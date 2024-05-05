Andale Taqueria® Andale Mexican Kitchen
Featured Items
- Andale Burrito Supremo$14.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, guac, crema, cheese, salsa, tortilla chips and a side of salsa.
- Mesquite Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
- Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa$10.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
Flan
Breakfast (All Day)
- Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Eggs, your choice of protein, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla.
- Steak Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, steak, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Eggs, Grilled Vegetables, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla
- Breakfast Bowl$14.00
2 scrambled eggs mixed with your choice of protein, sliced avocado, grilled vegetables, crispy potatoes, Mayacoba beans, jack and cheddar cheese,
Appetizers
- Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa$10.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
- Flautas Tinga De Pollo$11.00
Chicken, guac, crema, queso fresco, pico
- Nachos$11.00
Cheese, beans, guac, pico, queso fresco, crema
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
House Made Chips with House made tomato salsa
- Chips$3.00
- Carne Asada Fries$15.00
Crispy potatoes fries, cheese, house pickled veggies (jalapeños, carrots, and red onions), beans, guac, pico, queso fresco, crema
Burritos
- Andale Burrito Supremo$14.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, guac, crema, cheese, salsa, tortilla chips and a side of salsa.
- Andale Burrito$12.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and a side of salsa
- Andale Vegan Burrito$12.00
Vegan Tinga, cilantro rice, mayocoba beans, Avocado, tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Vegan Tinga is made with jack fruit, corn, chayote, yellow squash, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and carrots
- Andale Grilled Veg Burrito$12.00
(Grilled chayote, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, squash carrots) vegan beans, vegan rice, guac, cheese, salsa. with tortilla chips
- Andale Veg Burrito$11.00
Vegan Beans, Vegan rice, guac, cheese, salsa. with chips and a side of salsa
- El Presidente Burrito$15.00
Chicken, shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, salsa, pico de Gallo and salsa on the bottom
- Chipotle Burrito$13.00
Chicken, beans, rice, crema, onions, queso, topped w/salsa
- Chipotle Shrimp Burrito$15.00
Shrimp, salsa, black beans, rice, and salsa on top
- Grilled Fish Burrito$15.00
Alaskan Cod, spicy cabbage slaw, salsa, beans, rice. and salsa on top
- Baja Fish Burrito$15.00
Beer battered Alaskan Cod, spicy cabbage slaw, salsa, beans, rice and salsa on the bottom
- Chile Relleno Burrito$15.00
Homemade Cheese Chile Relleno, Tomato tortilla, Mayocoba beans, Mexican rice, Salsa ranchera.
- Burrito of the 90's$15.00
Chicken or Shrimp Organic Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Corn Chips, Goat Cheese & Our House Dressing Spinach Tortilla, Topped with salsa ranchera
- Fajita Burrito$15.00
A wet burrito covered in Ranchero Salsa, Choice of filling, Mayocoba beans, Mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, onions, green and red bell peppers.
- Custom Burrito$11.50
Make your own.
- Burrito Bowl$11.50
Make your own.
- Bean, Rice Burrito$6.00
- Bean, Cheese Burrito$6.00
- Rice, Cheese Burrito$6.00
- Bean, Rice, Cheese Burrito$6.75
- QuesaBirria Burrito$13.00
Toasted Burrito with 24hr marinated and slow cooked beef birria, cheese, mayocoba beans, mexican rice, all rolled in a toasted flour tortilla.
Tacos
- Tacos Mexicanos (3)$12.00
Soft Organic Corn Tortillas, Choice of Filling, Cilantro, Onions. Choice of Salsa
- Crispy Tacos Dorados (3)$13.00
Chicken, crema, pico, queso
- Grilled Fish Tacos (2)$14.00
Grilled Alaskan Cod, soft organic corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado salsa.
- Baja Fish Tacos (2)$14.00
Beer Alaskan Cod, soft corn organic tortilla, spicy cabbage slaw, roasted tomato salsa.
- Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (3)$14.00
Shrimp in chipotle salsa, soft corn organic tortilla, spicey cabbage slaw.
- TJ Style Grilled SteakTacos$18.00
Grilled Flank Steak (USDA Choice), guacamole & roasted tomato salsa, corn tortillas, black beans, cilantro rice
- Quesabirria Tacos$13.00
3 Corn tortilla tacos- 24 hour marinated slow cooked Skirt steak with our three cheese blend- Oaxaca, Asadero and Monterey Jack. Served with slaw, jalapeños and tomatillo salsa
Quesadillas
Salad, Soup & Tortas
- Mesquite Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
- Andale Tostada Salad$15.00
Choice of filling, mixed greens, avocado, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, cucumber, mango, bell peppers, avocado dressing, crispy flour tortilla shell
- Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon, organic greens, Sonoma goat cheese, avocado, cucumbers and tomatoes. Roasted garlic, fresh oregano olive oil vinaigrette
- Carnitas Torta$13.00
Toasted torpedo roll with carnitas, chipotle aioli, slaw, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, lettuce, side of chips and salsa
- Original Torta$13.00
Choice of Filling, guac, onion, tomato, crema, mixta salad
- Sopa De Tortilla$11.00
Chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, queso.
