Andale Mexican Restaurant Seneca 500 Seneca Street Unit 119
Food
Appetizers
- Ceviche Nayarit w/Mango$8.50
Lime cooked shrimp in an authentic marinade with avocado, mango & pico de gallo
- Cheese Dip$3.00
- Chori Papas$6.00
Chorizo over fries with queso dip, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Coctel de Camaron$8.00
Mexican style shrimp cocktail w/ pico de gallo, guacamole salad, chopped avocado, special cocktail juice & salted crackers
- Guacamole Azteca$5.00
- Guacamole Dip$3.00
- Queso Fundido$5.00
- Stuffed Jalapenos$6.50
4 jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese rolled in bacon
- street corn dip$4.50
- bean dip$4.00
- Large Cheese Dip$15.00
- Large Guacamole$15.00
Salads and Soup
- Chicken Salad$18.00
Lettuce, pineapple, orange, chicken, avocado and queso fresco.
- Camarones Salad$20.00
A bed of lettuce w/ onions, tomatoes, green peppers, avocado & grilled shrimp.
- Santa Fe Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken cooked w/ chipotle on a bed of lettuce, served w/ guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
- Andale Salad$16.00
- Taco Salad$15.00
- House salad$5.00
- Fajita Taco Salad$19.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
- Shrimp Soup$12.00
Nachos
Andale Bowl
Chef's Choice
- La Quesabirria$20.00
3 soft corn tacos filled wit shredded beef and oaxaca melted cheese, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans and birria sauce.
- Single Mar Y Tierra$32.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, fish & chori-queso, topped w/ fresh cheese. Served w/ one chile toreado, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
- Double Mar Y Tierra$54.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, fish & chori-queso, topped w/ fresh cheese. Served w/ one chile toreado, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
- shrimp soup$12.00
Cooked w/ shrimp, fish, sea food mix.
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$19.00
10” al pastor quesadilla w/ cheese. Served w/ house salad & rice
- Chipotle Quesadilla$19.00
10” quesadilla w/ grilled chicken & chipotle sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
- Green Burrito$19.00
One 13" burrito filled with carnitas, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and cilantro
- honey cilantro chicken$21.00
Grilled chicken breast w/ special cilantro sauce w/ rice, beans & house salad
- Fajita Cancun$28.00
Tropical pineapple sliced in half-filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, peppers & onions, baked over a pineapple glaze. Topped w/ avocado slices. Served w/ rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas
- Burrito California$20.00
Grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. Fries on the side
- Molcajete$31.00
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas & fish cooked w/ onions & cactus w/ guajaca cheese, chile poblano & green sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
- birria burrito$20.00
Steak Entrees
Seafood Entrees
- Camarones Al Chipotle$20.00
Shrimp cooked w/ chipotle cream sauce.
- Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo$20.00
Shrimp cooked w/ garlic sauce, tomatoes, onions.
- Camarones a la Diabla$20.00
Shrimp sauteed in our spicy sauce, grilled onions & tomatoes.
- Camarones Poblanos$20.00
Grilled shrimp & mushrooms, cooked in a poblano cream sauce.
- Filete Cancun$21.00
Grilled Tilapia w/ shrimp cooked w/ onions & mushrooms topped w/ tomatillo sauce & cheese.
- Camarones a la Momia$23.00
10 stuffed shrimp with cream cheese rolled in bacon.
- Baja Tacos$18.00
3 flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of fried shrimp or fried tilapia topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and baja sauce.
- Camarones empanizados$22.00
Chicken Entrees
- Grilled Chicken Breast$23.00
- Pollo Con Crema$19.00
Grilled chicken w/ our special cream salsa, jalapeños & corn. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas.
- Arroz Con Pollo$18.00
Rice w/ grilled chicken & vegetables w/ cheese dip on top.
- Chicken Flautas$17.00
3 fried corn tortillas filled w/ chicken, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad.
- pollo poblano$24.00
- chori pollo$20.00
- pollo cancun$24.00
- POLLO NORTENO$26.00
- pollo feliz$20.00
- EL FANTASTICO$19.00
- honey cilantro chicken$21.00
Street Style
- Street Tacos (4)$18.00
One choice of meet per order (carnitas, carne asada, chicken, chorizo, al pastor, barbacoa) Topped with onions and cilantro
- Baja Tacos$18.00
- Mexican Street Corn$6.00+
- Torta Mexicana$18.00
Torta bread filled with your choice of steak, chicken, barbacoa, al pastor or chorizo, a bean spread, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and onions. Served with Fries
- carnitas tacos bbq$17.00
- wings (10)$15.50
- wings (20)$28.00
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Taquitos$15.00
2 Fried flour taquitos w/ CHOICE of spinach or potato, topped w/ cheese dip. Served w/ house salad
- Vegetable Fajitas$18.00
Grilled vegetables with bell peppers & onions. Served w/ house salad, rice, beans, & 2 tortillas
- Vegetarian Tacos$15.00
2 flour vegetables tacos with onions, peppers, mushrooms & corn topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream , served with rice.
