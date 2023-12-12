2x points for loyalty members
Anaya's Fresh Mexican Restaurant Tempe
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$3.50
- Fresh Guacamole$8.25
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$17.95
Shrimp in clamato juice, mixed with cilantro, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocado
- Ceviche$17.95
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with cilantro, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and jalapeño. Served with tostadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Queso Dip$10.25
- Mexican Pizza$12.95
Large flour tortilla lightly fried topped with beans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, green onion, and your choice of meat
- Super Nachos$10.95
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans and baked cheese, garnished, with tomato, onion, and sour cream
- Cheese Crisp$10.75
- Mexican Fries$11.95
Loaded french fries with beans and your choice of meat topped with baked cheese, drizzled with sour cream, and garnished with tomato and green onions
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.95
- Quesadilla Fajita Style$13.25
Grilled pepper & onion with your choice of steak or grilled chicken
Burritos / Burgers
- Burrito Loco$14.25
You'll go crazy about this burrito! A flour tortilla filled with rice, whole beans, and a choice of grilled chicken, carne asada, shrimp, or pastor. Topped with Jack cheese and green sauce drizzle with sour cream and garnished with lettuce and pico de gall
- Mexican Flag Burrito$13.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef, red or green chili, rice, and beans, smothered with green, white, and red sauce
- Fajita Burrito$14.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, rice, and beans inside. Smothered with red enchilada sauce and garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled sour cream
- Dry Burrito$11.25
Burritos are stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and your choice of whole black, whole pinto, or refried beans. (Asada, chicken, carnitas, al pastor, shredded picadillo, red or green chill)
- Meat Choice Burrito$8.95
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$8.75
- Hamburger$10.75
- Double Meat Hamburger$12.75
Soup / Healthy
- Sopa De Marisco$21.25
Seafood soup cooked to order with a broth full of fresh tasty shrimp, crab legs, chunks of fish, and scallops. Cooked with vegetables
- Pozole$12.25
A tradicional Mexican red soup with tender chunks of pork and hominy
- Menudo$12.25
A tradicional Mexican soup with beef tripe in a red broth with hominy
- Tortilla Soup$11.75
Grilled chicken in a tomato broth cooked with cilantro, tomato, and onion served Jack cheese crispy tortillas and avocado slices
- Caldo De Res$12.25
Chunks of tender beef in a clear broth cooked with vegetables. Served with rice and tortilla
- Garden Fresh Burrito$12.75
Lightly sautéed fresh seasoned vegetables, rice, and whole black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with our red enchilada sauce, lettuce, cilantro, and tomatoes
- Wedge Rancho Salad$12.75
Dressing topped with black beans, diced tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, and your choice of grilled fish, shrimp, steak, or grilled chicken, garnished with avocado slices
- Fajita Salad$12.75
Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp with salad greens, sautéed onions, and green peppers in a flour tortilla bowl, served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chef Taco Salad$12.25
Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with black beans and rice and your choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
Fajitas
Chimichangas / Enchiladas
- Arizona Chimichanga$14.95
A large flour tortilla burrito deep-fried with your choice of meat and filled with cheese inside. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole served with rice and beans
- Seafood Chimichanga$16.95
Chimi from the coast! Shrimp, Dungeness crab, scallops, tomatoes, and onion cooked in a special garlic butter sauce smothered with our delicious cream sauce
- Enchiladas De Espinacas$14.25
Baby fresh spinach sautéed with onion, mushroom, tomatoes, and spices topped with cream sauce
- Chicken Enchilada De Mole$14.75
Topped with cheese and our famous mole sauce
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.75
Two enchiladas chicken or beef topped with green sauce, Jack cheese, drizzled with sour cream
- Enchiladas Sunrise$14.75
Chicken or beef, smothered in our traditional enchilada sauce with two sunny-side-up eggs on top
- Seafood Enchiladas$15.25
Two enchiladas with shrimp, Dungeness crab, scallops, tomatoes, and onion cooked in a special garlic butter sauce smothered with our delicious cream sauce
Beef Plates
- Chef Special$26.75
Ribeye steak cooked to your liking accompanied with shrimp and mushroom in a garlic butter sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Carne Asada$20.25
