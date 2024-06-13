2x points for loyalty members
AN NAM - Cambridge 57 John F. Kennedy Street
FOOD
APPETIZER
- SPRING ROLLS
Rice paper, mixed greens, fine vermicelli, peanut sauce. Choice of: Shrimp/ Grilled Pork/ Beef/ Chicken/ Veggie Chicken/ Grilled Tofu$8.00
- EGG ROLLS
Shrimp, pork, crabmeat, taro, carrot, vermicelli, onion, Asian mushroom, lettuce, fresh herbs, assorted pickles, An Nam's fish sauce$10.00
- CHICKEN SKEWERS
Grilled chicken skewers, assorted pickles , roasted peanut, scallion oil.$8.00
- BEEF SKEWERS
Grilled beef skewers, assorted pickles, roasted peanut, scallion oil.$11.00
- CRISPY SHRIMP CAKES
Tumeric rice cakes, shrimp, coconut milk, scallion, An Nam’s fish sauce.$15.00
- STEAMED BUNS
Mixed greens, assorted pickles, soy sauce, spicy mayo, roasted peanut. Choice of: Grilled Pork / Veggie Chicken$10.00
- SHRIMP PASTE
Shrimp paste on sugar cane stick, lettuce, cucumber, fresh herbs, assorted pickles, An Nam’s fish sauce.$15.00
- BEAN CURD ROLLS
Shrimp, pork, crab paste, crab meat, egg, mushroom, carrot, taro, wrapped in bean curd skin.$15.00
- FRIED WONTONS
Fried pork and shrimp paste wrapped in wonton skin$10.00
- GRILLED SHORT RIBS
Grilled Short Ribs, lettuce, assorted pickles, roasted peanut, scallion oil.$16.00
- PORK DUMPLINGS$9.00
- GRILLED SHRIMPS$10.00
BANH MI
- BANH MI CHICKEN
Toasted baguette, grilled chicken, pate, aioli, jalapeños, cucumber, assorted pickles, scallion oil, cilantro.$11.00
- BANH MI BEEF
Toasted baguette, grilled beef, pate, aioli, jalapeños, cucumber, assorted pickles, scallion oil, and cilantro.$13.00
- BANH MI PORK
Toasted baguette, grilled pork, pate, aioli, jalapeños, cucumber, assorted pickles, scallion oil, and cilantro.$11.00
- BANH MI VEGETARIAN
Toasted baguette, jalapeños, cucumber, assorted pickles, cilantro. Choice of: Grilled Tofu / Veggie Chicken$11.00
PHO
- PHO BEEF
Beef broth w/ dried herbs, rice noodle, scallion, bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, beef tenderloin.$16.00
- PHO BEEF, MEATBALL
Beef broth w/ dried herbs, rice noodle, scallion, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, meat balls, beef tenderloin.$17.00
- PHO CHICKEN
Chicken broth w/ dried herbs, rice noodle, scallion, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, chicken breast.$15.00
NOODLES
- WONTON NOODLE
Egg noodle, chicken broth, shrimp & pork wonton, cilantro, crispy pork belly crumbs, fried onion, scallion.$16.00
- BEEF STEW
Rice noodle / Baguette, beef shank, beef brisket, carrot, lemongrass, cilantro, dried herbs, onion, scallion.$18.00
- BEEF NOODLE
Yellow noodle, beef broth, beef shank, bean sprouts, onion, scallion, cilantro.$18.00
- AN NAM NOODLE
Brothless noodles, seasoned fried pork belly, beansprout, fresh herbs, fried shallot, scallion, An Nam’s soy sauce. (spicy / no spicy)$18.00
PLATTER
- OPTION 1: GRILED PORK, SHRIMP, CHICKEN, BEEF$30.00
- OPTION 2: FRIED WONTON, EGG ROLLS, POTATO, DUMPLINGS$30.00
- AN NAM FINE VERMICELLI SPECIAL
Steamed fine vermicelli, chicken, pork, shrimp paste, grilled shrimp, fried egg roll, grilled sausage, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, fresh herbs, roasted peanut, An Nam’s fish sauce$42.00
CLAY POT
- PORK BELLY CLAYPOT
Vietnamese clay pot style, black pepper, rock sugar, fish sauce, fried shallots, scallion, crispy pork belly crumbs.$19.00
- CAT FISH CLAYPOT
Vietnamese clay pot style, black pepper, rock sugar, fish sauce, fried shallots, scallion, crispy pork belly crumbs.$20.00
- SALMON CLAYPOT
Vietnamese clay pot style, black pepper, rock sugar, fish sauce, fried shallots, scallion, crispy pork belly crumbs.$24.00
RICE PLATES
- PORK RICE PLATE
Steamed broken rice, grilled pork, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, assorted pickles, scallion oil, An Nam’s fish sauce.$16.00
- CHICKEN RICE PLATE
Steamed broken rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, assorted pickles, scallion oil, An Nam’s fish sauce.$16.00
- BEEF RICE PLATE
Steamed broken rice, grilled beef, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, assorted pickles, scallion oil, An Nam’s fish sauce.$18.00
- SHORT RIBS RICE PLATE
Steamed broken rice, grilled short ribs, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, assorted pickles, scallion oil, An Nam’s fish sauce.$21.00
- SALMON RICE PLATE
Steamed broken rice, grilled salmon, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, assorted pickles, An Nam’s fish sauce.$22.00
- TOFU RICE PLATE
Steamed broken rice, grilled tofu, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, assorted pickles, An Nam’s vegan soy sauce.$16.00
- VEGGIE CHICKEN RICE PLATE
Steamed broken rice, veggie chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, assorted pickles, An Nam’s vegan soy sauce.$16.00
VERMICELLI BOWLS
- PORK VERMICELLI
Vermicelli, grilled pork, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, mint, scallion oil, roasted peanut, An Nam’s fish sauce.$16.00
- CHICKEN VERMICELLI
Vermicelli, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, mint, scallion oil, roasted peanut, An Nam’s fish sauce.$16.00
- BEEF VERMICELLI
Vermicelli, grilled beef, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, mint, scallion oil, roasted peanut, An Nam’s fish sauce.$18.00
- SHRIMP VERMICELLI
Vermicelli, grilled shrimps, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, mint, scallion oil, roasted peanut, An Nam’s fish sauce.$16.00
- SHRIMP PASTE VERMICELLI
Vermicelli, shrimp paste, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, mint, scallion oil, roasted peanut, An Nam’s fish sauce.$18.00
- TOFU VERMICELLI
Vermicelli, grilled tofu, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, mint, scallion oil, roasted peanut, An Nam’s vegan soy sauce.$16.00
- VEGGIE CHICKEN VERMICELLI
Vermicelli, veggie chicken, lettuce, cucumber, assorted pickles, mint, scallion oil, roasted peanut, An Nam’s vegan soy sauce.$16.00