- Garlic Shrimp Salad$19.00
Garlic Shrimp, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic oregano dressing
- Carne Asada Salad$18.00
Carne Asada, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic oregano dressing
- Mixta Salad$9.00
Jicama, tomato, avocado, Romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing
- Garlic Shrimp Tostada Salad$20.00
- Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
roasted red and golden beats, goat cheese, organic mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted pecans, honey vinaigrette
Entrees
- Salmon a la Parrilla$20.00
Grilled salmon, garlic butter, seasonal vegetables, cilantro rice, organic corn tortillas
- Chile Verde$16.00
Tender pieces of pork, slow cooked in a salsa verde, beans, rice, guac
- Carnitas$16.00
Slow cooked pull pork in citrus and garlic, beans, rice, guac, pico.
- Grilled Fajitas$16.00
Choice of protein, beans, rice, guac, pico de gallo.
- Camarones Al Ajillo$16.00
Garlic shrimp, guac, beans, rice.
- One Item Dinner ( Enchilada, Relleno )$12.00
Dinner meal served with beans & rice and your choice of 1 item
- Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)$15.00
Dinner meal with our choice of any 2 items served with beans & rice.
- Two Taco Dinner (Crispy or Soft)$12.00
Pick any two tacos served with beans & rice.
- One Taco Dinner (Crispy or Soft)$10.00
Pick any style tacos served with beans & rice.
Salsas 12oz
- Roasted Tomato Salsa (12oz)$12.00
- Roasted Tomatillo Salsa (12oz)$12.00
- Roasted Peanut Salsa (12oz)$14.00
- Salsa Chile Habanero (12oz)$14.00
- Salsa Macha$14.00
Chile morita, chile de arbol, garlic, salt onion, Olive Oil, brown cane sugar.
Kid's
- Kids Beans Burrito$3.25
Smaller sized burrito with your choice of beans
- Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito$3.75
Smaller sized burrito with your choice of beans and jack and cheddar cheese.
- Kids Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito$4.25
Smaller sized burrito with your choice of beans, rice and jack and cheddar cheese
- Kids Rice & Cheese Burrito$3.75
Smaller sized burrito with rice and jack and cheddar cheese
- Kids Rice & Beans Burrito$3.75
Smaller sized burrito with rice and beans
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.95
Small flour tortilla with melted jack\cheddar cheese
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$5.75
Small flour tortilla with melted jack\cheddar cheese and chicken
- Kids Beef Quesadilla$7.95
Small flour tortilla with melted jack\cheddar cheese grilled beef
- Kids Chicken Plate$6.95
Chicken, beans, rice, cheese
- Kids Beef Plate$7.95
Beef, beans, rice, cheese
- Kids Cheese Enchilada$3.95
Rolled corn tortilla filled with cheese. No salsa
- Kids Chicken Taco$2.95
Corn Tortilla, Chicken, Jack and Cheddar Cheese
- Kids Beef Taco$2.95
Corn Tortilla, Beef, Jack and Cheddar Cheese
- Kids Chicken Crispy Taco$2.95
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Chicken, Jack and Cheddar Cheese
Side
- Side Mexican Rice$3.00
- Side Cilantro Rice$3.00
- Side Mayocoba Beans$3.00
- Side Black Beans$3.00
- Side Refried Beans$3.00
- Side Refried Black Beans$3.00
- Side Cabbage$2.00
- Side Grilled Veggies$6.00
- Side Lg Guacamole$6.00
- Side Lg Pico de Gallo$2.95
- Side Lg Sour Cream$2.00
- Side 1/2 Avocado$3.00
- Side Corn Tortillas$1.00
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Pickled Jalapeños$1.00
- Toffu$6.00
Drinks
- Watermelon Agua Fresca$3.25
House made daily watermelon drink.
- House Made Lemonade (with real Lemons)$3.25
House made daily lemonade drink.
- WatermelonAde (half watermelon/half lemonade)$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Coca- Cola Mexican$3.75
- House Brewed Tropical Passion Iced Tea$2.75
- Jarrito Mandarin$3.75
- Sparkling Water$3.75
- Bottle Water$2.25
- Mex Sprite$3.75
- Tropical Agua Fresca (Lemon, watermelon and Tropical tea)$3.50
- Gallon Agua Fresca$25.00
- Horchata$3.25
Beer (Alcohol) (ID Required at Pick Up)
- Corona Light$6.00Out of stock
12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase
- Corona$6.00
12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase
- Pacifico$6.00
12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase
- Negra Modelo$6.00
12 oz bottle, requires a meal purchase
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- corona non alcoholic$5.00