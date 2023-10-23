Andy's Bar 122 N Locust St
BEVERAGES
Cocktails 🍸
3-Piece Bikini
$9.00
Absinthe
$11.00
Alamo
$12.00
Amaretto Sour
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Aviation
$12.00
Bees Knees
$10.00
Bloody Maria
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Boulevardier
$11.00
Boulevardier Barrel Aged
$12.00
Box Car
$10.00
Brandy Alexander
$11.00
Bronze Bull
$12.00
Champagne Cocktail
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Cider
$9.00
Clover Club
$11.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Death at Dusk
$12.00
Death in Afternoon
$11.00
Doomsayer
$12.00
Elder Fashioned
$11.00
Enzo
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$11.00
Final Ward
$12.00
Fleur Du Mal
$12.00
French 75
$11.00
French 77
$10.00
French Martini
$10.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Gin Fizz
$12.00
Gin Martini
$10.00
Harvest Pear
$13.00
Hemingway
$10.00
Hibiscus Sour
$12.00
Hip Shot
$14.00
House Bitter Cocktail
$11.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Last Word
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martinez
$10.00
Milk Punch
$11.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Naked And Famous
$12.00
Narcissa
$12.00
Negroni
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Old World G&T
$11.00
Older Fashioned
$11.00
Paloma
$11.00
Paper Plane
$11.00
Paschalls Wager
$12.00
Pier's Plowman
$12.00
Pina Colada
$10.00
Pomegranate Martini
$10.00
Pulido Old Fashioned
$11.00
Pumpkin Martini
$10.00
Raspberry Beret
$12.00
Rusty Nail
$11.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Scottish Fog
$10.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Smoking Jacket
$16.00
SouthSide
$10.00
Spice Rack
$11.00
Strawberry Fields
$12.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Vieux Carre
$11.00
Vodka Martini
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Yellow Jacket
$12.00
Seasonal 🌞
AA Special
$5.00
Apple Of My Rye
$10.00
Bottomless Canyon
$12.00
Disco Cowboy
$12.00
Faye Wild
$12.00
Forget The Now
$14.00
Half Windsor
$14.00
Hip Shot
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
How Far We've Come
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Leave Her, Johnny
$12.00
Little Lessons
$12.00
Memories Of Summer
$12.00
Mighty Low
$12.00
Miss Temptation
$12.00
Pear Of Aces
$12.00
Pho Me Twice
$12.00
Soda Jerk
$10.00
Unrequited Love
$12.00
Wassail
$7.00
Yes, Coach
$12.00
Doves In The Wind
$9.00
Bad Self Portraits
$12.00
The Only Heartbreaker
$13.00
Two Slow Dancers
$12.00
Let the Sun in
$12.00
Long Story Short
$14.00
Sage Paul
$14.00
Clean Heart
$12.00
Waltz For Zizi
$12.00
Nadja's Doll
$15.00
Liquor
Benchmark (Well)
$4.00
Benchmark DBL
$7.00
Balcones BB
$7.00
Balcones BB DBL
$13.00
Balcones Bourbon
$6.50
Balcones Bourbon DBL
$12.00
Balcones Rye
$6.50
Balcones Rye DBL
$12.00
Baller Single Malt
$9.00
Baller Single Malt DBL
$17.00
Basil Hayden Smoke
$10.00
Basil Hayden Smoke DBL
$19.00
Beam
$5.00
Beam DBL
$9.00
Blanton
$9.00
Blanton DBL
$17.00
Bookers
$12.00
Bookers DBL
$23.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.00
Buffalo Trace DBL
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$5.00
Bulliet Rye DBL
$9.00
Clyde Mays
$6.00
Clyde Mays DBL
$11.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal DBL
$11.00
Eagle Rare
$6.00
Eagle Rare DBL
$11.00
Fireball
$4.00
Fireball DBL
$7.00
Glendalough
$7.00
Glendalough DBL
$13.00
Hibiki
$15.00
Hibiki DBL
$29.00
Hotel Tango
$5.00
Hotel Tango Dbl
$9.00
Hotel Tango Rye
$5.00
Hotel Tango Rye Dbl
$9.00
Iwai-Mars
$6.50
Iwai-Mars DBL
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$9.00
Johnny Drum
$5.00
Johnny Drum DBL
$9.00
Knob Creek Rye
$6.00
Knob Creek Rye DBL
$11.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Makers Mark DBL
$11.00
Michter's Rye
$8.00
Michter's Rye DBL
$15.00
Nikka
$9.00
Nikka DBL
$17.00
Oak & Eden
$7.00
Oak & Eden DBL
$13.00
Old Grand-Dad B.I.B.
