips, salsa & sour cream
Chicken Finger Plate
Fries, Texas toast, honey mustard