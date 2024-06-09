Anchor Dockside - New 44 Beach Road
Bakery
- Bagels
Large, New York Style bagels; plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, gluten free cinnamon raisin, sesame and asiago.$2.90
- Breads - Pumpkin, Banana Nut, Pound Cake (Assorted)
Assorted breads; pumpkin, banana nut, pound cake, and corn. Contains nuts and dairy products.$4.00
- Brownies
Select from our rich fudgy chocolate classic brownies; blondies, cheesecake, rocky road, chocolate chip, or gluten free pastries. Our brownies are blended with the finest ingredients. They melt in your mouth. It's great with our premium Hershey's Ice Cream too!$4.00
- Cake Slices
We offer delicious cakes and pies. Each with their own incredible flavor, and big enough to share. Gluten free options are available.$8.00
- Cinnamon Buns
So delicious, they melt in your mouth! Flakey, buttery, bakery crust with cinnamon spiral filling.$4.50
- Cookies
Giant chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, smores, peanut butter, red velvet, and sugar cookies.$4.00
- Corn Bread
The perfect balance of buttery corn flavor in a moist, delicious bread.$4.00
- Croissants
Light, flakey pastry that melts in your mouth!$4.00
- Crumb Cake
Light, flakey, and crumbly texture. Sweet crumb cake with notes of cinnamon and vanilla.$4.50
- Danish
Flaky, all-butter Danish dough, folded over cream cheese. Available with assorted fruit fillings.$4.00
- Donut, Glazed, Chocolate, Bavarian Cream
A light, fluffy, donut coated in a sugar glaze.$2.50
- Muffins, Colossal Gourmet
Delicious assortment of gourmet muffins. Available split toasted with butter.$3.50
- Pound Cake$4.00
- Struedel, Fruit
Assorted fruit filled strudel pastry.$4.50
- Turnovers - Assorted
Assorted flavors.$4.00
- Cannoli$3.50
Beverages (BOTTLED)
- A&W Root Beer
A&W Root beer, 20oz.$3.00
- Apple & Eve Berry Medley
Apple & Eve Berry Medley$2.50
- Apple & Eve Fruit Punch
Apple & Eve Fruit Punch$2.50
- Barg's Root Beer
Barq's Root Beer, 20oz. bottle$3.00
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 20oz.$3.00
- Capri Sun Pacific Cooler
Capri Sun Fruit Juice$2.50
- Coca Cola
Coca-cola-20oz.$3.00
- Coca Cola, Zero Sugar
Coca Cola Zero Sugar, 20oz.$3.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Children's portion of crispy chicken and our delightful deep fried French fries.$11.00
- Diet Coca Cola
Coca Cola Diet, 20oz.$3.00
- Fanta Orange
Fanta Orange, 20oz.$3.00
- Fanta Orange Zero Sugar
Fanta Orange Zero Sugar, 20oz.$3.00
- Kid's Grilled Cheese
Fiji water$7.50
- Gold Peak Lemon Unsweet Tea
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea, 16.5oz.$3.00
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Tea, 16.5oz.$3.00
- Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Apple Juice$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade, 20oz.$3.00
- Minute Maid Orange Juice
Minute Maid Orange Juice$3.00
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade, 20oz.$3.00
- Monster Green
Monster Green, 16oz.$4.00
- Monster Orange
Monster Orange Energy Drink, 16oz.$4.00
- Monster White
Monster White Energy Drink, 16oz.$4.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Lightly battered, deep fried premium chicken tenders. Their fantastic!$8.00
- Poland Spring
Poland Spring Water$2.75
- Powerade Blue
Powerade Blue, 20oz.$3.50
- Powerade Red
Powerade Red, 20oz.$3.50
- Kid's Burger
Propel Water$8.00
- Propel Water Grape
Propel water, grape$2.75
- Propel Water Kiwi Strawberry
- Kid's Cheeseburger
San Pelligrino$8.00
- Kids Hot Dog
Smart Water, 1-Liter$7.00
- Kid's Cheese Pizza
Smart Water, 20oz.$8.00
- Sprite
Sprite, 20oz.$3.00
- Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Orange Juice$2.75
- V8 Vegetable Juice
V8 Vegetable Juice, 10.5oz.$3.00
- Vitamin Water XXX
Vitamin Water XXX, 20oz.$3.00
- Vitamin Water Zero Sugar
Vitamin Water Lemon, Zero Sugar, 20oz.$3.00
- Capri Sun Fruit Punch
Capri Sun Fruit Punch$2.50
- Schooner's$4.50
- Arnold Palmer Can$3.00
Beverages, (COLD)
- Captain Dave
A wonderful mix of our crowd favorite lemonade and our fresh brewed ice tea.$3.00
- Coffee, Iced Gourmet
Locally roasted gourmet iced coffee$2.50
- Latte (Iced)
Iced gourmet coffee latte$3.50
- Lemonade (Fresh Made)
Lemonade, fresh made.$3.00
- Milk (Whole)
Milk, (whole)$2.50
- Milk, Chocolate
Rich, creamy chocolate milk$3.00
- Milk, Famous RI Coffee Milk
Coffee Milk with Autocrat Coffee Syrup$3.00
- Mocha (Iced)
Iced Mocha$4.00
- Tea (Iced)
Iced Tea$2.50
- Poland Spring
Poland Spring Water$2.75
Beverages, (HOT)
- Americano
Americano, gourmet coffee with espresso shot.$4.00
- Cappuccino
Cappuccino$3.50
- Espresso Shot
Espresso shot$2.00
- Gourmet Coffee
Mystic Depot Roasters gourmet coffee$2.50
- Hot Chocolate (Steamed Milk)
Hot chocolate with steamed milk$3.00
- Hot Latte
Hot latte, locally roasted gourmet espresso$3.50
- Hot Mocha
Mocha Coffee, Hot$4.00
- Hot Tea
Hot tea$2.50
Breakfast
- Breakfast Bites (2)
Two egg bites, roasted red pepper and gruyere cheese.$4.95
- Side of Meat$3.99
- BBQ Omelet
Three egg omelet, with our house special BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese, Served with our homemade home fries and toast. Always cooked to order!$15.50
- California Omlet$14.50
- Cheese Omlet$12.50
- Irish Omlet$16.50
- Beach Melt
Two eggs and your choice of cheese on a grilled Kaiser roll.$6.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Three grill-scrambled eggs with ground Mexican spicy chorizo, melty Monterey-Jack cheese and mild salsa wrapped tight in a grilled flour tortilla.$9.50
- Go West
Two grilled eggs, green peppers, onions, and sliced spiral Ham, on a toasted brioche roll.$7.00
- Mystic Breakfast Sandwich
Our classic! Your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, two eggs, and your choice of cheese on a grilled kaiser roll!$7.00
- SS Sausage Biscuit
Beautifully gilled (2) eggs, American cheese, Sausage patty, on a toasted brioche roll.$7.00
- Sunrise Steak
Grilled shredded sirloin steak, two eggs, and American cheese served on a grilled Kaiser roll.$9.50
- All American Breakfast
Our gargantuan breakfast feast! One humongous pancake, two eggs made your way, your choice of sausage, ham, or bacon, our scratch-made home fries and two (2) slices of your choice of toast!$16.00
- Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle served with strawberries and whipped cream$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Eggs & Veggies
Keep it light! Two eggs made your way atop a sauteed mix of onions, spinach and tomatoes. Served with our scratch-made home fries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast!$12.00
- Eggs Your Way
Make it your own! You'll find eggs you can have made any way, sausage, bacon, ham, toast, bagels, croissants, our scratch-made home fries, veggies and pancakes here!$9.00