- Enchiladas vegetarianas$16.00
- Rajas$18.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas$17.00
4 enchiladas (beef, chicken, cheese & beans) covered w/ enchiladas sauce, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
- La Bandera$17.00
3 enchiladas. One chicken w/ cheese sauce, one beef w/ green sauce, & one cheese w/ red sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$17.00
3 Enchiladas. CHOICE: beef or chicken. Sauce choice: Poblano sauce, green sauce, enchilada sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
Fajitas
- Single Fajitas$20.00
Fajitas come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour tortillas
- Double Fajitas$35.00
Fajitas come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour tortillas
- Taco Salad Fajitas$19.00
A crispy flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.
Specialty Dinners
- Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla with beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef & house salad.
- Chimichangas$17.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled w/ your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
- Mole Poblano$19.00
Grilled chicken w/ mole sauce served rice, beans & 2 tortillas
- Chile Poblano$18.00
2 Poblano Peppers filled w/ mozzarella cheese topped w/ ranchero sauce. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas
- Chile Colorado$20.00
Grilled steak strips w/ spicy tomatillo sauce. Served w/ rice, beans & 2 tortillas
- El Combo$22.00
Chalupas, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, burrito, rice & beans
- Tex Mex$20.00
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp mixed w/ onions & peppers. Served on a bed of rice w/ cheese on top
- Mucho Grande Burrito$21.00
Big burrito with your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked w/ onions, & bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans & house salad. Topped w/ cheese dip & burrito sauce
- Carnitas$19.00
Tender pork tips Served w/ rice, beans, house salad & 2 tortillas
- Burritos Deluxe$18.00
2 Burritos,1 chicken-bean & 1 beef-bean burrito topped w/ lettuce, sour cream, burrito sauce, cheese & pico de gallo
- Burritos Mexicanos$19.00
2 Burritos, CHOICE of grilled steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onions, & bell peppers, beans, cheese dip, burrito sauce, topped w/ house salad.
- El Burro Ranchero$19.00
2 soft flour tortillas burritos filled w/ grilled Chicken & cheese, topped w/ cheese dip, burrito sauce. Served with rice & house salad.
- Sante Fe Burrito$19.00
Grilled Chicken w/ chipotle sauce, rice & beans, wrapped. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
- Burrito Villa$21.00
Big deep fried burrito w/ ground beef, chicken, rice & beans, topped w/ nacho cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served w/ pieces of carne asada, chicken taquitos & cheese quesadilla
- Burrito Chocho$22.00
Big deep fried burrito w/ your choice of grilled steak, chicken, al pastor or barbacoa w/ rice & beans, topped w/ 4 shrimps pico de gallo, cheese dip & burrito sauce
- Primo Special$20.00
10-inch burrito stuffed w/ grilled chicken, chorizo, topped w/ burrito sauce & cheese dip. Served rice, beans & house salad
- Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
10” quesadilla with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, cooked with onions and peppers. Served w/ rice, beans & house salad (Add cheese dip on top for 2$)
- TAMALES SPECIAL$15.00
Grilled Chimichangas
- Carne Asada Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
- Chorizo Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
- Carnitas Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
- Camaron Chimichanga$20.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
- Al Pastor Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
- Barbacoa Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
- A La Diabla Chimichanga$19.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce. Served w/ beans & house salad.
Combination
Sides
- Corn Tortillas (4)$2.00
- Flour Tortillas (2)$1.75
- Enchiladas$4.00+
- Toastadas (1)$4.00
- Chalupas (1)$3.50
- Chile Relleno (1)$7.00
- White Rice$4.00
- Spanish Rice$4.00
- Pinto Beans$4.00
- Black Beans$4.00
- Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Jalapeno Peppers$2.00
- Chopped Onions$2.00
- Chopped Tomatoes$2.00
- Limes$2.00
- Order or Sour Cream$2.00
- House Salad$5.00
- Taco Loco (1)$4.50
- Soft Taco (1)$4.00
- Hard Taco (1)$3.00
- Cheese Quesadilla (1)$3.50
- Chicken Quesadillan (1)$6.00
- Ground Beef Quesadilla (1)$6.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla (1)$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla$8.00
- Bean Burrito (1)$5.00
- Chicken Burrito (1)$6.00
- Beef Burrito (1)$6.00
- Tamal (1)$3.99
- Large Salsa$5.00
- Large Chips$2.50
- Chips$1.50
- Chips And Salsa$3.00
- hot salsa$1.50
- Cilantro Jalapeño Salsa$4.00
- Small Salsa$1.00
- Green Salsa$1.50
- Salsa Verde Tomatillo$1.00+
- 1/2 Avocado$3.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.75
- Fries$5.00
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Rice And Beans$5.00
- Hot Sauce$1.50
- Side Grilled Steak$3.00
- Pineapple side$2.00
- Lettuce$1.50