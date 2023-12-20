Anchor Stone Deck Pizza Downtown Newburyport
FOOD
Pizza
- LG 18" Cheese Pizza$19.00
- SM 14" Cheese Pizza$14.50
- GF Cheese Pizza$16.00
- LG 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
- LG BYO 1/2 & 1/2$19.75
- LG 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Specialty$10.05
- LG Anna Jaques$23.00
A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli and feta cheese.
- LG Artichoke$23.00
Our idea of a spinach artichoke dip pizza - Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper with cream, mozzarella and parmigiano cheeses.
- LG Garden Tour Garden Veggie$23.00
A classic mix of fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.
- LG High Street$23.00
Vegan mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots and green onions.
- LG Leanne Special$23.00
A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.
- LG Market Square$23.00
A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese and fresh garlic.
- LG Pesto Caprese$23.50
Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction.
- LG Plum Island$23.00
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
- LG Sandy Point Pesto$23.00
A pesto base with fresh garlic, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and red onion.
- LG Threadneedle 3-Cheese$23.00
A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
- LG Rail Trail Roasted Veggie$23.00
- LG Mall Mediterranean$23.00
- LG Arrabiatta$25.50
Smooth sauce with fresh garlic, crushed pepper, oregano, chorizo sausage and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese - finished with fresh basil.
- LG Basin Burrito$25.50Out of stock
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream!
- LG Boardwalk House Special$26.50
Our loaded special topped with our classic Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions.
- LG Brown Square BBQ Ranch$25.50
A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.
- LG Clipper$25.00
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
- LG Firehouse Buffalo$25.50
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.
- LG First & Ocean$25.50
Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.
- LG Hawaiian$23.50
The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.
- LG Inn St$25.50
Our white pizza with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and thinly sliced prosciutto.
- LG Joppa Flats$25.50
A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.
- LG Mighty Merrimac BBQ$25.50
A white pizza with breaded chicken or pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).
- LG Newburyportabella$25.50
A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of fresh homemade basil pesto.
- LG North End w/ Chicken$25.50
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
- LG North End w/ Eggplant$25.50
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
- LG Parker River Pesto$25.50
A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.
- LG State Street$25.50
A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.
- LG Waterfront Wild Mushroom$25.50
For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)
- SM Anna Jaques$18.00
A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli florets and feta cheese.
- SM Artichoke$18.00
Artichoke hearts, fresh spinach and roasted red pepper with cream, mozzarella and parmigiano cheeses on a white pizza (no sauce.)
- SM Garden Tour Garden Veggie$18.00
Fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.
- SM High Street$18.00
Vegan mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots and green onions.
- SM Leanne Special$18.00
A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.
- Sm Mall Mediterranean$18.00
- SM Market Square$18.00
A white pizza with fresh garlic, baby spinach and crumbled feta cheese.
- SM Plum Island$18.00
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
- SM Pesto Caprese$18.25
Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction
- SM Rail Trail Roasted Veggie$18.00
A tasty blend of herb-roasted eggplant, zucchini and summer squash with fresh mozzarella and basil.
- SM Sandy Point Pesto$18.00
A pesto base with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives with asiago and feta cheeses.
- SM Threadneedle 3-Cheese$18.00
A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
- SM Arrabiatta$19.00
Smooth sauce with fresh garlic, crushed pepper, oregano, chorizo sausage and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese - finished with fresh basil.
- SM Basin Burrito$19.00Out of stock
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream.
- SM Boardwalk House Special$19.25
Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions
- SM Brown Square BBQ Ranch$19.00
A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.
- SM Clipper$19.00
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
- SM Firehouse Buffalo$19.00
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.
- SM First & Ocean$19.00
Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.
- SM Hawaiian$18.00
The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.
- SM Inn St$19.00
Our white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and prosciutto - finished with fresh basil!
- SM Joppa Flats$19.00
A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.
- SM Mighty Merrimac BBQ$19.00
A white pizza with breaded chicken or pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).
- SM Newburyportabella$19.00
A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of fresh homemade basil pesto.
