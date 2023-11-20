Andy's Fish House 1229 1st St
Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail$9.00
- Prawn Cocktail$15.00
- Crab Cocktail$25.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.00
- Three Crab Cakes$38.00
Three house made crab cakes in lemon cream sauce
- Shrimp Stuffed Avocado$15.00
Thousand island and cocktail sauce
- Calamari$13.00
Tarter and Cocktail
- Calamari Fries$15.00
Sweet Chili Aioli
- Steamed Manilla Clams$16.00
Butter Wine Garlic
- SPICY Manilla Clams$19.00
Spicy Cioppino Sauce
- Steamed Penn Cove Mussles$16.00
Wine Butter Garlic
- SPICY Penn Cove Mussles$19.00
Spicy Cioppino Sauce
- Oyster Shooters$3.00
- BBQ Oyster$4.00
Broiled in Sweet Chili Butter Sauce
- Half and Half Steamers$16.00
Clams and Mussels in Butter, Wine and Garlic
- Half and Half SPICY Steamers$19.00
Clams and Mussels in Spicy Cioppino Sauce
- Coconut Prawns$15.00
Hand Breaded and served with Sweet Chili Aioli
Fish-n-Chips
- 3 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips$15.50
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries and Tarter Sauce
- 6 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips$28.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries and Tarter Sauce
- 3 Piece Halibut and Chips$25.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries and Tarter Sauce
- 3 Piece Salmon and Chips$18.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries and Tarter Sauce
- 3 Piece Chicken and Chips$10.00
Breaded Chicken served with Fries
- 6 Piece Prawns and Chips$18.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries Tarter and Cocktail sauce
- 5 Piece Scallops and Chips$22.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries Tarter and Cocktail Sauce
- Clams and Chips$13.00
Breaded Clams served with Fries Tarter and Cocktail Sauce
- Popcorn Shrimp and Chips$14.00
Lightly Floured and Fried Bay Shrimp served with Fries Tarter and Cocktail Sauce
- 6 Piece Oysters and Chips$18.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries Tarter and Cocktail Sauce
- Captains Platter$40.00
Cod, Halibut, Salmon, Oyster, Scallop, Prawn, Clams and Calamari served with Fries. *only cod, halibut, salmon, prawns and scallops can be beer battered* Served with Tarter and Cocktail sauce
- 2 Piece Halibut-n-Chips$18.00
Served with Tarter Sauce
- 2 Piece Salmon-n-chips$15.00
Served with Tarter Sauce
- 2 Piece Cod-n-Chips$10.50
Served with Tarter Sauce
- Calamari And Chips$15.00
- Calamari Fries And Chips$15.00
Soups/salad
- Chowder Cup$5.50
White New England Chowder
- Chowder Bowl$7.50
White New England Chowder
- Chowder Bread Bowl$11.00
White New England Chowder in Sourdough Bowl
- Oyster Stew$15.00
Pacific Oysters, onions, cream and sherry wine
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
- Garden Salad$6.00
Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, carrots, bell peppers,mushrooms and cucumbers
- Shrimp Louie Salad$18.00
Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, cucumbers and hard boiled egg
- Half Crab Half Shrimp Louie$25.00
- Crab Louie Salad$30.00
- Grilled Salmon Salad$22.00
Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and cucumber with locally smoked king salmon
- 32 oz Family Chowder$20.00
- Large Gumbo$18.00Out of stock
- Small Gumbo$10.00Out of stock
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
- Large Garden Salad$11.00
- salmon bread bowl$12.00
- smoked salmon chowder bowl$8.00
- smoked salmon chowder cup$6.00
Tacos
- Alaskan True Cod Taco$7.00
Tarter and Pico de Gallo
- Halibut Taco$7.00
Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Chipotle Sauce
- Prawn Taco$7.00
Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Pineapple Habanero
- Blackened Catfish Taco$7.00
Tarter, Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Chipotle Sauce
- Spicy Clam Taco$7.00
Sauteed Onion and Mushroom, with Avocado Sauce and Chipotle Sauce
- Two Tacos$14.00
- Three Tacos$21.00
- Mango Prawn Tacos$16.00Out of stock
Sammiches
- Po'Boy Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, onion, tomato, tarter, cocktail and your choice of protein and served on a French Baguette.
- Fish-Wich$16.00
Fried cod with cole slaw and thousand island on pub bun.