$5.00
Old Grand-Dad B.I.B. DBL
$9.00
Old Grandad
$5.00
Old Grandad DBL
$9.00
Old Overholt
$4.00
Old Overholt DBL
$7.00
Redemption
$5.00
Redemption DBL
$9.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$5.00
Rittenhouse Rye DBL
$9.00
Sazerac
$5.00
Sazerac 18
$25.00
Sazerac DBL
$9.00
Stagg Jr
$9.00
Stagg Jr DBL
$17.00
Stellum Bourbon
$8.00
Stellum Bourbon DBL
$15.00
Stellum Rye
$8.00
Stellum Rye DBL
$15.00
Suntori Toki Whiskey
$8.00
Suntori Toki Whiskey DBL
$15.00
TX Whiskey
$6.00
TX Whiskey DBL
$11.00
Weller 107
$8.00
Weller 107 DBL
$15.00
Weller 12
$8.00
Weller 12 DBL
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve
$5.00
Weller Special Reserve DBL
$9.00
Writer's Tears
$8.00
Writer's Tears DBL
$15.00
Yamazaki 12
$12.00
Yamazaki 12 DBL
$23.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$13.00
Angels Envy Rye
$16.00
Four Roses
$8.00
New Amsterdam (Well)
$4.00
New Amsterdam DBL
$7.00
Calamity
$5.00
Calamity DBL
$9.00
Drumshambo
$6.00
Drumshambo DBL
$11.00
Hendricks
$6.00
Hendricks DBL
$11.00
Waterloo Antique
$7.00
Waterloo Antique DBL
$13.00
Waterloo N9
$5.00
Waterloo N9 DBL
$9.00
Zephyr
$6.00
Zephyr DBL
$11.00
Monte Alban (Well)
$4.00
Monte Alban DBL
$7.00
Bruxo Mezcal
$5.50
Bruxo Mezcal DBL
$10.00
Centenario Anejo
$6.00
Centenario Anejo DBL
$11.00
Centenario Plata
$6.00
Centenario Plata DBL
$11.00
Centenario Reposado
$6.00
Centenario Reposado DBL
$11.00
Corrido Blanco
$6.00
Corrido Blanco DBL
$11.00
Corrido Reposado
$6.00
Corrido Reposado DBL
$11.00
Desert Sotol
$6.50
Desert Sotol DBL
$11.50
Espolon
$5.00
Espolon DBL
$9.00
Hornitos
$6.00
Hornitos DBL
$11.00
Mal Bien
$5.00
Mal Bien Alta
$8.00
Mal Bien Alta DBL
$15.00
Mal Bien DBL
$9.00
Mezcal Union
$5.00
Mezcal Union DBL
$9.00
Mijenta Repo
$6.50
Mijenta Repo DBL
$12.00
Mijenta Silver
$6.00
Mijenta Silver DBL
$11.00
Milagro
$6.00
Milagro DBL
$11.00
Minero
$8.00
Minero DBL
$15.00
Monte Alban Mezcal
$4.00
Monte Alban Mezcal DBL
$7.00
Sotol La Higuera
$4.50
Sotol La Higuera DBL
$8.00
Tapatio
$6.00
Tapatio DBL
$11.00
Teremana
$5.00
Teremana DBL
$9.00
Tres Anejo
$6.00
Tres Anejo DBL
$11.00
Urapan
$5.00
Urapan DBL
$9.00
Vago Elote
$7.50
Vago Elote DBL
$14.00
Verde
$5.00
Verde DBL
$9.00
Vida Mezcal
$5.00
Vida Mezcal DBL
$9.00
Luna Azul
$7.00
George Ocean (Well)
$4.00
George Ocean DBL
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$5.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$9.00
Plantation Aged Rum
$5.00
Plantation Aged Rum DBL
$9.00
Rum Haven Coconut Rum
$5.00
Rum Haven Coconut Rum DBL
$9.00
Uruapan
$5.00
Uruapan DBL
$10.00
Monopolowa (Well)
$4.00
Monopolowa DBL
$7.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$4.50
Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$4.50
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
$8.00
Grey Goose
$6.00
Grey Goose DBL
$11.00
Svedka Vanilla
$4.50
Svedka Vanilla DBL
$8.00
Titos
$5.00
Titos DBL
$9.00
Wheatley
$5.00
Wheatley DBL
$9.00
Amaro Nonino
$8.00
Aperol
$5.00
Averna
$6.00
Campari
$5.00
Cardamaro
$5.00
Fernet Branca
$6.00
Shots 🍾
Venue TallBoys
Bottle/Can Beer 🍺
805 Blonde
$5.00
Alstadt Hefe
$4.00
Anchor Steam
$5.50
Aqua Boogie
$5.00
Austin Cider
$5.00
Bel Air Sour
$5.50
Bell's 2 Hearted
$5.50
Black Butte Porter
$5.00
Blood&Honey
$5.50
Boulevard Tank 7
$6.00
Bud Lite
$4.00
Christmas Cookie Ale
$5.00
Coors
$4.50
Curse Of The Scorpions
$5.00
Dallas Blonde
$5.00
Devil's Backbone
$5.50
DFH 90 min
$7.00
DFH SeaQuench Sour
$5.50
Einstock Icelandic White
$5.00
Four Corners