- SM North End w/ Chicken$19.00
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
- SM North End w/ Eggplant$19.00
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
- SM Parker River Pesto$19.00
A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.
- SM State Street$19.00
A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.
- SM Waterfront Wild Mushroom$19.00
For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)
- GF Anna Jaques$18.50
A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli florets and crumbled feta cheese with our signature tomato sauce and mozzarella.
- GF Artichoke$18.50
A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers with cream and parmigiano cheeses.
- GF Garden Tour Garden Veggie$18.50
Fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.
- GF High Street$18.50
Vegan Mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, shredded carrot and green onions.
- GF Leanne Special$18.50
A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.
- GF Mall Mediterranean$18.50
Our big fat Greek pizza - Fresh baby spinach, red onions, Kalamata olives, mozzarella and feta cheeses with our fresh tomato sauce!
- GF Market Square$18.50
A white pizza with fresh garlic, baby spinach and crumbled feta cheese.
- GF Pesto Caprese$18.50
Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction
- GF Plum Island$18.50
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
- GF Rail Trail Roasted Veggie$18.50
A tasty blend of herb-roasted eggplant, zucchini and summer squash with fresh mozzarella and basil.
- GF Sandy Point Pesto$18.50
A pesto base with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives with asiago and feta cheeses.
- GF Threadneedle 3-Cheese$18.50
A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
- GF Arrabiatta$19.50
- GF Basin Burrito$19.50Out of stock
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream!
- GF Boardwalk House Special$19.75
Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions.
- GF Brown Square BBQ Ranch$19.50
A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.
- GF Clipper$19.50
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh button mushrooms.
- GF Firehouse Buffalo$19.50
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.
- GF First & Ocean$19.50
Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.
- GF Hawaiian$18.50
The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.
- GF Inn St$19.50
Our white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and prosciutto - finished with fresh basil!
- GF Joppa Flats$19.00
- GF Mighty Merrimac BBQ$19.50
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).
- GF Newburyportabella$19.50
A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of basil pesto!
- GF North End w/ Chicken$19.50
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
- GF North End w/ Eggplant$19.50
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
- GF Parker River Pesto$19.50
A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.
- GF State Street$19.50
A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.
- GF Waterfront Wild Mushroom$19.50
Calzones
- Byo Calzone$14.00
- Ham And Cheese Calzone$16.50
Our base calzone with thinly sliced, smoked Canadian Ham and Provolone cheese. Served with our House Marinara on the side.
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$17.25
Our base Calzone with Breaded Buffalo Chicken and Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served with House Marinara on the side.
- Veggie Calzone$18.00
Our base calzone with Fresh Baby Spinach, Herbed Ricotta and our Roasted Wild Mushroom Mix (Oyster, Shitake and Criminis Roasted with Herbs.)
- Jamaican Jerk Calzone$18.75
Our base calzone with Roasted Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Mixed Bell Peppers and Fresh Diced Pineapple. Served with House Marinara on the side.
- Chicken Parm Calzone$18.75
Sides
- Cobb Salad$12.50
Fresh mixed mesclun greens topped with bleu cheese, avocado, fresh shaved corn, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and chopped bacon. Choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
- Greek Salad$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
- Garden Salad$8.50
Fresh mixed mesclun greens topped with shredded carrot, sliced cucumber, red onion and grape tomatoes. Choice of dressing.
- Wings$8.00+
- Beef Lasagna$14.95
A generous individual portion of our homemade lasagna. Made with ground beef, fennel sausage, seasoned ricotta/mozzarella/asiago and fresh pasta sheets with our house marinara
- Bruschetta$11.50
Hand cut Italian-style tomato salsa served with toasted focaccia crostini.
- Ranch Side$0.75
- Bleu Cheese Side$0.75
- Caesar Dressing Side$0.75
- Greek Dressing Side$0.75
- Buffalo Sauce Side$0.75
- Bbq Sauce Side$0.75
- Cookie$2.50Out of stock
- Olive$0.75Out of stock