Skirt steak butterfly and flame broiled to your liking, garnished with lettuce, roasted tomatoes, green onions, and jalapeños. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Ribeye Steak 10 Oz$22.25
Flame-broiled to your liking, garnished with lettuce, roasted tomatoes, green onions, and jalapeños
- Chili Verde$15.75
Pork loin braised in a special roasted green tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions, and spices
- Pork Carnitas$15.25
Lean pork, slow-cooked with a bit of a kick. Served with pico de gallo, fresh limes, and our green sauce. Served with rice, and tortillas
Chicken Plates
- Arroz Con Pollo$16.25
Tender chicken breast specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onion, green peppers, carrots, and zucchini, sautéed with our special medium spicy sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted Jack cheese and garnished with avocado slices. (Not served with bea
- Chicken Mole$16.25
A longtime favorite! Braised skinless chicken breast in a sweet yet spicy peanut butter mole sauce with a hint of chocolate
- Pollo Chipotle$16.25
Boneless chicken breast pieces grilled and topped with our creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms, and fresh spinach
- Pollo Fundido$15.95
Rolled deep flour tortillas filled with seasoned chicken and smothered with our jalapeño cream cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and more jalapeño cream cheese sauce
- Pollo en Crema$16.25
Tender chicken strips cooked in an authentic Mexican cream sauce with green peppers, onion, and mushrooms
Seafood Plates
- Camarones Chipotle$18.75
Large prawns in a creamy chipotle sauce, cooked with mushrooms and spinach
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.75
Large prawns sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, and spices. Covered with a special red spicy mojo de ajo sauce
- Camarones Anaya's$20.25
Prawns wrapped in bacon and baked in our special butter recipe sauce. Served over a bed of grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Dos Amigos$18.75
Camarones al mojo is a winner! Fragrantly spiced garlic butter sautéed mussels and prawns swimming with mushrooms in a red spicy mojo de ajo sauce
- Mojo De Ajo$18.75
A classic Mexican taste, a large shrimps sautéed in a garlic butter sauce with fresh mushrooms
Mexican Favorites
- Chile Relleno Plate$13.95
Roasted Anaheim pepper stuffed with Jack cheese and dipped in an egg batter and deep-fried, covered with our special chile relleno sauce garnished with sour cream and green onions. Served with rice, beans, and warm tortillas
- Mexican Sopes$13.90
Two hand-made thick corn tortillas deep fried and topped with refried beans, choice of meat, cabbage, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos Mexico$14.75
Two soft corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, one avocado slice on each taco, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and green tomatillo sauce
- Steak Tampiquena$20.95
7 oz grilled skirt steak and one chicken enchilada topped with mole sauce served with rice, beans, and warm corn tortilla
- Chicken Mexican Style$16.95
Chicken breast slices specially prepared with onions, peppers, zucchini, and spices. Served with rice, beans, and warm tortillas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$15.95
Traditional jalisco style. Two enchiladas chicken or beef topped with cabbage, onion, oregano, fresh Mexican cheese, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with refried beans and rice
Kids Menu
Side Order
Breakfast
- Machaca$11.75
Shredded beef scrambled with two eggs, green peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Breakfast Burrito$11.25
A large flour tortilla filled with your favorite breakfast meats, eggs, potato, and cheese
- Huevos Ranchero$11.75
Two over-easy eggs on a corn tortilla smothered with our special egg red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chilaquiles$11.75
Crispy corn tortilla with two eggs, choice of red or green sauce, garnished with fresh onion, Mexican cheese, oregano, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chorizo Con Huevo$11.75
Two eggs scrambled with onion, tomatoes, and our homemade Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Breakfast Quesadilla$11.25
Large flour tortilla filled with Cheddar and Jack cheese, two scrambled eggs, black beans, and fresh spinach. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Breakfast Skillet$14.75
Tender pieces of marinated steak or chicken over grilled peppers, onions, and country potatoes and two eggs any style. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
- Breakfast Enchiladas$11.75
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and spinach, smothered with our chile relleno sauce, and baked with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with your choice of beans, rice, or garlic butter breakfast potatoes
- Chile Relleno Burrito$11.75
Large flour tortilla filled with our homemade, chile relleno and refried beans, smothered with chile relleno sauce and cheese. Drizzle with sour cream