$5.50
Guiness
$7.00
Hard Topo
$5.50
High Life 7 Oz
$3.00
High Life Bottle
$4.00
Hop & Sting Frigid Underworld
$5.00
Hop & Sting Sour
$5.00
Lone Star
$5.00
Manhattan Project Plutonium 239
$5.00
MH True Love Sour
$5.50
Mich Ultra
$4.50
Miller Lite BTL
$4.00
Mirror Universe Hazy IPA
$7.50
Modelo
$5.00
Mosaic IPA
$5.50
New Belgium Trippel
$5.00
North Coast Brother Thelonious
$11.00
Pacifico
$5.00
Paleta de Fresa
$5.00
Paleta De Mango
$5.00
Pivo Pils
$5.00
Shiner Bock
$6.00
Sierra Nevada
$5.50
Sir Williams
$4.50
Taddy Porter
$9.50
Temptress
$8.50
Truly
$6.00
Twisted
$6.00
Weisser Time
$5.00
Draft Beer 🍺
Beer
805 Blonde
$5.00
Altstadt Hefe
$5.00
Aqua Boogie
$5.00
Austin Eastcider
$5.00
Boulevard Tank 7
$6.00
Bud Lite
$4.00
Coors OG
$6.00
Coors OG 12oz
$4.00
Devil's Backbone
$5.50
Dos Xx 12oz
$4.00
Four Corners
$5.50
Frigid Underworld
$5.00
Manhattan Project Plutonium 239
$5.00
Miller Lite BTL
$4.00
New Belgium Trippel
$5.00
Pacifico
$5.00
Elysian Spacedust
$6.50
Modelo
$5.00
Framboise Lambic
$15.00
Community Mosiac
$6.50
Dogfish Pumpkin
$6.50
Unibroue
$6.00
Classic Cocktails
Automobile
$11.00
Aviation
$12.00
Bees Knees
$11.00
Boulevardier
$11.00
Comso
$11.00
Corpse Reviver No.2
$11.00
Daisy
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Ford Cocktail
$11.00
French 75
$11.00
Hemingway Daquiri
$10.00
Last Word
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Martini
$11.00
Negroni
$11.00
Old Fashion
$11.00
Ranch Water
$9.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Sidecar
$11.00
Vesper
$12.00
Seasonal Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Whiskey
Angels Envy Bourbon
$9.00
Angels Envy Bourbon DBL
$17.00
Angels Envy Rye
$17.00
Angels Envy Rye DBL
$33.00
Ardbeg
$10.00
Ardbeg DBL
$19.00
Balcones BB
$7.00
Balcones BB DBL
$13.00
Baller Single Malt
$9.00
Baller Single Malt DBL
$17.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.00
Clyde Mays
$6.00
Clyde Mays DBL
$11.00
Eagle Rare
$7.00
Eagle Rare DBl
$14.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$6.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch DBL
$13.00
Four Roses Single
$9.00
Four Roses Single DNL
$17.00
Four Roses Yellow
$5.00
Four Roses Yellow DBL
$9.00
Hard Truth Sweet Mash
$12.00
Hard Truth Sweet Mash DBL
$23.00
High West Double Rye
$7.00
High West Double Rye DBL
$13.00
High West Prairie Bourbon
$7.00
High West Prairie Bourbon DBL
$13.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson DBL
$11.00
Knob Creek Rye
$6.00
Knob Creek Rye DBL
$11.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Makers Mark DBL
$11.00
Old Forester
$5.00
Old Forester DBL
$9.00
Old Grandad
$5.00
Old Grandad DBL
$9.00
Redemption
$5.00
Redemption DBL
$9.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$5.00
Rittenhouse Rye DBL
$9.00
Stellum Bourbon
$8.00
Stellum Bourbon DBL
$15.00
Stellum Rye
$8.00
Stellum Rye DBL
$15.00
Suntori Toki Whiskey
$8.00
Suntori Toki Whiskey DBL
$15.00
Tullamore Dew
$6.00
Tullamore Dew 12yr
$13.00
Tullamore Dew 12yr DBL
$20.00
Tullamore Dew DBL
$11.00
TX Whiskey
$6.00
TX Whiskey DBL
$11.00
Vodka/Gin
*Gentle Ben WELL
$4.00
*Gentle Ben WELL DBL
$7.00
*Revel WELL
$4.00
*Revel WELL DBL
$7.00
Calamity Gin
$5.00
Calamity Gin DBL
$9.00
Grey Goose
$6.00
Grey Goose DBL
$11.00
Hendricks
$6.00
Hendricks DBL
$11.00
Ketel One
$6.00
Ketel One DBL
$11.00
Lockwood Gin
$5.00
Lockwood Gin DBL
$9.00
Reyka
$5.00
Reyka DBL
$9.00
Roku
$6.00
Roku DBL
$11.00
Tito's
$5.00
Tito's DBL
$9.00
Rum/Tequlia
Cordials/Liqueurs
