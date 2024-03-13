Anderson's Frozen Custard Sheridan
Food
Roast Beef & Turkey Sandwiches
- All Natural Roast Beef Sandwich$7.99+
Anderson's famous beef on weck. All natural roast beef traditionally on kimmelweck roll, most commonly dressed with horseradish. Made to your liking.
- All Natural Greek Roast Beef Sandwich$9.25+
Anderson's classic all natural roast beef sandwich topped with lettuce, red onion, feta cheese, banana peppers, and Greek dressing!
- All Natural BBQ Beef Sandwich$6.99
All natural roast beef slow-cooked in Anderson's original tangy barbecue sauce.
- All Natural Turkey Sandwich$7.99+
All natural turkey with no additives. Served hot or cold. Prepared to your liking.
- All Natural Old Fashioned Roast Beef$9.25+
- All Natural Old Fashioned Turkey$9.25+
Burgers & Dogs
- All Natural Angus Beef Hamburger$6.69+
No preservatives, additives or hormones. Includes your choice of condiments. Cheese not included.
- Vegan Veggie Burger$7.59
Vegan Veggie Burger. Includes your choice of condiments and toppings.
- Sahlen's Hot Dog$3.89
Flame grilled locally popular Sahlen's hot dog on a hotdog bun. Includes your choice of condiments and toppings.
Chicken & Fish Sandwiches
- All Natural Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich$7.99
Our crisp, all natural chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, with lettuce and blue cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
4oz chicken breast grilled to perfection, on a toasted roll with your choice of toppings.
- Wild Caught Cod Fish Sandwich$7.99
Breaded wild caught cod, fried to perfection. Served standard with lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar sauce.
Chicken Tender Baskets
Wraps
- All Natural Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.51
Grilled all natural chicken breast, wrapped up with lettuce, cucumbers, almonds, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing on a flour tortilla.
- Vegan Veggie Wrap$5.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, avocado, and balsamic vinaigrette on a flour wrap. Standard preparation is vegan.
Full Salads
Fries & Sides
- Curly Fries$3.39+
- Cajun Fries$4.19+
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.19+
- Onion Rings$4.19+
- Baked Potato$3.19
- Greek Loaded Fries$6.25
Large order of golden curly cue fries loaded up with Greek dressing, feta cheese, red onions, & banana peppers!
- Homestyle Soup$5.99+
- Turkey Chili w/ Beans$6.75+
- Homestyle Mac n' Cheese$6.75+
- Mashed Potatoes$4.39
- Side Salad$3.99
Dippers & Dressing
Build A Kid's Meal
Beverages
Fountain & Bottled Beverages
Frozen Beverages
Hot Beverages
Dessert
Cones & Dishes
Sundaes
- Reese's Pieces Sundae$6.70+
Signature Vanilla Frozen Custard topped with hot fudge, peanut butter, and Reese’s Pieces®
- Turtle Sundae$6.70+
Signature Vanilla Frozen Custard topped with hot fudge, hot caramel, and pecans.
- Mexican Sundae$6.70+
Signature Vanilla Frozen Custard topped with rich chocolate syrup and Spanish peanuts.
- Banana Split$8.29
Vanilla & Chocolate Signature Frozen Custard in between two banana halves. Chocolate syrup, strawberry, and pineapple toppings. Topped with handmade whipped cream & chopped nuts
- Brownie Overboard$8.29
Rich fudge brownie with vanilla & chocolate frozen custard, topped with hot fudge, handmade whipped cream & chopped nuts
- Choco-Peanut Butter Passion$8.29
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cookie, Whipped Cream & Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cups
- Create Your Own Sundae$5.44+
- Mintzilla Sundae$7.45
Handmade mint chocolate chunk ice cream topped with hot fudge and mint cookies!
- Glacier Sundae$4.69+
Arctic Swirls & Chiffons
Cake Freezer
Whole Ice Cream Cakes
- Traditional Cake (Round)$26.49
- Traditional Cake (Sheet)$40.99
- Rainbow Fudge M&M Cake$31.99
- Cookies & Cream Dream Cake$31.99
- Cookie Dough Fudge Cake$31.99
- Fudgie Turtle Cake$44.99
- Mint Fudge Ganache Cake$40.99
- Peanut Butter Fudge Ganache Cake$40.99
- Buffalo Football Cake (Round)$29.49
- Buffalo Sabres Cake (Round)$29.49