Andalucia tapas bar 187 Tequesta Drive
Main Food Menu
Tapas del Mar
Boquerones
Spanish White Anchoives, Garlic, Olive Oil
Croquetas de Bacalao
Cod Croquettes, Caper Aioli
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, Hot Pepper, White Wine
Calamar Frito
Fried Calamari
Pulpo Gallega
Octopus, Paprika, Olive Oil
Pulpo a la Plancha
Octopus, Parmentier of Sobrasada, Mixed Greens
Montaditos de Atun
Seared Tuna, Caramelized onions, Toast Point
Habas Blancas
White Beans, Shrimp, Chorizo
Tapas de carne
Empanadas de Carnes
Spiced beef empanadas
Croquetas de Jamon
Ham Croquettes
Stuffed Eggplant
Stuffed with goat cheese and serrano ham
Dates
Wrapped Bacon Stuffed with goat cheese
Chorizo Espanol
Sauted Onions, White wine
Combination
Shrimp, Skirt Steak, Chorizo, Chef Sauce
Churrasco app
6oz of Skirt Steak
Montaditos Tomaka
Pan con Tomate, Serrano Ham, Manchego cheese, olive oil
Montadito Salomillo
Habas
Tapas vegeterian
Eggplant Chips
Fried eggplants with Drizzle of Honey
Shisito Peppers
Olive Oil, Sea Salt
Patatas Bravas
Crispy Potatoes, Salsa Brava, Garlic Aioli
Tortilla
Spanish Potato Omelet
Espinacas & Garbanzos
Sauteed Spinach, Chickpeas, Garlic
Mixto de Aceitunas
Mixed Spanish Olives, Almonds, Spices
Champinones
Button Mushroons, Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic
Ensalada Mixta
Artisan Lettuce, Red onion, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Golden Raisins, House Dressing
tablas
Carnes & Pollos
Churrasco a la plancha
14oz of Grilled Skirt Steak, Truffel French Fries
Pollo Granada
Chicken Breast Stuffed with cheese, serrano ham and spinach with light pink sauce
Pollo al Limon
Organic Chix Breast in a lemon butter sauce served with mash potatoes
Filet Mignon
8oz of Filet Mignon, honey and curcuma sauce served with demi glazed and potato cake
Lamb Chops
Pescasdos & Mariscos
Paellas
Paella Valenciana
Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Chicken, Chorizo
Paella Negra
Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Salmon, Topped with Crab Meat
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken, Chorizo
