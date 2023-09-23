Main Food Menu

Tapas del Mar

Boquerones

$16.00

Spanish White Anchoives, Garlic, Olive Oil

Croquetas de Bacalao

$13.00

Cod Croquettes, Caper Aioli

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.00

Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, Hot Pepper, White Wine

Calamar Frito

$17.00

Fried Calamari

Pulpo Gallega

$23.00

Octopus, Paprika, Olive Oil

Pulpo a la Plancha

$23.00

Octopus, Parmentier of Sobrasada, Mixed Greens

Montaditos de Atun

$17.00

Seared Tuna, Caramelized onions, Toast Point

Habas Blancas

$17.00

White Beans, Shrimp, Chorizo

Tapas de carne

Empanadas de Carnes

$13.00

Spiced beef empanadas

Croquetas de Jamon

$13.00

Ham Croquettes

Stuffed Eggplant

$15.00

Stuffed with goat cheese and serrano ham

Dates

$15.00

Wrapped Bacon Stuffed with goat cheese

Chorizo Espanol

$17.00

Sauted Onions, White wine

Combination

$23.00

Shrimp, Skirt Steak, Chorizo, Chef Sauce

Churrasco app

$22.00

6oz of Skirt Steak

Montaditos Tomaka

$14.00

Pan con Tomate, Serrano Ham, Manchego cheese, olive oil

Montadito Salomillo

$22.00Out of stock

Habas

$17.00

Tapas vegeterian

Eggplant Chips

$12.00

Fried eggplants with Drizzle of Honey

Shisito Peppers

$11.00

Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Crispy Potatoes, Salsa Brava, Garlic Aioli

Tortilla

$12.00

Spanish Potato Omelet

Espinacas & Garbanzos

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach, Chickpeas, Garlic

Mixto de Aceitunas

$9.00

Mixed Spanish Olives, Almonds, Spices

Champinones

$12.00

Button Mushroons, Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic

Ensalada Mixta

$11.00

Artisan Lettuce, Red onion, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Golden Raisins, House Dressing

tablas

Tabla Andalucia

$19.00

Serrano Ham, Aged Manchego Cheese, Pan con Tomate, Tortilla

Tabla de Jamon Iberico

$34.00

100% Acorn Fed Pata Negra

Tabla Variada

$20.00

Salchichon, Chorizo Iberico, Serrano Ham, Aged Manchego cheese, Tetilla, Murcia al Vino, Mahon

Carnes & Pollos

Churrasco a la plancha

$46.00

14oz of Grilled Skirt Steak, Truffel French Fries

Pollo Granada

$28.00

Chicken Breast Stuffed with cheese, serrano ham and spinach with light pink sauce

Pollo al Limon

$25.00

Organic Chix Breast in a lemon butter sauce served with mash potatoes

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz of Filet Mignon, honey and curcuma sauce served with demi glazed and potato cake

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Pescasdos & Mariscos

Salmon a la parilla

$27.00

Grilled Salmon

Mariscada en Salsa Verde

$36.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Garlic, Onions, Parsley, Clam Juice

Paellas

Paella Valenciana

$39.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Chicken, Chorizo

Paella Valenciana x2

$64.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Chicken, Chorizo

Paella Negra

$41.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Salmon, Topped with Crab Meat

Paella Negra x2

$66.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Salmon, Topped with Crab Meat

Arroz con Pollo

$27.00

Chicken, Chorizo

Arroz con Pollo x2

$42.00

Chicken, Chorizo

Paella Iberica

$52.00

Paella vegetariana

$48.00

Side

Truffel Fries

$10.00

Truffe oil, Parmesan cheese, French Fries

Vegetables

$5.00

Carrots, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions

Rice

$5.00

Paprika, Rice

French Fries

$5.00

French Fries

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mashed potatoes

Potato fries

$5.00

Desserts & Kids

Desserts

Dulce de Leche Emp

$10.00

Empanadas filled with Dulce de Leche

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate lava cake, Ice Cream

Flan

$10.00

Flan

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Creme Brulee

Tarte Santiago

$10.00

Tarte Santiago with Ice Cream

Churros

$10.00

Churros, Nutella, Whipped Cream

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$13.00

Meat Ravioli

Beverages

NA Bev

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Capuccino

$5.00

Decaf Capuccino

$5.00

Cortadito

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Acqua Panna Water

$6.00

San Pellegrino Water

$6.00