AND TEA
Limited Time
Winter Special
Yakult & Red Bull
Fruit Tea
Bag
Limited Time
Delivery
Pickup
Limited Time
Sakura Milk Tea
$6.25
Coconut Mango Pomelo
$7.25
Matcha Mango With Milk
$6.25
Out of stock
Avocado Yogurt shake
$7.25
Out of stock
Avocado Almonds yogurtShake
$7.25
Out of stock
Peach Green Milk Tea
$6.25
Rose Milk Tea
$6.50
Out of stock
Winter Special
Cinnamon Orange Tea
$5.25
Out of stock
Hot Matcha
$5.25
Out of stock
Matcha Strawberry
$6.25
Out of stock
Coconut Cocoa
$5.25
Out of stock
Oreo Mocha
$5.75
Out of stock
Taro oat With Milk
$5.75
Ginger Tea
$4.75
Out of stock
Ginger Milk Tea
$5.25
Out of stock
Yakult & Red Bull
Yakult
Yakult Peach
$6.25
Yakult Grapefruit
$6.25
Yakult Ice Tea
$6.25
Yakult Passion Fruit
$6.25
Create Own Red Bull
Basic Red Bull (24OZ)
$5.25
Cloud 9
$6.25
SunSet
$6.00
Red Dragon
$6.25
Aroma Coma
$6.75
PNW
$5.50
Fruit Tea
Class Fruit Tea
$6.25
Passion Fruit Tea
$5.75
Lemon Ice Tea
$6.25
Orange Fruit Tea
$6.25
Winter Melon Lemonade
$5.75
Peach Green Tea
$6.25
Grapefruit Green Tea
$6.25
Mango Green Tea
$6.25
Lychee Green Tea
$5.75
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.75
Bag
Bag (Copy)
Bag
$0.08
AND TEA Locations and Ordering Hours
Yakima Ave
(509) 317-2406
123 E Yakima Ave, #100, Yakima, WA 98901
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 9AM
All hours
Order online
Valley Mall
(904) 760-0613
2529 Main Street, #120, Union Gap, WA 98903
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
