Andies Kitchen and Catering
Main Menu
Entree
- Capresse Sammy$7.99
Fresh basil pesto, mozzarella & Roma tomatoes on Naan
- Mega Mac$7.99
Four cheese sauce topped w/ parmesan & Bacon Croutons
- Boneless Wings & Fries$8.99
8 boneless wings tossed in either BBq sauce, Buffalo sauce or plain
- Curry Chicken Wrap$9.99
Lettuce & veggies tossed in a curry dressing with roasted chicken wrapped in a sun dried tomato wrap.
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.99
3 Crispy Chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
- Zesty Chicken Sammy$10.99
Fried chicken filet on a potato bun with pickled cucumbers & served with mustard BBQ sauce. Make it spicy buffalo for .50 cents
- Bangin' Burger$10.99
2 4oz burger patties with all the Fixin's (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles Choice of cheese, -pepper jack, American, Swiss, cheddar
- Cuban Sammy$11.99
Ham, pulled Jamaican Jerk pork, Pork Belly, mustard, Swiss cheese, pickled cucumbers, on Cuban bread, pressed on a panini press
- Fried Sushi$9.99
Avocado, cream cheese, Krab rolled in rice & Nori then dipped in rice tempura batter and fried, served with a sweet soy sauce
- Bbq Pork Flatbread$7.99
Naan with BBQ sauce, mozz cheese, Pulled pork, Jalapenos & pineapple
- Flatbread Pizza$6.99
Cheese, peperoni or pesto flatbread pizza added bacon bits for .50 cents
Small Bites
Drinks
Coffee
Drinks
Boba
- BYO Boba$5.50+
- Banana Milky$5.50+
- Mango Milky$5.50+
- Original Milky$5.50+
- Rose Milky$5.50+
- Screaming Monkey Milky$5.50+
- Taro Milky$5.50+
- Thai Lee Milky$5.50+
- Thai Milky$5.50+
- Cotton Candy Fruitea$5.50+
- Jasmin Dragon Fruitea$5.50+
- Just Peachy Fruitea$5.50+
- Mega Fruitea$5.50+
- Red October Fruitea$5.50+
- Sunset Fruitea$5.50+
- Tropical Fruitea$5.50+
- Pumpkin Juice$6.00+
- Cranberry Apple Cider$6.00+