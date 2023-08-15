Food

Appetizers

Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Seared tuna, carrot, scallion-chili sauce, rice noodles, parsley, roma crisp lettuce

Lobster Egg Rolls

$15.00

Lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, orange-horseradish marmalade

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Baby spinach, roasted artichokes, Monterey jack & parmesan cheese, corn tortilla chips

Chips & Dip

$9.00

Queso served with house made salsa and corn tortilla chips

Wings

$7.00+Out of stock

Santiago Nachos

$9.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, rice, cheddar jack, salsa, jalapenos, sour cream

Soup & Salads

Berry Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Rum Salmon

$16.00

Organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$10.00+

Roasted chicken, applewood bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce

Amsterdam Salad

$6.00+

Ralf's artisan lettuce, heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, lahvosh cracker crumbles

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Turkey breast, Swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, honey mustard

Club Wrap

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, white cheddar, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, ranch

Crab Cake & Avocado

$15.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant

Amsterdam Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, signature burger sauce, traditional bun

Blackened Mahi

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, creole remoulade, Gmabino's French bread

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Beer battered chicken, buffalo sauce, Monterey jack, Texas toast, ranch

Pepper Jack Chicken

$12.00

Seasoned chicken, applewood bacon, pepper jack, roasted red pepper aioli, Gambino's French bread

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, dijonaise, provolone, caramelized shallots, arugula, Gambino's French bread

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Gulf shrimp, Hickory Grove Farms yellow grits, tasso cream sauce

Steak & Frites

$21.00

10oz ribeye, parmesan fries, bacon-sherry vinaigrette

Greek Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Greek vegetable salad, fried chickpeas, feta

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00Out of stock

Parmesan, bacon, cherry tomato, scallion, fresh parsley

Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar jack, flour tortilla served with chips, salsa & sour cream

Chicken Finger Plate

$13.00

Fries, Texas toast, honey mustard

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Alfredo

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Sm Sweet Chip

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Parm Fries

$5.00

Side Kettle Chips

$5.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side Queso

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

NA Beverage

NA BEV

Drink

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

1/2 Tea

$2.25

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Coffee

$2.85

Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50