- Dungeness Crab Melt$28.00
Served on an Open Faced English Muffin with Tillamook Cheese
- Tuna Melt$15.00
house made tuna salad with onions and peppers. served open faced on sour dough rounds and topped with cheddar cheese.
Wrappers
- Shrimp Wrapper$16.00
Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around
- Scallop Wrapper$22.00
Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around
- Prawn Wrapper$20.00
Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around
- Fish Wrapper$17.00
Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around
- Combo Wrapper$23.00
Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around
- Halibut Wrapper$23.00
- Vegetarian Wrapper$13.50
Kids Menu
Crabbies
Entrees
- Half Dozen Pan Fried Oysters$18.00
Lightly Deep Fried and Finished in a Pan with Garlic and Butter
- Whole Dozen Pan Fried Oysters$25.00
Lightly Deep Fried and Finished in a Pan with Garlic and Butter
- Seafood Medley$60.00
A Medley of Fresh Seafood Steamed in Wine Butter and Garlic. Served with Sliced Baguette
- Cioppino$35.00
Seasonal Fish, Dungeness Crab, Clams, Scallops, Mussles, and Prawns Cooked in Rich Mediterranean Tomato sauce Served with Sliced Baguette
Linguini
- Sausage and Prawn Linguini$25.00
White Tiger Prawns and Uli Sausage Tossed Together with Fresh Basil and Tomato
- Prawn Fettuccini Alfredo$24.00
White Tiger Prawns Tossed with Garlic Cream
- Seafood Linguini$30.00
Clams, Mussels, Prawns and Scallops Tossed in Garlic Cream
- Grilled Chicken Linguini$16.00
Tossed with Garlic Cream Sauce
- Sausage only Linguini$20.00
Uli Sausage Tossed Together with Fresh Basil and Tomato
- Fettuccini Alfredo Plain$12.00
- Crab Linguine Alfredo$30.00
Extra Pieces
- Extra Piece Cod$4.50
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
- Extra Piece Halibut$7.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
- Extra Piece Clams$5.00
Breaded and Fried Clams
- Extra Pieces Prawns (2)$7.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
- Extra Pieces Salmon$7.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
- Extra Piece Scallop$5.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
- Extra Piece Oyster$3.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
- Extra Pieces Chicken$3.00
Breaded and Fried Chicken Strips
- Extra Pieces Popcorn Shrimp$5.00
- Extra Salad Shrimp$5.00
- Extra Piece Catfish$4.00
- Extra Pieces Calamari$6.00
Sides
Beverages
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- GingerAle$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.25
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.25
- Roy Rogers$3.25
- Stubborn Cream Soda$3.25
- Tapped Root Beer$4.00
- Kids Drink$1.50
- Milk$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Hot Cocoa$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Cider$2.50
- Strawberry Ice Tea$3.25
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.25
- Adult Juice$4.00
Bottled Beer
Ciders and Seltzers
Extra Sauces
- Cup Of Tarter$5.00
- Bowl Of Tarter$8.00
- +Tarter$0.50
- +Caesar$0.50
- +Avocado Sauce$0.50
- +Cocktail$0.50
- +Ranch$0.50
- +Bbq$0.50
- +Thousand Island$0.50
- +Blue Cheese$0.50
- +Honey Mustard$0.50
- +Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- +Sweet Chili Aioli$0.50
- +Pico De Gallo$0.50
- +Pineapple Habanero$0.50
- +Chipotle$0.50
- Cup Cocktail$5.00
- Bowl Of Cocktail$7.50
- Oyster Bbq Sauce Cup$8.00
- Oyster Bbq Sauce Bowl$10.00
- Oyster Bbq Sauce 32oz$24.00
- 32 sauce$25.00
Dessert
Shirts
- Sky Sm$20.00
- Sky Med$20.00
- Sky Lg$20.00
- Sky XL$20.00
- Sky 2XL$25.00
- Grey V Sm$20.00
- Grey V Med$20.00
- Grey V Lg$20.00
- Grey V XLg$20.00
- Grey V 2XLg$25.00
- COTM Various Sizes$10.00
- Baseball XS$25.00
- Baseball Sm$25.00
- Baseball Med$25.00
- Baseball Lg$25.00
- Baseball Xlg$25.00
- Baseball XXLg$25.00
- Navy Sm$25.00
- Navy Med$25.00
- Navy Lg$25.00
- Navy Xl$25.00
- Navy Xxl$25.00Out of stock
- Tank Small$25.00
- Tank Med$25.00
- Tank Large$25.00
- Tank XL$25.00
- Tank XXL$25.00